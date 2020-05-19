Here's How to Safely Move During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You have enough stress these days. Moving, even during a pandemic, shouldn’t add to it. So before you comb through hundreds of moving company sites, pack all your belongings, and hit the road, follow these essential tips for navigating a move during COVID-19’s unique obstacles. We spoke to real estate industry pros and moving experts to help guide you through the entire process.

Image zoom Stacey Brandford

Leading Up to Your Move

Planning is crucial when moving homes, especially during a pandemic. Before moving day, take these essential steps.

Check Mover Safety Protocols

If you don’t have a lot of gear and can move everything in your own car, do that. Personally handling your items reduces the number of people you and your belongings are exposed to.

However, if you’re moving a single-family home or large apartment, hiring movers will be less stressful and more efficient. Make sure to ask moving companies specifics about COVID-19 safety precautions, including provided supplies and disinfecting protocols. If you have a feeling something’s off, you’re probably right. It's important to find the right movers that will take care of you, your family, and your possessions.

Consider a Virtual Tour

The best way to get the most accurate price estimate is an in-person tour of your home. However, there are safety precautions both the homeowner and the estimator should follow. Sandy Geraci, a homeowner who recently arranged an in-home tour to prepare for her 44-hour cross-country move, suggests opening all doors and cabinets so that the surveyor doesn’t have to touch anything. Make sure you both wear a mask and be meticulous about washing your hands.

“The more that’s left to the imagination, the less accurate an estimate can be,” says Kris Carter, owner of Special Deliveries of South Florida. However, if you don’t feel comfortable, a virtual tour of your home is the next best thing. All My Sons Moving & Storage, for example, has created its own video conferencing technology on a secure network for clients. One thing is for certain: never book a company after just one phone call, warns Jameson Olsen, national director of marketing and business development for All My Sons Moving & Storage. If they haven't looked inside your home and at your belongings, the estimate might not be accurate.

Beware of Unbelievable Price Quotes

With the current economic downturn, companies are looking for business and customers are looking for deals. But you get what you pay for when it comes to moving. You want a company that is going to put your health first, while also taking care of your belongings.

Do your due diligence when researching moving companies. Ask your friends and social network for recommendations. Read online reviews; especially take note of how a company responds to a negative review. It says a lot about the management’s integrity, says Carter. Now more than ever you want a reliable company.

Be Flexible

Some things are just beyond your control so planning ahead and going with the flow will help you navigate your relocation with a bit more ease. Before signing on the dotted line, review the rescheduling and cancelation policies. In these unpredictable times, your move could be postponed for a variety of reasons. Founder of DeBianchi Real Estate and Million Dollar Listing Miami star Sam DeBianchi points out that states like Florida have created a COVID-19 extension addendum to contracts in response to the range of unprecedented issues that could cause delays including travel restrictions, isolation requirements, and office closures.

Know Homeowner Association Requirements

If you live in a condo or townhome, make sure to speak with the building manager before you move. They can inform you of any new moving policies the property might have enacted in response to COVID-19.

Image zoom Elva Etienne/Getty Images

What to Do on Moving Day

Once the big day arrives, follow these safety tips for a successful move.

Gather the Right Supplies

Whether you hire a moving company or not, you’ll need the standard moving supplies like boxes, tape, and bubble wrap, but make sure you also have face masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer. “Take a good inventory of items so that you only have to get these items once,” says DeBianchi.

Movers should provide you with new cardboard boxes. Avoid plastic bins or reusable containers. According to the Harvard Health Publishing and the New England Journal of Medicine, studies have shown that coronavirus can live on cardboard for up to 24 hours, but up to 2 to 3 days on plastic.

Follow COVID-19 Safety Procedures

By now, all moving companies should have implemented coronavirus safety precautions. Carter’s employees, for example, must wear masks inside the truck, even before arriving at your home. Be mindful of these guidelines on the day of your move.

DeBianchi also recommends that all items be properly wrapped, whether you do it or have the moving company do it. Using single-use stretch wrap ($9 and up, The Home Depot) can help decrease exposure.

Clean Your New Home (Twice)

“Make sure you clean and sanitize the new home before and after you move in,” DeBianchi says. “You want to make sure the home is clean from the previous owner or tenant and cleaned after to ensure everything is sanitized from the moving process.” She also suggests keeping doors and windows open to allow air to circulate while you move in.