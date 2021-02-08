PODS Review (2021)

Whether you're moving a few miles down the road or across the country, a moving company can be a huge help. If you're concerned about paying for strangers to pack and unload your belongings, don't fret; there are many companies that can transport your belongings and leave the packing, loading, unloading, and unpacking to you.
Our review team has evaluated the top moving companies in the industry on key metrics like services, cost, and reputation to help you make the best decision possible. In this PODS review, we break down everything you need to know about the company to help you make the best decision possible.
PODS offers local, long-distance, and city moving services. The company will deliver your portable, steel-framed container to your driveway, where you can keep it as you load or unload. You can also keep your pods at a secure PODS Storage Center for an additional cost.
PODS will transport your container for you after you schedule a drop-off and pick-up time. Note: the moving company doesn't offer professional packing and unloading itself, but it can provide a list of referrals in your area.
PODS containers are ground-level, allowing for ramp-free loading. The lightweight containers have a wood pallet underneath so the metal doesn't scrape. The frames' sides are made of wood on the inside with a poly material on the outside.
The company's pods come in three sizes: seven feet, 12 feet, and 15 feet. However, the 12-foot container is only available for local moves. Here's a breakdown of what each of the containers can hold:
*Only available for local moves
PODS also offers storage services in one of two ways. You can either store your container in your driveway or at a secure storage facility arranged through PODS. Each storage service is paid for on a monthly basis.
PODS containers are rented by the month. This is a flat fee, so you won't receive a prorated amount if you use your pod for less than a month. Only local moving quotes are available online. For long-distance moves, you can only receive a quote over the phone, while similar moving companies like U-Pack offer free online quotes for long-distance moves.
When you receive your free quote, it will show the container rental fee for the first month, plus the delivery and pick-up costs. If you need additional time for storage, PODS will give you all of the pricing elements upfront. Each quote you receive is good for up to seven days.
Additionally, if you plan to store your pod at a PODS Storage Center for three or more months, inquire about a moving and storage discount.
We requested a long-distance moving quote for Raleigh, North Carolina, to Houston, Texas. A PODS customer service representative told us the timing would be seven to nine days from pick-up at the point of origin to drop-off at the final destination. The container rental fee and drop-off cost quote always includes a $99.95 content protection fee, which is optional.
Note: There's no cancellation fee if you cancel at least seven days before your pick-up date.
You can receive a local moving quote online or by phone or a long-distance quote over the phone. After receiving a quote, customer service recommends you reserve your containers as soon as you can. Once you reserve the containers, your quote will be locked in. If you decide to change your move date, you won't have to pay a change fee.
PODS will create an account with your debit or credit card and won't charge you until seven days before your scheduled move.
PODS is available in 44 states, including all but Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
PODS has a variety of pages with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), each devoted to a different branch location. Some pages show an accreditation, while others do not, and ratings range from N/R to A+.
Here's what some PODS customers had to say:
Michael C. via BBB said:
"PODS was great! Everyone we dealt with, from customer service to the drivers, [was] friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful. Pickup and delivery of the storage unit was on time except once and then it was an hour early for the final pickup of the empty pod. Not a problem at all."
Erika G. via BBB said:
"Horrible customer service and I highly recommend against using them...Way better moving companies out there."
Customers who are traveling long distances and don't need professional packing, loading, unloading, and unpacking might find a good solution in PODS, an affordable and flexible moving company. Containers come in three sizes, and scheduling is flexible. For more information on cost, you can get a free online quote.
While PODS can connect you with local, reputable businesses that offer packing and loading services, a full-service moving provider might be a better option if you would prefer to work with only one company throughout the moving process.
The amount you pay for PODS moving services depends on the amount of space you need and the distance the container is traveling. In general, you'll pay a flat fee per month, with no money savings if you end up using your PODS container for less than a month.
PODS containers come in three sizes: seven feet, 12 feet, and 16 feet. Twelve-foot containers are only available for local moves.
You can contact PODS for a free quote online for local moves or over the phone for local or long-distance moves. As soon as you reserve a container, your quote is locked in and PODS will deliver your container on the specified date.