Mayflower Moving Review (2021)

When picking the right moving company for you and your family, you will want to consider significant factors such as availability, cost, services, and customer service. Mayflower Transit has assisted its customers with moves since 1927. With such extensive experience, you can expect a variety of options for moving services—ranging from small, local moves to full-service, cross-country, or international moves.
Continue reading this review to determine if Mayflower Transit is the correct choice for your move. You can visit Mayflower's website for a custom estimate, and we also recommend getting quotes from other reputable companies like U-Pack so you can compare cost.
Mayflower's full-service moves include: full-service or partial packing, minimum liability moving protection, load-in and load-out services. On top of these services, you may add convenience services to your move. Convenience services include: custom crating, electronics packing and installation, full-value protection moving protection, unpacking services, storage services and debris removal.
In addition to traditional residential moves, you can also use Mayflower Transit for nonresidential services, including military moves, corporate relocation, and car transportation services. Additionally, Mayflower can work with you to create highly customized moving packages.
Mayflower offers a variety of packing and unpacking services for local, long-distance, and international moves. Here are some options you can choose from when you discuss a moving quote with your move coordinator:
Moving protection is a type of insurance that provides compensation if your property is damaged in the course of a move. With any Mayflower Transit package, you are automatically enrolled in its Full Value Protection Plan. This comprehensive moving protection plan insures your belongings at a rate of $6 per pound per item. You may choose to opt out of Mayflower's Full Value Protection plan and still receive Mayflower's Minimum Liability Valuation Option, which offers coverage at the minimum required rate of $0.60 per pound per article.
Mayflower offers storage solutions alongside its packing and moving services. Your moving coordinator can arrange for your items to be stored in a convenient facility while you sell your current home and prepare to move into your new home. Mayflower will deliver your items to your new residence at a time of your choosing.
Like many moving companies, Mayflower's cost depends on a variety of factors. Some of the factors you might discuss with one of Mayflower's moving coordinators will likely include the distance of your move, your moving date, how many rooms and belongings you have in your home, and what additional convenience services or protection you want.
Keep in mind that the prices below are only starting prices. Other factors will greatly impact your overall cost with Mayflower. Factors include: the time of your move, the distance of your move, the driver's hours, fuel, taxes, and the starting location of your move.
Check out some starting prices for full-service moving packages offered by Mayflower Transit:
Mayflower Transit has a large network of local agents across the United States. You can find one of its agents at more than 500 locations in 46 states, except:
Be sure to check out Mayflower's website to see what location is closest to you.
Mayflower is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but it does hold an A+ rating on the site. The company has a large number of negative reviews out of the 13 reviews on the site, and the negative reviews mention damaged goods and a lack of communication.
Here is a sample of reviews from BBB:
Jacquelyn P. said via BBB:
"Horrible experience! They packed my stuff and transported it to another state. The packing was a madhouse with people working on every floor and I could not be on all of them at once so I have no idea where anything was packed. They didn't label all of the boxes and when I asked where the cables and remotes would be I was told there would be 'parts box' but they weren't in there. My 4 year old front load washing machine was dropped resulting in a large dent on the top and lots of scratches on the front plate."
Samantha N. said via BBB:
"We moved 1300 miles and paid $9000. We had everything packed, United's job was to load, transport and unload. United* failed on 2 out of their 3 responsibilities. 1) The first semi showed up with two other families' items in it, taking up too much space for all of our items to fit. We had an in-home estimate completed so this should not have happened. 2) The second truck took several hours to show up to load, and then arrived with only a driver- no helpers. My husband and I and our three children had to help load the truck. This is why we hired and PAID United- to move our heavy items so we would not risk injury to ourselves. 3) There is no guaranteed delivery date on the second truck. As I write this review we still do not have our items. 4) The first semi arrives at our house for delivery with only the driver... no help."
Whether you're going across town or across country, moving can be a stressful situation, and a moving company can be a worthwhile investment for any kind of move. One thing to keep in mind while researching is what factors you find most significant for your move, and then search out a moving company that focuses on those. By doing that, you can figure out which moving company will make your move easiest.
Mayflower Transit offers a great selection of services to pick from for your large or small move. With Mayflower's highly customizable moving packages, you are able to determine how much work you would like to do and how much you would rather have moving professionals handle for you. Though you can probably expect to pay more with Mayflower than you might for other moving companies, the extra cost comes with a comprehensive protection plan, as well as a large network of local agents and storage facilities to accommodate your needs.
However, if you are looking for something more affordable for a long-distance move, and would prefer to handle everything yourself, you might consider a service like U-Pack. U-Pack mainly assists with long-distance moves and allows you to pack and unload everything yourself at affordable rates. It also features a variety of storage solutions.
We recommend that you visit Mayflower and get a moving quote to see if its services and costs are right for you and your budget.
Yes, Mayflower does not deal with hazardous or perishable materials in its moving trucks. It also encourages you to take valuable personal items with you in your own vehicle.
The two companies are owned and operated by the same parent company, UniGroup, Inc. You may see similar equipment and services used by them because of this relationship.
MyMayflower is an online moving tool that you receive access to via email after you plan a move with Mayflower. Through it, you can access your documents and find helpful tips and information about moving.