How Much Do Storage Units Cost? (2021 Guide)

Storage facilities can be broken down into two categories: indoor and outdoor. Some outdoor storage facilities may offer drive-up storage units. These units are self-storage units that allow you to park your car right next to it so you can easily load and unload your belongings. These facilities will typically feature a coded gate entry and provide standard storage units. With an indoor storage facility, you can expect higher security measures and more climate-controlled storage units offered. Keep in mind what needs your belongings have to determine if you should pursue an outdoor facility or an indoor storage facility. Whether or not you receive 24-hour access to your unit will depend on the facility's management.