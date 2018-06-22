Your Step-by-Step Guide on How to Pour Concrete Steps

Poured concrete steps provide a sturdy, long-lasting transition between an outdoor surface, such as a patio, and the entry to your house. However, deciding how high and how deep (front to back) each step should be can be confusing. The answer to this question is found in some simple math you can use to compute the unit rise (vertical height) and run (horizontal length).

When considering the total run of the unit, local codes often require the top landing to extend at least 12 inches beyond the door swing. Subtract the width of an out-swinging door (usually 32 or 36 inches) from the length you measure between the foundation to the outside edge of the steps. If the remainder is less than 12 inches, you may need to change your plan.

Be sure you know and understand the codes before you start planning concrete steps. If you don't construct them according to code, a building inspector can make you tear them out. Codes may also include requirements about the placement of rebar or other reinforcements, as well as the concrete mix you use.

Expect to spend two to three days to plan, lay out, and pour three concrete stairs (not counting curing time). Follow these step-by-step instructions to enhance your exterior with concrete steps.