5 Best-Selling Patio Umbrellas Under $100
These top picks will help keep outdoor dining comfortable all summer long.
Your patio is the ideal outdoor retreat for summer dining and entertaining but harsh sunlight and balmy temperatures can make being outdoors pretty unpleasant. An umbrella is a simple simple way to beat the heat, and you can easily set one up in a few minutes. The trick is finding one that fits your needs and will stand up to all types of weather.
To get started, measure your patio table (or the outdoor area you'd like shaded), then choose an umbrella with a large enough diameter to cover the space. For the best patio umbrella, look for options with high-quality fabric resistant to water and UV rays. This ensures the umbrella won't fade or tear due to sun, wind, or rain. A patio umbrella with a crank handle allows for easy opening and closing, and a tilt function lets you adjust the umbrella's angle as the sun moves. Typically sold separately, a sturdy base is key to keeping your patio umbrella securely in place. And if you prefer to spend your evening hours out on the patio, you can even choose a design that features interior lights.
To help you shade your outdoor retreat, we've rounded up five best-selling patio umbrellas under $100, most of which have hundreds (or even thousands) of positive reviews. Set up one of these high-quality outdoor umbrellas to keep your patio cool and cozy all summer long.
In addition to relief from the sun, a patio umbrella contributes color and personality to your backyard. This design comes in seven bright options, including two striped patterns, so you can match this shade structure to your home's exterior color scheme. Made of 100% recycled polyester fabric, the umbrella resists water and UV rays and features a vented top that allows wind and heat to escape. Coated in a bronze finish, the rust-resistant frame includes a crank mechanism to open, close, and tilt the umbrella.
Buy It: 9 ft. Aluminum Market Auto Tilt and Crank Patio Umbrella, ($100, The Home Depot)
Enjoy your patio well into the evening with a patio umbrella that features built-in lighting. This one is lined with 24 LED lights, which are attached to the umbrella's steel ribs and powered by a solar panel on top. Operated by an on-off switch, the lights last up to 10 hours when fully charged. The tiltable umbrella design is currently available in navy blue and burnt orange.
Buy It: Zipcode Design Jericho 9-Foot Market Umbrella, ($100, Wayfair)
This 10-foot wide umbrella offers expansive shade for your outdoor space. Made of water- and UV-resistant polyester fabric, the umbrella opens with a crank and tilts at the push of a button. "I am able to crank it up and down with ease, and the size is great to provide shade over and around my patio table," reads one of the hundreds of positive customer reviews. An opening at the top allows air to pass through, offering more stability against wind and a cool breeze for those sitting underneath. It's available in a rainbow of colors (although a few options are currently out of stock), and the base is not included.
Buy It: Best Choice Products 10-foot Patio Umbrella, ($50, Walmart)
The best-selling patio umbrella on Amazon, this product has thousands of positive reviews praising its durability and high-quality materials. One reviewer notes that it's "easily storable and quickly removable from the pole if you need to take it down for wind." The waterproof, UV-resistant fabric comes in five colors, including blue, green, red, tan, and black-and-white stripe. Spanning 9 feet in diameter, this patio umbrella is right-sized for patio tables with four to six chairs (base not included).
Buy It: Sunnyglade 9-Foot Patio Umbrella, ($53, Amazon)
For long outdoor tables and seating, choose an umbrella that will shade the entire furniture arrangement. This rectangular patio umbrella measures about 10 feet long and 6.5 feet wide, so it can even cover larger, 6-person dining sets. Customer reviews frequently mention its super-easy setup (you simply snap together the umbrella and metal pole) and smooth opening and closing via a crank handle. It comes in turquoise, lime green, red, and tan, and the umbrella base is not included.
Buy It: Maypex 10 X 6.5 Feet Rectangular Market Umbrella, ($64, Overstock)
