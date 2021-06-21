Bargain Shoppers: These Are the Best Patio Furniture and Decor Deals to Shop This Prime Day

To help brighten up your outdoor seating area, snag a set of outdoor string lights, like these Brightech Edison bulb yard lights, while they're up to 22% off. As a bonus, they'll save you some money on your electric bill because they're powered by the sun. A durable, weather-resistant rug is another outdoor essential, and this one from Unique Loom is 15% off right now. Its flatweave design resists stains and makes cleaning easy. For a bit of farmhouse style, check out the Stonebriar cloche set, which is currently $33 off the original price, for a stylish accent that pairs well with candles or small plants.