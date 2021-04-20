pool cleaner on wood deck
The 7 Best Pool Cleaners for Every Type of Pool and Budget
These handy devices do the hard work for you.
Swimming pools are a great way to enjoy warm weather—not to mention, they add a luxurious touch to backyard landscapes. But to keep your pool in good condition, regular maintenance is a must. The good news: You don't have to spend hours cleaning your pool with your own hands thanks to robotic pool cleaners.
While manual pool cleaners, like nets and skimmers, are great for small pools and daily debris removal, robotic pool cleaners are essential when it comes to deep cleaning. The most popular type is pool vacuums, which feature built-in filters and operate similar to indoor robot vacuums. These gadgets catch tiny particles and large debris on the pool's floor, walls, waterline, and stairs. Simply plug a pool vacuum into a ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) outlet and place it in the water.
In addition to robotic pool cleaners, other automatic options include pressure- and suction-side cleaners. These two tools aren't as effective as robotic pool cleaners, but they are functional for small pools and usually less expensive. Pressure-side pool cleaners hook up to a pressure cleaner line or water return jet, and suction-side cleaners connect to the main filtration pump.
When it comes to choosing the best pool cleaner for your setup, consider your pool's size and design as well as your budget. You can choose from a variety of cleaners that are available on Amazon, including ones suitable for in- and above-ground pools. No matter your pool type, there's a tool on this list that will help you get the job done.
Best Overall: Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Pool Cleaner
In just two hours, this robotic pool cleaner has the power to clean an entire pool. It’s suitable for in-ground swimming pools up to 50 feet long and it works on all types of surfaces, including gunite, tile, and vinyl. The Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus offers three cleaning frequency options—every day, every other day, or every third day—so you can customize your pool’s maintenance schedule. With dual scrubbing brushes, it climbs on the walls and floor to remove grime. One customer calls it “a life-changing purchase” after manually cleaning their pool for two years.
Buy It: Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Pool Cleaner, $779
Best for Large Pools: Poolvergnuegen Hayward Pool Cleaner
A large pool calls for a pool cleaner with four-wheel drive. This automatic pool cleaner features four wheels with patented tire treads that enable it to climb walls and tackle large debris in 20×40-foot in-ground swimming pools. Functional on multiple surfaces, it has self-adjusting roller skirts to clean hard-to-reach areas, and customers claim that it “has never gotten stuck” and leaves pool floors “spotless.” It also comes in a two-wheel version ideal for smaller swimming pools.
Buy It: Poolvergnuegen Hayward Pool Cleaner, $491
Best for Small Pools: Zodiac Baracuda G3 Automatic Pool Cleaner
If your pool is 39-feet long or smaller, consider this suction-side pool cleaner. It’s suitable for in-ground pools made of tile, concrete, vinyl, or fiberglass. Thanks to its wheel deflector, Zodiac’s Baracuda G3 cruises around the pool without getting caught in debris or corners. It regulates the water flow for single, two-speed, or variable-speed pumps, and though it’s not as easy to use as a robotic vacuum, you can install it in just two simple steps. Simply attach the disc, wheel deflector, and hose, then hook it up to your pool’s skimmer or dedicated suction line—off it goes!
Buy It: Zodiac Baracuda G3 Automatic Pool Cleaner, $305 (originally $350)
Best for Above-Ground Pools: Dolphin E10 Robotic Pool Cleaner
Robotic pool cleaners for above-ground pools can be tough to find. Dophlin’s E10 vacuum is built to clean above-ground pools up to 30-feet long for an average of 5 cents per cleaning hour in energy consumption. Featuring advanced scanning technology, this pool vacuum has dual scrubbing brushes to remove algae, bacteria, and debris from every inch of your pool’s floor. Once the 1.5-hour cleaning session is complete, simply grab the vacuum’s handle for fuss-free removal and empty the large-capacity filter. One reviewer calls the cleaning device a home run, while another says it’s easily their favorite purchase.
Buy It: Dolphin E10 Robotic Pool Cleaner, $499
Best for In-Ground Pools: Dolphin Triton PS Plus WiFi Robotic Pool Cleaner
This in-ground pool vacuum is a fan favorite for its weekly timer, cleaning modes, and WiFi technology. Using the handy MyDolphin Plus app, you can schedule cleanings directly from your smart device—no matter your location. Running short on time before guests arrive? Select the 1-hour cycle for quick cleaning. The pool cleaner works on all types of pool surfaces, tackles pools up to 50-feet long, and comes with a fine-filter basket so you can start using it right away. Customers say it runs smoothly in uniquely shaped pools and doesn’t get stuck on steps.
Buy It: Dolphin Triton PS Plus WiFi Robotic Pool Cleaner, $1,049
Best Pressure-Side Cleaner: Polaris Vac-Sweep 360
Unlike other models, this pressure-side pool cleaner doesn’t require a booster pump and works for a wide variety of pool shapes and sizes. It’s made with advanced cleaning technology that’s powered by triple jets, providing optimal water pressure from start to finish. If your pool collects a lot of leaves, the Polaris automatic pool cleaner is an excellent choice thanks to its roomy filter bag. Not only does it pick up debris on the waterline, but it also sweeps it off the pool floor.
Buy It: Polaris Vac-Sweep 360, $514
Best on a Budget: Sunnyglade Swimming Pool Cleaner
This $8 mesh pool skimmer is a must-have manual cleaner for easy-to-catch debris. You can use the 18×12-inch net to quickly scoop out insects and leaves on a daily basis, then use a pool vacuum for additional care once a week. With more than 6,800 five-star ratings, shoppers love this cleaning tool for kiddie pools and areas with lots of foliage.
Buy It: Sunnyglade Swimming Pool Cleaner, $8