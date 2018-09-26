In areas where gardening year-round might be a pipe dream, a backyard greenhouse can provide hours of quality garden time, even in the off-season. Maybe you want to be able to start seeds earlier or coax non-native flowers into bloom? A greenhouse of your own is the answer. However, building your mini greenhouse from scratch would be time-consuming and labor-intensive. That’s where greenhouse kits come in. Readily available online and from home improvement stores, a kit enables you to easily make one in an afternoon.

The assembly instructions for a kit can be a bit daunting, however, so we’ve made the process easier with visuals you can follow along as you build. Grab a partner to help hold up the pieces and get started on your new backyard getaway.

