All you need to install concrete walkway pavers is a firm, smooth base of sand and some sweat equity. Held in by sturdy edging, concrete pavers are easy to install and offer many of the virtues of concrete. Establish the width of the path by laying out a row of pavers. Choose a layout that requires minimal cutting. Your path should be at least 3 feet wide. Keep the path at least 2 feet away from trees, large bushes, and hedges.

This DIY paver walkway provides a clean and attractive route through the yard. Concrete pavers offer a wide range of colors and patterns, are easy to install, and are relatively inexpensive. Interlocking paver blocks are also available, making the process of laying paver patios and paths even easier.

Expert Advice: To calculate the amount of sand (or gravel) you'll need for a paver stone walkway, multiply the path length (in feet) by width (in feet) and then multiply by the desired depth of sand (in feet) to determine cubic feet. Divide by 27 to determine cubic yards.