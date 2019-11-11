Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The online retailer that delivers your entire shopping list in just two days flat now wants to help make your tiny-home dreams come true, too. That's right: Amazon sells tiny house kits that include everything you need to build your own diminutive dwelling. These prefab houses will arrive at your address (most through free shipping!) with step-by-step directions that walk you through the entire construction process. Plus, the package includes all parts and hardware needed for assembly, so you can get started building right away. With minimal tools required, some of these tiny house kits can be built in just one day with two adults.

The tiny-house movement began gaining popularity in 2014 as people looked to cut down their costs of living and embrace more minimalist lifestyles. Usually sized between 100 and 400 square feet, energy-efficient tiny homes allow homeowners to cut their carbon footprints and shrink monthly utility bills. Especially now as many spend more time at home, tiny homes can provide a secluded backyard destination you can customize and use as a home office, arts and crafts studio, homeschool space for kids, or simply a private escape from the main house.

And now, thanks to Amazon, these affordable housing alternatives are even more accessible. While many pint-size properties cost somewhere between $30,000 and $150,000, Amazon sells dozens of small-home kits with prices starting at around $5,000.

Looking to downsize your dwelling or construct a backyard office? Here are some of our favorite tiny house kits available on Amazon. And before you begin building, be sure to read our guide to buying a tiny home and research zoning laws in your town.

1. Best Tiny House Kit for a Home Office

With an indoor area spanning just 86 square feet, this small home is especially cozy. Although some might consider it too small for full-time living, this structure would work perfectly as a work-from-home office, backyard craft space, meditation room, or she-shed. The covered patio area just off the entrance is an ideal spot to relax with a refreshing beverage at the end of the day. A sliding door leads into the bright interior, which features large windows that let in plenty of natural light.

2. Best Modern Tiny House Kit

Floor-to-ceiling windows and a sleek, modular design give this tiny home a distinctly modern feel. The 176-square-foot layout includes two rooms divided by an interior wall, which can be moved during assembly to customize the dimensions of the spaces. Two sets of sliding doors provide entrances on the front and side of the structure. The tiny house kit comes with natural wood that's ready to be painted or stained in your desired color, and it takes about four to five days for two adults to assemble.

3. Best Tiny House for Porch Dwellers

One of the more spacious options on our list of tiny house kits, this tiny home spans 205 square feet. Stretching across the facade, a 96-square-foot porch, complete with a charming railing, nestles under the roof overhang. Double doors lead inside, where an open layout gives you the freedom to create a one-room home office or outfit the space as a studio-style apartment.

4. Best Tiny Home for Small-Space Storage

A wall divides the interior of this solid-wood cabin into a main living area spanning 106 square feet and a smaller space sized at 51 square feet. Although the second room is intended for storage, it could easily transform into a bathroom or cozy sleeping nook with a little remodel magic. According to the product description, assembly for this tiny house takes about 10 hours for two people.

Buy It: Allwood Estelle 5 Cabin Kit ($6,395)

5. Best Tiny Home for Outdoor Dining

When assembled, this tiny house kit features a single interior space spanning 113 square feet. The asymmetrical facade features a front door set off to the left and windows that open outward to welcome fresh air. Though the deck is not included, the roof overhang extends about 5 feet to create a covered spot for outdoor dining.

6. Best Tiny Home with Style

With its curved roof and sleek gray siding, this tiny home brings big style in a 117-square-foot package. French doors with dual glass panes and two tall front windows let in plenty of light, while another window, which can be placed on either side of the cabin, opens to welcome in the breeze. The structure is built from solid Nordic spruce wood and takes about a day to put together.

7. Best Tiny House on Wheels

The sister model of the kit above, this tiny house on wheels features an identical layout with a few aesthetic upgrades. A railed stairway leads up to the French front doors, which are flanked by ready-to-plant flower boxes. Vintage-style spoked wheels (intended for decorative purposes only) give this mini dwelling a look like a covered wagon.

8. Best Tiny Home with Big Windows

Paneled windows and doors line the entire front half of this cottage-style tiny house. Made of Nordic spruce wood, the structure has enough insulation for most climates, according to the product description, though additional insulation is recommended if you plan to use it year-round. For boosted ceiling height, you can order additional wall planks, which are sold separately in sets of one to three and allow you to add about 4-1/2 inches of height for each new layer.