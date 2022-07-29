The 24 Best Pergolas to Create Shaded Style in Your Backyard

We like the Joyside Steel Pergola for a weather-resistant pergola that also has interesting architectural details and a budget-friendly price. If you want to attach a pergola to your house, the Vita Vinyl Elysium Attached Louvered Pergola features louvered roof panels that you can adjust to vary the amount of shade.

To create this list of the best pergolas, we looked at each pergola's cost, materials, design, size, features, and more. We also evaluated the ease of construction and durability.

Sara Bendrick , a licensed landscape contractor in San Diego and TV host on the DIY Network and HGTV, loves how a pergola brings a wow factor to an outdoor living area. "A pergola adds a ton of advantages to your yard," Bendrick says. "It creates a shaded space that's nice to have in the summer when you need a place to cool down. It can also keep a house cooler when it's attached or right off the back door, and it adds scale to your outdoors that creates a transitional space between your home and yard."

While custom-built pergolas allow you to design a personalized look, they can cost thousands of dollars and require getting on a contractor's schedule. DIY pergola kits are an attractive, affordable solution you can have delivered to your home and build on your own time in a day or a weekend, depending on your DIY experience and the pergola's size and design.

On a warm, sunny day stepping out your back door into your own shady retreat to relax or hang out with family and friends is like going on a mini vacation. A pergola, with its post supports and open framework roof, adds a defined outdoor seating area to your house that extends your living space and ups your backyard's appeal.

Ecotouge Outdoor Patio Pergola Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon (From $230) Why You Should Get It: This durable, lightweight aluminum pergola comes with an adjustable hook-on canopy for shade. Keep in Mind: The aluminum frame is not recommended for windy or snowy locations. Invite a shady seating area into your yard with this simple yet wallet-friendly aluminum 10-Foot Outdoor Patio Pergola from Ecotouge. It comes with a retractable canopy that you can slide open when you want to catch some rays, then draw it closed when the sun gets too hot. The 10-foot aluminum frame is a lightweight option that includes rectangular stand poles for solid support. You can also anchor this pergola to a deck or patio for extra stability. Grab a friend and the two of you can put it together and have an outdoor room in a weekend. Just keep in mind that this pergola isn't recommended for areas that experience strong winds or heavy snowfalls. Product Details: Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 7.4 feet

10 x 10 x 7.4 feet Color: Black frame with beige canopy

Coolaroo Aurora Pergola Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon (From $459) Also available at Wayfair and Walmart Why You Should Get It: The meshlike canopy keeps out 90% of UV rays while letting air circulate. Keep In Mind: the pergola's side panels are sold separately. Coolaroo started as a shade-solution company that specialized in protecting people and their patio furniture from the sun's harsh UV rays. The brand now also has a line of pergolas, including the Aurora Pergola. This pergola kit's light-filtering, adjustable canopy is perfect for those who need a stylish, backyard escape that provides essential protection from the sun—it filters 90% of UV rays. The mesh, Roman-shade-style canopy also lets air circulate and prevents water from pooling overhead. You can add side panels for extra privacy, but you'll have to purchase them separately. The powder-coated aluminum frame resists corrosion, so you'll be able to use this pergola for years to come. Plus, the how-to instructions are pretty basic, so you should be able to easily build it in a weekend. Product Details: Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Dimensions: 118 x 118 x 86 inches

118 x 118 x 86 inches Color: Black frame with a mocha, smoke, or terracotta-colored canopy

Veikous Aluminum Outdoor Patio Pergola with Retractable Sun Shade Canopy Cover Courtesy of The Home Depot View at Home Depot ($499) Why You Should Get It: This pergola creates a 130-square-foot outdoor room that can shade a full dining set. Keep in Mind: It requires at least two to three people to assemble. The minimalist Veikous Aluminum Outdoor Patio Pergola includes a shade canopy for all-day comfort. It's large enough to accommodate several friends hanging out around a patio dining set for a barbeque or for a family who wants to lounge in a secluded outdoor room setting. The canopy is rated for protection from the sun up to UV 50, but you can also retract the canopy to catch some rays. You'll want at least two to three people on hand to set up this pergola and to anchor the legs to help it withstand any winds or inclement weather. Product Details: Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Dimensions: 13 x 10 x 7 feet

13 x 10 x 7 feet Color: Gray frame with matching canopy

Purple Leaf Outdoor Louvered Pergola with Adjustable Hardtop Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon (From $2,999) Why You Should Get It: The polycarbonate tilted hardtop roof can handle up to 176 pounds of snow and includes drain pipes for drainage. Keep in Mind: The anchoring stands must be secured to a hard floor, like a deck or cement patio. The pergola cannot be built freestanding on grass. Extend your living space right off your back door with an attachable aluminum pergola kit from Purple Leaf. The Outdoor Louvered Pergola has a tilted polycarbonate hardtop roof made of six retractable tiles that you can open and close with a manual crank in different combinations to accommodate the sunlight's shifts throughout the day. The roof's 7-degree tilt allows for rain or snow to melt and drain away through the attached drain pipes. In snowy areas, this pergola can handle up to 176 pounds of snow as well as 45 mile-per-hour winds. The powder-coated aluminum frame resists rot and rust, but you have to anchor the structure to a hard floor, such as a deck or cement patio. The pergola is not designed to be freestanding. Product Details: Material: Aluminum frame, polycarbonate roof

Aluminum frame, polycarbonate roof Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 7.5 feet

10 x 10 x 7.5 feet Color: Black

Heritage Patios Aluminum Pergola Courtesy of Wayfair View at Wayfair (From $2,970) Why You Should Get It: The aluminum frame is wall-mounted and can handle winds up to 115 miles per hour. It also comes in seven sizes, from 8 x 10 feet up to 12 x 12 feet. Keep in Mind: Each size option is rated for different snow loads, from 10 to 20 pounds. Bring the traditional look of wood and the durability of aluminum to your patio with Heritage Patios' Aluminum Pergola, which attaches to your house's exterior. The frame is made of high-grade aluminum that is embossed with a driftwood finish for a higher-end wood-grain style. Its open-lattice roof allows for ventilation while the angle of the slats cuts in half the amount of direct sunlight that streams through. You can choose from seven sizes to find the best fit for your space. Plus, this pergola's posts can be cut to the desired height for a custom fit, and additional posts can be added to lengthen the covered seating space. The frame can handle winds up to 115 miles per hour, but the snow load capacity only goes up to 20 pounds, depending on the size of pergola you select. This may not be a high enough capacity for those in particularly snowy regions. Product Details: Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Dimensions: From 8 x 12 x 10 feet

From 8 x 12 x 10 feet Color: White Related: The 9 Best Tiny House Kits You Can Buy Online and Build Yourself Best Composite Pergolas

Vita Lakewood Composite Pergola Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($933) Also available at Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This composite kit's lightweight frame takes on a rustic wood look that requires no maintenance. Keep in Mind: Sun can stream through the lattice roof's widely spaced rafters, so it may not be the best option for those who want a shady escape. Sometimes all you need is a getaway for two in your own yard. This petite pergola's classic design will fit right into a small-space patio, entryway, or yard. The Vita Lakewood Composite Pergola is about 7 x 7 feet and can help define a seating space. Keep in mind, though, that this pergola doesn't come with a cover, so the sun will be able to peek through the rafters. The composite frame combines sturdy vinyl with wood pulp, which gives it a grain feel, but it won't rot or sustain insect damage. The frame's color can vary based on the manufacturing process but presents as a natural brown/wood tone. An anchoring system is sold separately. Two people can usually install this pergola kit in two to four hours. Product Details: Material: Composite

Composite Dimensions: 88 x 88 x 95.5 inches

88 x 88 x 95.5 inches Color: Brown

Highwood Bodhi Pergola and Weatherly Swing Set Courtesy of Overstock View at Overstock (From $4,620) Why You Should Get It: This pergola kit comes with a porch swing for kicking back and enjoying a summer breeze. Keep in Mind: You can only use the swing and chain sold with the kit to uphold the warranty. Finding a pergola that can handle the weight of a swing can be tricky. The Highwood Bodhi Pergola and Weatherly Swing Set is made for those who dream of spending some leisurely time rocking back and forth outdoors. The kit includes one swing, a mounting kit, and two sizes of zinc-plated steel chains so it's easy to hang it at the desired height. Plus, there's an assembly guide and video to help you put up the structure. The frame is made of high-grade poly composite lumber that can stand up to year-round weather without requiring staining like some wood options. This kit comes with a 12-year manufacturer warranty, but keep in mind that you can only use the swing that the pergola comes with to avoid voiding the warranty. Product Details: Material: Poly lumber (composite)

Poly lumber (composite) Dimensions: 120 x 138 x 98 inches

120 x 138 x 98 inches Color: Black, weathered acorn, and coastal teak Related: The 10 Best Hammocks for Lounging, Camping, and Everything in Between Best Fiberglass Pergolas

Peaceful Patios Round Column Stock Fiberglass Pergola Courtesy of Peaceful Patios View at Peaceful Patios (From $7,839) Why You Should Get It: You can order it in any Sherwin-Williams or Benjamin Moore paint colors. Keep in Mind: Heavy-duty anchors for helping the pergola withstand high winds are available, but they cost extra. This stately structure from Peaceful Patios speaks to a pergola's architectural heritage as a prominent garden feature that has been around since the ancient Greeks and Romans. Peaceful Patios' fiberglass take on a classic design will hold its shape, won't rot, resists insect damage, and can withstand weather of all types. For a color pop, Peaceful Patios will paint your pergola in any Sherwin-Williams or Benjamin Moore paint colors. Plus, you can choose from seven different rafter options to adorn the roof, run electrical wiring through the hollow posts for installing string lights, and attach a swing or chair with the proper anchoring. Because the fiberglass is relatively lightweight, a do-it-yourselfer can install it in a weekend or less with a helper or two. You can also add heavy-duty anchors to withstand over 90 miles-per-hour winds to your order if you live in a windy climate, but they come with an additional cost. Product Details: Material: Fiberglass

Fiberglass Dimensions : From 12 x 12 feet

: From 12 x 12 feet Color: White; can be ordered in Sherwin-Williams and Benjamin Moore paint colors Related: The 10 Best Solar Lights to Brighten Your Outdoor Space

Pergola Kits USA Fiberglass Louvered Pergola Kit - Modern Contemporary Courtesy of Pergola Kits USA View at Pergola Kits USA (From $9,675) Why You Should Get It: You can also choose from more than 40 different pergola sizes for a custom fit. Keep in Mind: The rafters are spaced 1 inch apart, which means this pergola won't let much, if any, sun through. A pergola made of a fiberglass is an investment, but in exchange, you get a material that won't rot, warp, corrode, or delaminate. Pergola Kits USA's Fiberglass Louvered Pergola is a modern-inspired design that can fit in anywhere outdoors with its simple, clean lines. The louvered rafters are spaced 1 inch apart, which can provide complete shade depending on the angle of the sun. The fiberglass frame won't expand or contract with changes in temperature or sun exposure, so it can also be set near a fire pit or outdoor fireplace without warping. Plus, if you're looking to add a pop of color to your yard or match your home's trim, you can order it in a Sherwin-Williams or Benjamin Moore paint color at the same price as the white option. The pergola can be wall-mounted or freestanding, and you can choose from over 40 different sizes to get the right fit for your space. You can also opt for vertical rafters rather than horizontal. The structure comes with a lifetime warranty for peace of mind. Product Details Material: Fiberglass

Fiberglass Dimensions : Starting at 10x10 feet

: Starting at 10x10 feet Color: White; can be ordered in Sherwin-Williams and Benjamin Moore paint colors Best Steel Pergolas

Joyside Steel Pergola with Canopy Courtesy of Wayfair View at Wayfair ($580) Why You Should Get It: The two shelves at either end add stability and ensure you have a serving spot for drinks or treats—or a place for your favorite potted plants. Keep in Mind: Although the included canopy fits snugly over the arch, rain can filter through it, so it's not waterproof. Invite architectural interest into your yard with this arched, solid-steel frame pergola from Joyside. The frame's powder-coated finish is given a distressed look during the manufacturing process, lending it a more textural presence as a yard or garden structure. The pergola's full-width shelves let you prop up potted plants or food and drinks when entertaining. While the canopy minimizes the sun's rays, it can be removed if desired. Keep in mind, though, that the canopy lets rain filter through it, so it's not waterproof. The pergola comes with anchoring materials and a metric wrench for easier assembly. Just make sure to anchor it in the ground, on a deck, or on a patio for stability. Product Details: Material: Steel

Steel Dimensions : 11 x 8 x 8 feet

: 11 x 8 x 8 feet Color: Black frame with a gray or beige canopy Related: The 9 Best Small Greenhouse Kits You Can Assemble Yourself

Sunjoy Maverick Modern Steel Pergola with White Adjustable Shade Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($1,011) Also available at Wayfair Why You Should Get It: Need some protection from the sun? Just grab the handle on either end of the weather-resistant white canopy and pull it to where you need it to prevent party-ending squinting. Keep in Mind: The white canopy may be more prone to showing dirt. Sunjoy's Maverick Modern Steel Pergola has a modern, minimalistic style with a slatted wall that shows off a faux-wood grain finish while providing extra privacy and structural support. It's also low maintenance since the frame is made from a rust-resistant powder-coated black steel. Whenever it gets too sunny under the pergola, you can pull the weather-resistant shade to where you need it to extend your time outdoors. Plus, the Maverick easily accommodates a full-size dining table for six. Four powder-coated steel anchoring plates come with the kit to simplify mounting it to a deck or patio. Product Details: Material: Steel

Steel Dimensions : 144 x 117 x 87 inches

: 144 x 117 x 87 inches Color: Black with white canopy

Backyard Discovery Windham White Metal Freestanding Pergola with Canopy Courtesy of Lowe's View at Lowes ($2,609) Why You Should Get It: It comes with three electrical outlets and three USB ports to charge your devices. Keep in Mind: You'll need to wire the pergola to a power source if you want to use the electrical outlets. If you love a simple yet modern look, Backyard Discovery's Windham powder-coated, galvanized steel pergola lends a sleek elegance to your yard—and coverage for plenty of seating at almost 200 square feet. Available in a bright white finish, the Windham withstands up to 100 miles-per-hour winds, and the stainless-steel hardware is fully welded against rust and corrosion. For easy setup, there is a downloadable app with 3D instructions. Plus, the anchoring plates are hidden in post covers for a clean look. The breathable canopy allows air to flow through to cool down the seating space while also protecting gatherers from UV rays. Rain can pass through the canopy, so it won't pool overhead and turn into a mosquito haven. If you want to recharge while you charge up your devices, you can plug them into the pergola's included power port with three outlets and three USB ports. Just keep in mind that you'll have to connect it to a power source to use that feature. Product Details: Material: Steel

Steel Dimensions : 14 x 10 x 7.5 feet

: 14 x 10 x 7.5 feet Color: White Related: The 7 Best Outdoor Rugs for Patios, Porches, and Decks Best Vinyl Pergolas

Dura-Trel Kingston White Vinyl Pergola Courtesy of The Home Depot View at Home Depot ($433) Why You Should Get It: At 7 x 7 feet, this small-space vinyl pergola can go over a front entry or in a backyard. Keep in Mind: This kit cannot hold the weight of a hanging chair or porch swing. Frame an entrance or create a backyard relaxation spot for two with Dura-Trel Kingston's White Vinyl Pergola—while staying within your budget. Constructed of high-quality PVC vinyl, the Kingston pergola instantly lends cottage style to your home. Grow climbing roses or jasmine up its posts for a sweet-scented mini getaway that doesn't require regular painting to stand up to the weather or preserve its good looks. If a passing storm kicks up dirt onto the white vinyl frame, just spray it clean with a hose. With two to four people, you can install it in an afternoon. Ground anchors are included, and it comes with a 20-year warranty. The pergola cannot support the weight of a porch swing, but we think a stylish patio conversation set will look equally nice under the structure. Product Details: Material: Vinyl

Vinyl Dimensions: 105 in. Wx96 in. Hx105 in. D

105 in. Wx96 in. Hx105 in. D Color: White Related: The Best Patio Furniture to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space This Summer

Vita Alcove Corner Pergola Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($879) Also available at Walmart Why You Should Get It: This corner-style pergola is perfect for small spaces. Incorporate a classic New England vertical structure into your yard, up on a deck, next to a pool, or any other corner you would like to turn into an outdoor destination. Keep in Mind: Its open-style lattice roof allows sun—and rain—to come through. Make the most of small corners with Vita's Alcove Corner Pergola. Its hardy vinyl frame is manufactured from high-grade polymers that won't crack, split, or mildew. It can also withstand sea salt as well extreme weather, so it's a great fit for coastal areas or up on a rooftop deck with room for two chairs or chaise lounges. The frame's faux-wood finish ups its presence. Just grow a flowering vine up its posts and through the slats to turn this pergola into a cozy garden seating area. The open lattice roof will allow plenty of light—and rain—through, so it's not the best choice for those who want a pergola that protects loungers from the elements. Product Details: Material: Vinyl

Vinyl Dimensions: 96 x 96 x98 inches

96 x 96 x98 inches Color: White

Vita Vinyl Elysium Attached Louvered Pergola Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($2,550) Also available at Home Depot and Walmart Why You Should Get It: The roof comes with a three-panel adjustable louver that allows you to control the amount of sunlight that shines on your seating area. Keep in Mind: The roof's louvered slats don't completely close, so rain can come through. Add some welcome shade—and an extra room—right off your back door with Vita's Vinyl Elysium Louvered Attached Pergola. The louvered roof allows sun through when you want to soak up some vitamin D, or you can close the louvered panels for a covered retreat that will also keep the indoor room adjacent to it cooler when needed. Just keep in mind that it's not possible to completely close the slats. There's room for a seating area or dining set for four to six people, and the vinyl pergola requires just a quick wash down with a hose when it gets dirty. Low maintenance, it comes with a 20-year limited warranty for the structure and five years for the louvered panels against material defects. Product Details: Material: Vinyl

Vinyl Dimensions: 144 x 141 x 104 inches

144 x 141 x 104 inches Color: White Related: The 13 Best Outdoor Storage Essentials for Your Backyard

Vita Vinyl Regency Grande Pergola Courtesy of Wayfair View at Wayfair ($3,165) Also available at Walmart Why You Should Get It: If you love to entertain, this easy-to-maintain 24 x 12-foot vinyl pergola can accommodate a dining table for six plus a conversation set. Keep in Mind: You will need to buy an anchoring system and treated lumber separately to insert into the frame for stability. Vita's Regency Grande Pergola is all about extending the outdoor living space to give you 288 square feet of extra room. Set up a dining room table and a chaise lounge chair or two, or arrange a few conversation seating areas to make entertaining friends and family an alfresco affair. The pergola's vinyl frame is water, rust, and UV resistant to withstand the elements year-round. Two handy people can put it together in a weekend, and it can be freestanding in the grass, anchored to a deck or concrete patio, or attached to your home. You'll just want to purchase an anchoring system and some treated lumber for extra stability. The pergola comes with a 20-year limited warranty, so you can feel confident about your purchase. Product Details: Material: Vinyl

Vinyl Dimensions: 305 x 87.75 x 105.75 inches

305 x 87.75 x 105.75 inches Color: White

Peaceful Patios Attached Vinyl Pergola Courtesy of Peaceful Patios View at Peaceful Patios ($3,814) Why You Should Get It: This classic-style attached pergola can withstand winds up to 105 miles per hour and won't sag. Keep in Mind: An optional fan mount, beam attachment brackets, and hurricane clips to raise the wind rating to 120 miles per hour are all sold separately. Turn your too-sunny deck or patio into a shady retreat with Peaceful Patios' attached vinyl pergola that won't fade or chalk. Its vinyl external frame is reinforced by an internal rust-proof aluminum structure for extra stability, and you can install a fan to improve air circulation and help chase away bugs. You can also customize the pergola's size, shade coverage, and post shape when ordering. The pergola is rated for winds up to 105 miles per hour, but you can also add hurricane clips to raise the rating to 120 miles per hour for an additional cost. Product Details: Material: Vinyl

Vinyl Dimensions: 10 x 10 feet

10 x 10 feet Color: White or Tan Related: The 10 Best Outdoor Sheds to Keep Your Backyard Organized Best Wood Pergolas

Backyard Discovery Verona Wooden Cabana Pergola with Bamboo Privacy Panels Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon (From $1,464) Also available at Wayfair Why You Should Get It: Put a corner to good use by installing a private seating nook that easily fits into small spaces. Faux bamboo panels up the style, support, and privacy. Keep in Mind: The frame won't support the weight of a hanging swing, chair, or hammock. Backyard Discover's Verona Wooden Cabana Pergola with Bamboo Privacy Panels is a corner problem-solver. Designed to create a private retreat for two, the kit's cedar frame and bamboo-look composite panels make for a secluded seating area that vines can scale for an organic accent. The kit includes pre-drilled, pre-stained, and pre-cut materials for easy assembly. Plus, you can download the interactive app for step-by-step directions. Just keep in mind that the pergola's frame cannot support the weight of a suspended swing or chair. Product Details: Material: Cedar frame, composite faux-bamboo panels

Cedar frame, composite faux-bamboo panels Dimensions : 154.8 x 115.2 x 90 inches

: 154.8 x 115.2 x 90 inches Color: Light brown with black powder-coated steel accent panels

Veikous Solid Wood Pergola Courtesy of Wayfair View at Wayfair ($1,703) Why You Should Get It: The arched cedar pergola can withstand winds up to 70 miles per hour. Keep in Mind: Ground anchoring stakes are included, but a deck or patio anchoring system must be bought separately. Gather with family and friends outdoors under Veikous' Mediterranean-inspired cedar pergola. Details like the arched, crisscrossed-beam style roof add extra support and visual interest. Decorative foot covers hide the stake anchors out in the yard or on a deck or cement patio, and you can train vines and climbing roses to entwine up its supports for extra vertical appeal. Note that while anchoring stakes for setting the pergola up in a yard are included, you'll need to purchase a separate anchoring system if you want to place your pergola on a deck or patio. The cedar wood is naturally water, insect, and UV resistant and can withstand winds up to 70 miles per hour. Since it's made of cedar, this pergola is also paintable if you want to change up the color and are willing to repaint as needed. Product Details: Material: Cedar

Cedar Dimensions : 169.2 x 137.8 x 90.4 inches

: 169.2 x 137.8 x 90.4 inches Color: Brown

Yardistry Gray Wood Attached Pergola with Canopy Courtesy of Lowe's View at Lowes ($1,895) Why You Should Get It: A group of friends can easily chat under and around this this traditional, teak-inspired arched pergola. A snap on, removable canopy filters out strong rays. Keep in Mind: In climates with lots of rain or snow, you'll want to apply a weather-resistant stain to the cedar frame before assembling to maintain its original color longer. It's time to get the party started under Yardistry's Gray Wood Attached Pergola. Built from premium cedar, this pergola comes with a breathable canopy cover that is woven from a quick-dry wicking fabric. The pergola's attached shelf and bar adds stability while doubling as prep and serving space, and its wooden corner balusters also enhance the design while adding support. The kit is precut, pre-drilled, and finished with a gray wood stain. A how-to video is available with tips to help with assembly, which can be accomplished in a weekend with two or three people. You'll want to add a weather-resistant stain to the frame if you'd like it to keep its original color longterm. Product Details: Material: Cedar

Cedar Dimensions : 14 x 10 x 8.17 feet

: 14 x 10 x 8.17 feet Color: Gray with matching canopy

Cozywor Solid Wood Pergola Courtesy of Wayfair View at Wayfair ($2,880) Why You Should Get It: The pergola's cozy atmosphere and built-in shelves make for the perfect place to take a dip in a hot tub with a cool drink or relax on a chaise. The design is also suitable for snowy regions—the pergola's steel roof can hold up to 100 pounds. Keep in Mind: The cedar's wood grain naturally varies. Would you like a little more privacy for your hot tub or outdoor seating for two? Cozywor's small-space, solid-wood cedar pergola features a tilted, steel roof that shades everyone from the hot sun or cool rains. It also has built-in shelves for hosting snacks and beverages. The pergola's back fence-like panels are made for vines to entwine up to create additional privacy. The freestanding cedar frame is also resistant to water and UV rays. Plus, the steel roof can hold up to 100 pounds, making it a good choice for snowy regions. An anchoring system comes with the pergola, which can be installed in the ground, on a deck, and on a concrete patio. Product Details: Material: Cedar frame, steel roof

Cedar frame, steel roof Dimensions : 100.8 Hx130.8 Wx 21.2 D

: 100.8 Hx130.8 Wx 21.2 D Color: Brown

The Pergola Depot the Sombrero Pergola Kit Courtesy of The Pergola Depot View at Pergola Depot (From $3,980) Why You Should Get It. You can attach it to your home or install it freestanding. The pergola's airier slat style provides medium-sun coverage. Keep in Mind: The pergola does not come with a canopy cover. Want a wood pergola that allows you to customize some of the design features? Try the Sombrero kit from The Pergola Depot. You can select from dozens of sizes in two kinds of wood: pressure-treated pine or rough-sawn cedar. All are built with stainless-steel hardware. The Sombrero is a classic-style pergola design that comes with double 2x8 beams, 2x8 mortised (notched) rafters on 24-inch centers, 6x6 mortised posts, 2x6 decorative angle braces, and 2x2 top slats. Customizable options include wood type, post length, post mounting method, end shape, and post base trim. Product Details: Material: Pressure-treated pine or rough-sawn cedar

Pressure-treated pine or rough-sawn cedar Dimensions : From 8 x 8 feet

: From 8 x 8 feet Color: Natural wood, can be painted

Forever Redwood Attached Garden Pergola Courtesy of Forever Redwood View at Forever Redwood (From $3,350) Why You Should Get It: Each kit is stained and assembled in the shop first to ensure homeowners won't have to drill, sand, or cut anything. Keep in Mind: Each handcrafted kit is designed to order and can take two to four months between ordering, approving the plans, and delivery. Go au natural with a customizable California redwood pergola from Forever Redwood. The company harvests its wood from its own forest as part of a forestry restoration program. Known for its rich-red good looks when sealed regularly (otherwise it will start to gray), California redwood is a hardwood that outlasts teak or cedar. It naturally stands up to the weather and insects—although gently removing grime with a soft brush and re-applying a sealant regularly is recommended. All the pergola's joints are notched to prevent the wood from sagging, warping, twisting, and shirking, and all pieces are sanded smooth. You can select shading options, privacy screens, anchors, electric wiring trim kit, and custom stain colors to get the exact look you're envisioning for your space. Keep in mind that California redwood is heavy—the kit requires at least three people to assemble—and that the pergolas are made to order, so it may take up to four months before your structure is delivered. However, detailed plans are emailed for review within 5 days of the order to confirm all specs and options before building begins. A kit made from California redwood comes with a 15-year warranty. Product Details: Material: California redwood

California redwood Dimensions : From 8 x 8 feet

: From 8 x 8 feet Color: Redwood