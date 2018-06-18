How to Build a Concrete Wall for Your Own Private Backyard Retreat

Bring privacy to your outdoor living space with a DIY cinderblock wall.
Create a sense of privacy and security in your backyard with a concrete wall. Using cinderblocks, mortar, and 2x4 boards, this DIY weekend project allows you to section off your outdoor living space into a private retreat. This durable, freestanding wall brings an attractive element to your yard that can zone off an outdoor patio area or add emphasis around flower beds and other landscaping. Building a concrete wall (and making it look professional) takes skill, so we've rounded up the best strategies and tips you need to know before you begin. Follow the full how-to instructions for a DIY cinderblock wall below and get your weekend project started.
