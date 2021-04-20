5 Essential Tips on How to Shop for a House Online, According to Real Estate Experts
Learn how to successfully house-hunt online with advice from the experts. Using a combination of research methods will help you find your dream home remotely.
When distance or pandemic precautions mean you can't see many prospective properties in person, you have other options at your fingertips. Shopping for a new home online is now easier than ever, but it presents new challenges to getting the information you need to make your decision. Incorrect or missing details in online listings are one factor that will complicate your search. For example, "A listing might not say that a bedroom doesn't have a closet," says Joseph Magsaysay of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Preferred Properties in St. Louis. "Legally you cannot call a room a bedroom if it does not have a closet or a window."
To get the most accurate picture of a property remotely, take advantage of multiple research methods, and then compare and cross-check what you learn.
1. Hit the big sites.
House-hunting websites—such as Realtor.com, Zillow, Trulia, and Redfin—offer similar tools, including the ability to search for houses by price range and neighborhood. Photos that are 3D or 360-degree give a feel for the floor plan. Keep in mind, however, that these images can distort size and distance.
2. Check local public records.
You might be able to access the county assessor or treasurer office online and enter a street address. "Tax records are public information, so you can see what the current owner paid for the property," says Krista Cherry of Better Homes & Garden Real Estate Property Shoppe in Ventura, CA. You can also look up assessed value, property taxes, construction permits, and square footage.
3. Take a "drive."
If the property isn't within driving distance, use technology to peruse the area. Home editor Lauren Bengtson, a house-hunting hobbyist, turns to Google Maps for a closer look. "I'll use street view and virtually drive through a neighborhood to see what the house is near," she says.
4. Enlist a pro.
Real estate agents have access to Multiple Listing Services (MLS), proprietary databases of property listings considered more accurate than other sources. "We are highly regulated to update status within 24 hours, or there could be violations or fines involved," Cherry says. The agent you work with can use these systems to your advantage.
5. Get a firsthand account.
A local real estate agent can help you tour a home via videos or FaceTime. "Your agent can film a walk-through of the house," Magsaysay says, "and answer questions like 'Are the floors really wood or are they laminate?'" Gather as many details as possible to create a complete picture of the property.
Comments