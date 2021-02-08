3 Best Moving Container Companies (2021)

PODS functions in a similar manner to most moving container companies. The company offers to deliver your choice of moving containers to your residence, where you then have an unlimited amount of time to load up your moving pods. Once finished, you tell PODS when to pick up your containers and when they should be delivered to your new home. You can also receive packing and unpacking services through third-party providers that PODS refers you to. One standout feature is that if you have to use one of PODS' storage facilities, it is already included in your cost. Another great feature for PODS is that you can order as many moving containers as you need. PODS offers three different moving containers: