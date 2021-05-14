7 Best Above-Ground Pools for Summer Fun
When the weather gets hot, there's nothing quite as refreshing as a dip in the pool. And if that pool happens to be just a few steps from your house? Even better! If you're looking for a way to transform your backyard into a summertime oasis, an above-ground swimming pool is an excellent option. If you want to go the DIY route, a stock tank pool can be the perfect project to kick off summer. But if you'd rather jump right in, you can find above-ground pools for purchase at many of your favorite stores.
Far more budget-friendly than their in-ground counterparts, above-ground pools just require a few steps for setup. Plus, they can be taken down and stored when pool season ends. If you're wondering what is the best above-ground pool for you, the answer depends on what you're looking for. Available in different sizes, shapes, and materials, it's easy to find a top-rated above-ground pool that not only fits your yard but also fits within your budget, too. Whether you're looking for a big outdoor pool or a small pool, something to occupy the kids or fun for the whole family, we've rounded up top consumer picks for above-ground pools to help you make a splash this summer.
Best Above-Ground Pools for 2021
- Best Inflatable Above-Ground Pool: Summer Waves Quick Set Inflatable Above-Ground Pool
- Best Above-Ground Pool for Shade Seekers: Bestway Power Steel Round Above-Ground Pool with Canopy
- Best Rectangular Above-Ground Pool: Intex Ultra XTR Rectangular Pool
- Best Above-Ground Pool for Small Backyards: Intex Pool Kit with Filter Pump and Pool Cover
- Best Budget-Friendly Above-Ground Pool: Bestway 15 ft. Round 42 in. Steel Frame Pro Maximum
- Best Above-Ground Pool for a Crowd: Huntington 30 ft. Round 54 in. D Above Ground Hard Side Pool Package
- Best Above-Ground Pool for Kids: Jungle Adventure Play Center Kiddie Pool
Best Inflatable Above-Ground Pool
If you're looking for an above-ground pool that is quick to install, consider this inflatable option. Made of a durable triple-layer material, this pool rises as it fills for a rapid setup. At 10 feet in diameter and 30 inches deep, this inflatable pool is on the smaller side when it comes to above-ground pool options, but it can still accommodate multiple adults, making it the perfect solution if you have a small backyard.
Buy It: Summer Waves Quick Set Inflatable Above-Ground Pool ($112, Amazon)
Best Above-Ground Pool for Shade Seekers
At 13 feet in diameter and 42 inches deep, this above-ground pool with a solid steel frame is roomy enough for friends. Our favorite part? The removable canopy provides a space to cool off from the sun on hot summer days. The above-ground pool also comes with a cover to help keep out debris when not in use and boasts an easy, tool-free setup and take-down process, so you can safely store it during winter months.
Buy It: Bestway Power Steel Round Above-Ground Pool with Canopy ($799, Walmart)
Best Rectangular Above-Ground Pool
Not every backyard can accommodate a round above-ground pool, and this 24-foot by 12-foot rectangular pool is a standout. A durable frame made of galvanized steel helps provide stability and an inner and outer powder coating provides a rust-resistant frame. The pool also includes the extras you might need, including a ground cloth, pool cover, removable ladder, and filter pump.
Buy It: Intex Ultra XTR Rectangular Pool ($2,550, Amazon)
Best Above-Ground Pool for Small Backyards
Big enough to make a splash but not so big it will take up your entire yard, this 10-foot wide above-ground pool is just the right size for the family. A sturdy metal frame provides support, while the included filter, skimmer, vacuum, and pool cover help keep it clean. A reasonable size at a reasonable price point, this pool will bring hours of summer fun for those who are tight on space.
Buy It: Intex Pool Kit with Filter Pump and Pool Cover ($418, Target)
Best Budget-Friendly Above-Ground Pool
For a great size and a budget-friendly price, look no further than this above-ground pool. At 15 feet in diameter and 42 inches deep, this pool can readily accommodate up to six adults. A rust-resistant frame wrapped in durable Tritech material can stand up to tough conditions and is easy to set up and take down as the seasons change.
Buy It: Bestway 15 ft. Round 42 in. Steel Frame Pro Maximum ($412, The Home Depot)
Best Above-Ground Pool for a Crowd
At 30 feet wide and 54 inches deep, this spacious above-ground pool is perfect for a party. The hard-sided pool not only stands out for its size (perfect for up to 12 adults), but it's also noteworthy for its unique construction, which blends the strength of steel with the appeal of resin. And if you're going to go all out with your pool, you might as well get one with the works; this one includes a ladder, thermometer, and vacuum.
Buy It: Huntington 30 ft. Round 54 in. D Above Ground Hard Side Pool Package ($3,003, The Home Depot)
Best Above-Ground Pool for Kids
When it comes to summer fun for little ones, there's nothing quite like the excitement of splashing around outside. This jungle-themed inflatable pool is sure to hit all the high notes. Full of features kids will enjoy, including a ring toss, water slide, wading pool, and water sprayer, this above-ground kiddie pool is designed to bring hours of merriment.
Buy It: Jungle Adventure Play Center Kiddie Pool ($133, Amazon)