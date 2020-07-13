Buying a Home? 7 Essential Tips for Getting the Most from Virtual Home Tours

Purchasing a new home can be stressful even during the best of times. But navigating the process during a global pandemic is a whole new challenge. Buyers and sellers are still making it happen, however, with help from smart adaptations like virtual home tours. This alternative to traditional showings and open houses allows you to view a prospective home through a live video from the comfort of your own home.

Real estate agents and sellers can use video calling apps such as FaceTime or Zoom on their phone to give you a walk-through of the home. It's a great option for potential buyers in areas where in-person showings are currently restricted or for those who aren't comfortable entering someone else's home right now. During the tour, the agent will virtually guide you through each space, pointing out specific features and answering questions as you go along. "You're going to get so much more information with a guided tour than you could ever get from a rendering or by taking a virtual tour by yourself," says Rachel Stults, a housing expert at Realtor.com.

Image zoom Peopleimages/Getty Images

Participating in a virtual home showing isn't as simple as taking a virtual museum tour, for example, where you can just sit back and enjoy the view. There are a few things you should know ahead of time, including how to prepare and what to look for during the tour. These expert tips will help you make the most of your virtual home tour so your socially distanced homebuying experience runs as smoothly as possible.

1. Write down a list of must-haves.

As with a traditional home showing, knowing what you want going in can help ensure a successful tour. Scott Campbell, a real estate agent with RE/MAX United, suggests writing down a list of wants and needs beforehand. "That way, the agent can get through those concerns first, and you don't have to worry about forgetting anything during the tour," says Campbell. Your list could include requirements for the layout, such as a finished basement or a first-floor laundry room, as well as more cosmetic features you love like crown molding or hardwood floors.

2. Have a floor plan handy.

Trying to tour a new space via video can be confusing, as it's often difficult to discern how rooms are oriented and connect. To help keep things straight, Stults suggests having a floor plan of the home handy so you can follow along during the tour. If available, the plan can also provide a reference for each room's size and ceiling height. Consider printing out the floor plan ahead of time so you can make notes on the home's layout if needed.

Image zoom Michael Partenio Productions

3. Ask the agent to be your eyes, ears, and nose.

Apart from how the home looks, its sounds and smells are also crucial factors to consider, but these can be nearly impossible to detect over video. "On a video tour, you can't smell if there are any strange odors, or you might not be able to hear the neighbor's dog constantly barking outside," Stults says. "These could be deal-breakers, so this is where it's crucial to ask your agent to be your nose and ears for you." Have the agent point out any squeaky floorboards, creaky cabinets, pet odors, musty basement smells, or other issues you might not be able to identify through a video call. You can also ask the agent to open up closets and cabinets, show you the view from windows, or zoom in on nooks and crannies, Stults says.

4. Gather critical details.

Whether conducted in person or virtually, a home showing is your opportunity to gather more specific information about the property that might not be included in the home's listing. During your virtual tour, have a notepad and pencil on hand so you can jot down important details. Ask the agent for specifics, then make note of details such as where electrical outlets are located, the age or brand of appliances, and the type of lighting in each room.

5. Ask as many questions as you'd like.

Throughout your tour, don't be shy about requesting more details. "You can ask as many questions as you need to in order to feel like you've got a good grasp of the space," Stults says. Your agent will likely offer lots of important information upfront, but asking additional questions during the tour can help you create a fuller picture of the property without actually seeing it for yourself.

Image zoom John Merkl

6. Tour the outside.

Don't forget to ask to see the outdoor areas of the home. This includes the front and back yards, deck or patio space, and any outbuildings including garages and sheds. Check out the condition of the driveway, siding, roof, and other exterior elements, which could be expensive to replace. Make note of the existing landscaping, any concerns about lawn care needs, and if the property includes a pool or hot tub.

7. Be patient.