United Van Lines Review (2021)

Moving companies can help you with packing and unpacking, loading, unloading, and even arranging furniture. Because there are multiple moving companies out there, choosing the right one can be challenging.
Our review team has researched the best moving companies in the industry, evaluating them on important factors like cost, services, and reputation to help you find the right one for your move. In this United Van Lines review, we provide all of the information you need to make the best decision possible. For more comprehensive moving services, consider a company like U-PACK and get a moving quote through this online form.
Pros
Cons
United Van Lines Services offers a wide range of moving services, from local and interstate moves to full service moving and car shipping. You can find a breakdown of the company's services below.
Snapmoves is a solution for people who are making long-distance moves with a few items. The smaller-scale moving program comes with guaranteed move dates, simplified pricing, and Full-Value Protection included in every quote. The following spaces qualify for Snapmoves:
Here are some additional services that United Van Lines offers:
Instead of offering standard moving insurance, United Van Lines provides Full Value Protection. This means that United Van Lines will compensate you if something happens to your belongings during the moving process, subject to certain conditions.
To receive a free quote from United Van Lines, you'll need to fill out an online form or call customer service directly. Unfortunately, there's no online quote option with the company. United Van Lines will calculate your moving costs based on a variety of factors, including the date of your move, the distance of your move, the amount and weight of belongings you're transporting, and other factors.
To schedule a move, call United Van Lines or fill out an online contact form. If you fill out a form, you'll need to speak to a customer service representative over the phone to discuss details and pricing. Note: an in-home survey isn't required for a custom quote. If the quote works for you and you decide to proceed, you'll sign a contract with United Van Lines that determines the dates of your move.
United Van Lines has multiple pages with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), each devoted to a different branch location. While no pages are BBB-accredited, the company does have an A+ rating with the organization. Here's a sample of what some United Van Lines customers had to say about their experience.
Richard L. via BBB said:
"United Van Lines and their subcontractor, Crown Movers, managed our move from San Francisco to Minnesota. The process was professional and thorough from start to finish, with a knowledgeable and friendly crew, including Joe C. from United who did the survey and provided regular updates. Nothing onsite was damaged and everything arrived intact."
Leonard D. via BBB said:
"The worst company to use for moving. We ended up with thousands of dollars in damage to our furniture. They damaged my home and property when they did show up with our furniture. Filing a claim with them is nothing short of a nightmare. Nine months later we are still attempting to have them resolve the damages done to our furniture."
United Van Lines offers a wide range of services, from auto transport services to long-distance moves. Not to mention, the company offers unique perks like trash and debris removal, storage services, packing, and move-out cleaning services for a comprehensive moving experience. The company also provides Full Value Protection instead of just standard moving insurance, compensating you if something happens to your belongings during the moving process.
Unfortunately, you can't get an online quote from United Van Lines—you'll have to speak with a customer service representative. However, in-home surveys are not required.
In addition to United Van Lines, there are several other top moving companies that can assist you with your move. If you want to cut down on costs by self-packing, we recommend U-Pack. You can contact the company by filling out this simple form. For more comprehensive moving services, consider International Van Lines, a top moving company that can be reached here. If you'd like to compare costs of the best moving companies in your area, reach out to MoveMatcher.
The two are separate but affiliated companies, both under the umbrella of UniGroup.
Your personalized quote will depend on a variety of factors, including the amount and weight of the items you plan to move and the distance between your origin and destination. We always recommend reaching out to different moving companies for multiple quotes before making a final decision to determine which company meets your moving needs and falls within your budget.
This will depend on whether you want to prioritize savings or convenience. If you want to ensure that your delicate items are properly packed or if you have a certain way of organizing your belongings, consider packing yourself. However, if you're short on time and want professionals to pack your belongings, it may be worth it to pay for packing.