How Much Do Storage Units Cost? (2021 Guide)

Renting a storage unit can help you maintain a healthy space at your residence. It can be difficult to store your belongings at your own home, especially if you have limited space. There are many storage companies that can help you obtain some extra space to store your belongings, but you might be worried about the overall price of a storage unit.
Luckily, our Reviews Team has compiled this guide to help you understand what to search for in a storage unit company, as well as how to save money on a storage unit and what average prices you can expect to pay.
There are many factors that affect the price of a storage unit, especially in urban areas like Los Angeles or New York City, or in more rural areas. Another major factor is if you are renting a standard storage unit or a climate controlled storage unit.
The national average monthly cost of a standard storage unit's monthly cost ranges from $60 to $180.
The national average of a climate controlled storage unit's monthly price ranges from $75 to $225.
A variety of factors alter the overall cost of renting a storage unit. Each storage unit provides different benefits depending on what you need and why you need extra space. Keep these factors in mind so you can determine what type of storage unit is right for your specific storage needs.
Storage facilities can be broken down into two categories: indoor and outdoor. Some outdoor storage facilities may offer drive-up storage units. These units are self-storage units that allow you to park your car right next to it so you can easily load and unload your belongings. These facilities will typically feature a coded gate entry and provide standard storage units. With an indoor storage facility, you can expect higher security measures and more climate-controlled storage units offered. Keep in mind what needs your belongings have to determine if you should pursue an outdoor facility or an indoor storage facility. Whether or not you receive 24-hour access to your unit will depend on the facility's management.
The type of area your storage facility is located in can impact its overall cost as well. If your storage facility is in an urban area, it may cost more than those located in more rural areas. Storage facilities in urban areas tend to offer more full-service storage features, however, while storage facilities in rural areas function more as self-storage facilities.
One of the most significant factors that affects the price of a storage unit will be the size of the unit. There are a variety of storage unit sizes that you can expect to run across. There are even vehicle storage units that are specifically designed to help store automobiles, motorcycles, RVS and boats. Larger units tend to cost more, making smaller units the cheaper option. Here are some of the sizes you can expect to see, as well as their average price for monthly storage (according to SpareFoot):
There are two major types of storage units: climate controlled units and non-climate controlled units. You can certainly save money by renting a storage unit without climate control. However, choosing this option will mean that your items will be unprotected from temperature changes and humidity. A good rule of thumb is that standard storage units are good for more durable items, but if you are storing valuable and fragile items, you may want to invest in a climate-controlled storage unit.
Ultimately, the overall cost of a storage unit will depend on which factors above you find most important and which your belongings need. The cost to rent is never enough when it comes to providing your belongings with the extra space and protection they need, but keep in mind your storage needs so that you can determine how to save money where you can.
A 10x10 storage unit provides roughly 11 square feet of space. This should be enough for some large appliances, a king-size mattress, entertainment center equipment, and more.
You most likely can. Think of the space of a 5x5 storage unit as similar to that of a small walk-in closet. You can easily fit twin-size mattresses inside of one such closet,so you can most likely fit one full-size mattress in it.
You certainly can, especially if the storage unit is climate controlled. It is highly suggested that you use a climate-controlled storage unit to house any electronics, as it can ensure that no damage is caused to your electronics by temperature shifts or humidity.
Unless you are specifically renting out business or commercial space with a storage facility, as many offer, then you are not supposed to conduct business transactions with your storage unit. These units are to be used primarily for storage or order fulfillment.