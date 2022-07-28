Amazon Shoppers 'Can't Believe' How Well This Robotic Pool Cleaner Works—and It's on Sale

Get the best-selling pool cleaner for $50 off thanks to a double discount.

Lily Gray
Lily Gray

Lily Gray is a Home eCommerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. She covers all things home decor, furniture, cleaning and organizing, kitchenware, home improvement, and gardening. Lily attended Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and Mass Communications and Political Science.

July 28, 2022

Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner
There's nothing like relaxing poolside with a refreshing beverage and a good book. While lounging on a pool float and playing with dive toys is a summer highlight, the maintenance is less than ideal. Keeping your pool clear of dirt and debris is no easy task, but with the right tools, you can manage a spotless pool all summer long. The simplest way to clean your pool is with a robotic pool cleaner that does that bulk of the chore for you. And we found one that's on sale for $240.

The Aiper Cordless Robot Pool Cleaner picks up dirt, leaves, and even sand from pool floors up to 538 square feet. The best-selling cleaner has dual suction motors and two brushes to efficiently clean your pool in just 50 minutes. One shopper said it has "surprisingly powerful suction," and they "can't believe how well it sucked up all the dead insects and leaves along with the dirt and grime."

If you're not convinced that robot pool cleaners are a smart investment, Stewart Vernon, COO and founder of America's Swimming Pool Company (ASP) told BH&G that, "robotic cleaners are pricier but are also the easiest pool cleaners to use. They use software to determine how to clean your pool."

The cordless pool cleaner catches sediment with its filter—and you can rinse the filter after a few uses to maximize its cleaning power. It weighs only 6.6 pounds, and it returns to a pool wall when the battery is running out to make it easy for you to reach in and grab it without jumping in the water. Just wipe the robot cleaner down with a towel and let it dry before charging.

Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner
Buy It: Aiper Cordless Robot Pool Cleaner, $240 with coupon (was $290), Amazon

You can run the robot cleaner when the pool cover is on or while you're swimming, however, Vernon suggests waiting until you're out of the pool to ensure that debris has settled on the pool floor. It works on in-ground and above-ground pools, as long as your pool is flat on the bottom.

One reviewer said it's "such a huge timesaver," while another shopper said, "Our in-ground pool sweeps never worked this good. I have seen this pool sweep pick up pebbles, larger rocks, Legos, grass clippings, dust, dirt, hair, [and] pretty much anything you can think of."

If you dread cleaning your pool throughout the summer, head to Amazon to shop this popular robot pool cleaner while it's on sale for $240 with a coupon applied at checkout.

