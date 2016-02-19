13 Things to Know Before You Build a Fence

Before you install a fence, ask yourself what your reason is for installing it. If it's strictly utilitarian—keeping the dog in the yard—you can probably get by with a basic chain-link fence. If you're looking to block noise or add privacy, you will want something tall and solid. Chances are your wishes are complex: You want to protect pets, but you also want to add a decorative element to your home's exterior. Whatever its purpose, a fence can function in many ways, but the first step is deciding what you're looking for to choose one that works for you.