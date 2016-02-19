12 Low-Cost Tricks to Help You Sell Your Home Fast

If something needs repair, fix it. Chances are you've become accustomed to your home's flaws, but a home buyer will less likely overlook imperfections. For safety, fix uneven or badly cracked cement on the front walk, repair loose railings, and replace broken windows and panes that can raise security issues. Owner neglect will only lower the asking price or lengthen the time required to sell. Additionally, ask a realtor to point out what other repairs need to be done to your home before it goes on the market. Homebuyers often require a professional inspection, so it's wise to already be one step ahead of the game. Make needed repairs before the first open house to save you stress and money in the long run.