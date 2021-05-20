The Best Swimming Pool Accessories for Your Coolest Summer Ever
Going for a swim is a wonderful way to beat the heat during the summer. But taking care of a pool and making sure it's safe and ready for splashing requires a bit of planning and the right equipment. A regular pool maintenance routine will keep your pool water clean and comfortable. Luckily, today's technology makes it easy to take care of your in-ground or above-ground swimming pool.
When relaxation is the goal, you want everything that goes along with pool maintenance to be as easy as possible. The right pool accessories can keep your pool at the perfect temperature and free from debris. And once the water is just right, some fun items can take your enjoyment to the next level. There are lots of different pool accessories to choose from, such as pool heaters, pool covers, pool vacuums, pool floats, and pool toys. It's important to think about your specific pool type and size, as well as your personal priorities when shopping for pool accessories. Here are the best pool accessories to level up your swimming experience this season.
The Best Pool Accessories for 2021
Best Pool Cover
This durable pool cover comes with everything you need to install it, including solid brass anchors, hooks, springs, and an installation tool. Made of mesh, it lets rain drain into the pool, but catches leaves and other debris. Despite its strength, it’s lightweight, making it quick to remove and put away in the storage bag that comes with it. It’s available in many sizes, with an extra two feet of coverage on all sides to ensure a perfect fit for your pool.
Buy It: WaterWarden Rectangle Blue Mesh In-Ground Safety Pool Cover ($558, The Home Depot)
Best Pool Vacuum
For crystal-clear pool water, this energy-efficient pool vacuum does the hard work for you. The job takes only 2 hours—time you can spend relaxing. Whether you have an above-ground pool or an in-ground pool, this compact robot vacuum easily climbs and scrubs the walls and floor of your pool automatically. When it comes time to clean the robot itself, it pops open with the touch of a button so you can spray it with a hose.
Buy It: Dolphin Nautilis CC Robotic Pool Cleaner ($649, Amazon)
Best Pool Heater
Control the temperature of your pool with this propane-powered pool heater. It has an LED digital control panel which makes it a piece of cake to set your pool to the ideal temperature. It will heat your pool efficiently, and you can feel good about its low nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. Another plus is that handy shoppers report that it’s fairly easy to install on your own.
Buy It: Hayword W3H400FDP Universal Pool and Spa Heater ($3,199, Amazon)
Best Starter Kit
Don’t forget the little things! These basic pool accessories are important to keep close at hand.
Use the collapsible floating chemical dispenser to add tablets to your pool water. The curved brush is handy for quickly scrubbing any areas that need a little extra attention, such as pool stairs or ladders. Last, but not least, the easy-to-read thermometer comes with a tether cord so you can attach it wherever is most convenient for you to check the water temperature.
Buy It: Mainstays 3-Piece Swimming Pool Accessories Starter Kit ($15, Walmart)
Best Pool Float
Whether you want to read a book in the sunshine or chat with friends while floating, this comfy pool float is ideal for relaxing and staying cool in your pool. Its part-mesh design and unique valve mean this chair inflates quickly. Complete with a built-in cup holder, headrest, and ottoman, this floating pool chair has everything you need to unwind at a price that’s hard to beat. You might even want to spring for a pair!
Buy It: SwimWays Spring Float Recliner Swim Lounger ($30, Target)
Best Pool Toy
Imagine how much fun the kids—and the young at heart—will have with this arcade-style pool toy. It’s Team Green vs. Team Blue to see who can get all their balls out of the tube first. And since it floats in the pool, the squirt guns will never run out of water.
Buy It: Swimline Dual Arcade Squirt Toys ($47, Lowe's)
Best Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Enjoy your tunes poolside—or even in the pool!—with this wireless, waterproof Bluetooth speaker. It connects to your phone, so you can easily play music off your summer playlist or stream your fave radio station. Bose is known for its excellent sound quality, and this small device packs a punch. Planning a party? You can even connect two speakers together for extra oomph. Its battery lasts 6 hours before it needs to recharge.
Buy It: Bose Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker ($100, Target)
Best Pool Accessory Storage
Stash all your pool toys, floats, noodles, and more in a handy outdoor deck box. This one is water-resistant, so whatever you decide to store will stay dry from rain or pool splashes. Its wicker-style resin material is both stylish and durable. It resists rust and sun damage, so you can be sure this is an investment you can rely on for years to come. At 99 gallons, it's a generous size, so cleaning up is a breeze—no tricky arranging required. For extra security, you can even add a lock.
Buy It: Suncast Java Wicker Outdoor 99 Gallon Resin Deck Box, $159 (originally $296), Wayfair
Best Pool Lights
Make nighttime swims more special with these floating pool lights. Shoppers love the ambiance they provide with their soft glow and changing colors. They cycle through white, green, blue, purple, red, and yellow in four different patterns. Because they’re solar lights, they charge in the sunlight, and automatically turn on at dusk and off at dawn. In addition to being a decorative and entertaining pool accessory, they also add another level of safety by helping with water visibility when it’s dark outside.
Buy It: Solar Pool Lights, 2-Pack ($69, The Home Depot)