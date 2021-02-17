Mayflower Moving Review (2021)

"We moved 1300 miles and paid $9000. We had everything packed, United's job was to load, transport and unload. United* failed on 2 out of their 3 responsibilities. 1) The first semi showed up with two other families' items in it, taking up too much space for all of our items to fit. We had an in-home estimate completed so this should not have happened. 2) The second truck took several hours to show up to load, and then arrived with only a driver- no helpers. My husband and I and our three children had to help load the truck. This is why we hired and PAID United- to move our heavy items so we would not risk injury to ourselves. 3) There is no guaranteed delivery date on the second truck. As I write this review we still do not have our items. 4) The first semi arrives at our house for delivery with only the driver... no help."