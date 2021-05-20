The Best Swimming Pool Accessories for Your Coolest Summer Ever

When relaxation is the goal, you want everything that goes along with pool maintenance to be as easy as possible. The right pool accessories can keep your pool at the perfect temperature and free from debris. And once the water is just right, some fun items can take your enjoyment to the next level. There are lots of different pool accessories to choose from, such as pool heaters, pool covers, pool vacuums, pool floats, and pool toys. It's important to think about your specific pool type and size, as well as your personal priorities when shopping for pool accessories. Here are the best pool accessories to level up your swimming experience this season.