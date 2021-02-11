6 Best Garden Shed Kits You Can Buy Online and Assemble Yourself

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Designing and constructing a shed from scratch can be a complicated process, but garden shed kits make it easy to build your own without having to measure and cut all the materials yourself. These DIY garden sheds are available in a wide range of materials, sizes, and layouts, and you can often customize features like windows, doors, storage areas, paint colors, and other style elements.

Before purchasing a garden shed kit, make sure to consult your local building codes. You might need to acquire a permit before you start building or follow certain guidelines on the shed's size, location, type of foundation, and more.

Tips for Choosing the Best Garden Shed Kit

Most garden shed kits are made of plastic, wood, or metal. In general, plastic sheds, which can be made of resin or vinyl, are lightweight, weather-resistant, and easy to clean and maintain. Wood garden sheds offer more customization and a sturdy, durable structure, but they tend to cost more and require occasional upkeep to maintain the finish. Metal shed kits are one of the most cost-effective options and require little maintenance, but they might be flimsier than other types and prone to rust or leaks.

Size is another important consideration when purchasing a garden shed kit. The average dimensions range from as little as 4x4 feet to 10x12 feet or larger. Determine how you plan to use the shed and what you need to store to help guide your decision. A push mower and a small collection of garden gear will likely fit inside a 6-foot-square shed, for example, but you'll need a much bigger structure if you have a riding lawn mower and several other types of equipment to store.