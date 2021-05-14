7 Best Above-Ground Pools for Summer Fun

When the weather gets hot, there's nothing quite as refreshing as a dip in the pool. And if that pool happens to be just a few steps from your house? Even better! If you're looking for a way to transform your backyard into a summertime oasis, an above-ground swimming pool is an excellent option. If you want to go the DIY route, a stock tank pool can be the perfect project to kick off summer. But if you'd rather jump right in, you can find above-ground pools for purchase at many of your favorite stores.