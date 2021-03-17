8 Best Inflatable Pools to Turn Your Backyard Into a Cool Escape

Amid stay-at-home orders and public pool closures, inflatable pools exploded in popularity last summer as people searched for a respite from the sweltering heat in their own backyards. Although the outlook for this summer appears sunnier than last, many of us still won't be jetting off to crowded beachfront resorts anytime soon. To get your fix of sun and water, splashing around in your backyard might be your best bet.
If you're in the market for an inflatable pool, you'll discover many stylish options that will help you turn a patch of grass into a cool and relaxing oasis. (The cheap plastic pools we played in as kids aren't the only thing out there!) Here are some of our favorite inflatable pool picks, starting at just $27.
A fun palm leaf pattern gives the standard kiddie pool a stylish upgrade. Measuring 5.5 feet wide, this inflatable pool is large enough to fit three adults and can be easily filled with air using a standard air pump or even a hairdryer set to cool. Just add margaritas for a tropical getaway in your own backyard!
Buy It: Minnidip Pool That's Banana Leaves ($43, Target)
A colorful watermelon pattern adds extra fun to this inflatable kiddie pool. One Amazon review writes that it's easy to fill since it's a little smaller, which also makes it easier to clean. "Works perfectly for our two-year-old! Best part of summer is seeing how happy she is with it," they write. The 45-inch-wide pool comes with one repair patch so you can quickly fix an accidental puncture or tear.
Buy It: XFlated Watermelon Kiddie Pool, $27 (originally $60), Amazon
A cartridge filter pump helps improve water clarity and circulation in this inflatable pool. Some setup is required, but you can have it ready to fill with water in about 10 minutes. The 8-foot-wide pool has a water capacity of 513 gallons, which amounts to about an 18-inch water depth.
Buy It: Intex Easy Set Round Inflatable Above Ground Pool ($65, Target)
The entire family can splash around in this large inflatable pool, which measures about 10x6 feet. It inflates in roughly three minutes with an electric air pump (not included) and drains easily with two water valves. One of the nearly 3,500 five-star reviewers calls it "one of the best inflatable pools I've ever had. Made out of super durable materials, so I have no worries of it lasting a long time!"
Buy It: Sable Inflatable Pool ($80, Amazon)
Simply press the auto-inflate button on this pool to have it ready for water in five minutes. The 5x8-foot size is ideal for two adults or four kids. A canopy sunshade stretches over one side to offer protection from UV rays.
Buy It: BAKAM Auto Blow Up Family Full-Sized Pool ($100, Amazon)
Measuring 15 feet wide with a 33-inch water depth, this inflatable pool is big enough to fit up to 8 people. To set it up, simply inflate the upper ring before filling the pool with water. An included filter pump helps keep the water clean and circulating.
Buy It: Intex Easy Set Inflatable Kid Family Swimming Pool with Filter Pump, $315 (originally $389), Target
A built-in bench and headrest makes it easy to kick back and relax in this inflatable pool. At just over 7 feet wide, it holds 156 gallons (or about 2 feet) of water. One reviewer says it's "just right for 2 ladies sipping on wine with 3 small children splashing around."
Buy It: Intex Kiddie Pool ($134, Wayfair)
Bright red and shaped like a heart, this inflatable pool provides a sweet spot to cool off with a friend or two. At just under 6 feet across, the easy-to-inflate design is right-sized for up to three adults and 12 gallons of water. Or fill it with ice to use as a giant drinks cooler on a hot summer day.
Buy It: Ban.do Red Heart-Shaped Inflatable Swimming Pool ($86, Amazon)