5 Best-Selling Patio Umbrellas Under $100

This 10-foot wide umbrella offers expansive shade for your outdoor space. Made of water- and UV-resistant polyester fabric, the umbrella opens with a crank and tilts at the push of a button. "I am able to crank it up and down with ease, and the size is great to provide shade over and around my patio table," reads one of the hundreds of positive customer reviews. An opening at the top allows air to pass through, offering more stability against wind and a cool breeze for those sitting underneath. It's available in a rainbow of colors (although a few options are currently out of stock), and the base is not included.

Buy It: Best Choice Products 10-foot Patio Umbrella, ($50, Walmart)