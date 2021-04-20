5 Essential Tips on How to Shop for a House Online, According to Real Estate Experts

When distance or pandemic precautions mean you can't see many prospective properties in person, you have other options at your fingertips. Shopping for a new home online is now easier than ever, but it presents new challenges to getting the information you need to make your decision. Incorrect or missing details in online listings are one factor that will complicate your search. For example, "A listing might not say that a bedroom doesn't have a closet," says Joseph Magsaysay of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Preferred Properties in St. Louis. "Legally you cannot call a room a bedroom if it does not have a closet or a window."