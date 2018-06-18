How to Build a Concrete Wall for Your Own Private Backyard Retreat

Step 1

Before you start, lay out and pour footing. Lay out your concrete block in a dry run, spacing it with 3/8-inch plywood spacers. Mark all the edges of the course. Take up the block and spread mortar on the footing. Push the first block into the mortar until it's 3/8 inch above the footing.

Mortar the ears (the flanges on the ends of a block) of the second block and push it against the first. To butter the ears, first set the block securely on one end. Take up a trowel-length of mortar from your mortarboard and butter the ears with a downward swiping motion of the trowel. Then press down on the mortar on the inside edge of the ear to keep it from falling off when you set the block. If the mortar does fall off, start over with fresh mortar. Slice into the side of the mortar with the edge of the trowel to shape it into an inverted U.