Bargain Shoppers: These Are the Best Patio Furniture and Decor Deals to Shop This Prime Day
Creating a backyard oasis is easier than you think-all you need are a few furniture pieces and some complementary accessories to create a cozy, relaxing outdoor space. And savvy shoppers know the best time to buy large furniture or expensive decor is during a big sale. Luckily for you, Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and with it comes thousands of deals on home and outdoor products that are too good to miss.
You'll find sales up to 49% off on products like outdoor seating, dining sets, planters, and string lights from popular brands including Ashley Store, Brightech, and Stonebriar. The two-day sale is the perfect time to stock up on all your summer essentials, but keep in mind you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get in on these incredible patio furniture clearance deals.
You can save tons on outdoor furniture like comfortable wooden rockers and classic Adirondack chairs, which are up to $163 off during Prime Day. While those are ideal for one or two people, large family gatherings or parties require additional seating. Right now, you can save on stylish wicker patio sets from Yangming, as well as this Amazon Basics faux wicker set that comes with two chairs and a love seat for 15% off.
To help brighten up your outdoor seating area, snag a set of outdoor string lights, like these Brightech Edison bulb yard lights, while they're up to 22% off. As a bonus, they'll save you some money on your electric bill because they're powered by the sun. A durable, weather-resistant rug is another outdoor essential, and this one from Unique Loom is 15% off right now. Its flatweave design resists stains and makes cleaning easy. For a bit of farmhouse style, check out the Stonebriar cloche set, which is currently $33 off the original price, for a stylish accent that pairs well with candles or small plants.
Browse the list below to find the 10 best Prime Day deals on patio furniture and outdoor decor. Happy bargain shopping!
Best Patio Furniture Deals
- C-Hopetree Metal Outdoor Coffee Table, $100 (originally $120)
- Safavieh Outdoor Alexei Rocking Chair, $167 (originally $329)
- Yangming 4-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $225 (originally $250)
- Signature Design by Ashley Outdoor Adirondack Chair, $218 (originally $289)
- Patio Watcher Oversized Swing Hammock Chair, $47 (originally $52)
- Amazon Basics Patio 4-Piece Faux Wicker Set, $215 (originally $253)
Best Outdoor Decor Deals
- MyGift Dangling Rustic Ceramic Planter Pots, $25 (originally $28)
- Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Power Outdoor String Lights, $40 (originally $42)
- Stonebriar Farmhouse Wire Metal Cloche Set, $28 (originally $60)
- Unique Loom Casual Flatweave Outdoor Rug, $84 (originally $99)