How to Choose a Moving Company

Once you have compared potential movers’ reputations, estimates, and added-value services, you want to do some more research and ensure that a moving company can legally move you from your previous address into your new home. A moving company must be licensed with the Department of Transportation or the Public Utilities Commission. If you are moving cross-country or overseas, the moving company has to be approved by even more agencies. A lot of moving companies also do not use insurance, so double-check on that as well.