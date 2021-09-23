The 9 Best Pool Covers You Can Buy Online, According to Reviews

Owning and maintaining a pool can be time-consuming and expensive, but you can make things much easier on yourself by investing in a pool cover. These large, tarp-like accessories help keep dirt and debris out of the water and the filter, which helps the pool stay clean and functioning properly. Pool covers also eliminate the chore of scooping leaves out of the water with a net every time you want to take a dip. As a bonus, many pool covers warm your pool and cut down on water evaporation, too. This can save you money and time in the long run, as you might not have to use the heater or refill the pool as often.