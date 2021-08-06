The 7 Best Moving Companies | 2021
The moving process can be both exciting and difficult with many major factors and minute details to keep in mind, so investing in a moving company may keep you from making big moving mistakes.
But with so many options for professional movers out there, trying to figure out which company to hire can quickly become overwhelming. That's why our Home Service Research Team created a guide to some of the best moving companies in the U.S.
7 Best Moving Companies
- Best Overall: International Van Lines
- Best for Fixed Pricing: American Van Lines
- Best for Financing: JK Moving
- Easiest Quote Process: U-Pack
- Best for Storage: PODS
- Best Tools and Resources: 1-800-PACK-RAT
- Best Customization: Bellhop
Best Overall: International Van Lines
International Van Lines is a domestic and international moving company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The company operates in all 50 U.S. states as well as 180 countries.
As the name suggests, International Van Lines specializes in international moves, using sea and air freight to transport belongings abroad. The company also handles long-distance moves and local moves for customers relocating within the same state (though you must be moving into a two-bedroom apartment or larger to qualify for a local move).
International Van Lines offers a variety of packing services, which include specialty items like pianos and antiques, as well as comprehensive full-value protection plans. Customers can opt for a full-service or partial-service move depending on their needs.
Pros & Cons
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Offers specialty services for items like artwork, antiques, and pianos
|
Customer reviews vary from location to location
|
Available in all 50 states and well-equipped to handle international moves
|
Sample pricing is hard to come by online
|
Provides multiple protection plan options
|
-
Services and Cost
International Van Lines is a licensed carrier, providing a wide range of moving services, including:
- Partial- and full-pack services
- Short-term and long-term storage
- Moving supplies
- Loading and unloading services
- Delivery
- Crating
- Specialty services for recreational and sports equipment, fragile items, large appliances, pianos, antiques, and more
- Furniture disassembly and reassembly
- Protection plan options
- Vehicle relocation services
- Corporate relocation services
Like all companies on this list, International Van Lines provides basic liability coverage—up to $10,000 at a rate of $0.60 per pound for its long-distance moving services. Customers can also purchase additional contents protection coverage, such as all-risk insurance or total-loss insurance.
All-risk insurance offers protection for the full value that you claim, but it is only available to customers who purchase a professional packing plan. The cost is 4% of the declared value. Total-loss insurance also offers full reimbursement in the event of a total loss, and it's available to those who choose to self-pack. This option can be purchased for 2% of the declared value.
To get a better feel for pricing, we asked what it would cost to move a two-bedroom home from Greensboro, North Carolina to Dallas, Texas. The quote we received from International Van Lines was $2,015–$3,445, which includes expenses for loading and unloading, moving supplies—like blankets and protective pads—mileage, fuel, and tolls during travel.
Our Take on International Van Lines
International Van Lines is our pick for top moving company due to its competitive pricing and wide variety of services. It has some of the most comprehensive moving packages in the industry and provides additional security through its two protection plans, which offer peace of mind if your move is a complicated one. To get started with International Van Lines, fill out this short survey.
Best for Fixed Pricing: American Van Lines
American Van Lines was founded in South Florida in 1995 and has one of the largest moving networks in the country. The company operates an extensive fleet of moving trucks as well as weekly shuttles to and from nearly every major city in the country. If a customer is having a difficult time getting their vehicle to their new home or acquiring a rental, the shuttle can provide transportation.
The full-service mover can help with local, interstate, and international moves (it serves 48 states, excluding Hawaii and Alaska). The company's equipped to handle specialty items and provides storage solutions, auto shipping assistance, and limited insurance options.
Unlike many other nationwide moving companies, American Van Lines uses a fixed-price model. Customers are given a binding estimate at the end of the quote process and will pay that price no matter what obstacles arise during their move.
Pros & Cons
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Fixed price guaranteed in quote
|
Up-front deposit may be 10–50% of total cost
|
Offers a price-matching policy
|
Overall cost may be higher than some competitors
|
Employees hold, on average, 10 years of experience each
|
Custom quotes cannot be obtained online
Services and Cost
American Van Lines employs its team of expert movers on a full-time basis rather than as contract labor, which other moving companies are known to do. Because of this, the average American Van Lines mover has at least a decade of experience. The company offers the following services:
- Loading and unloading
- Packing and unpacking
- Transportation and delivery
- Moving supplies (e.g. small, medium, and large moving boxes, mirror cases, wardrobe boxes, dish pack boxes, mattress cases)
- Protection plans
- Storage services
- Specialty services for items like pianos and artwork
- Furniture disassembly and reassembly
- Crating
- Corporate relocation services
American Van Lines offers two content protection plans: Full-Value Protection and Released Value. The Full-Value plan's overall cost depends on the determined value of your belongings, while the Released Value coverage is included in the cost of your move. However, the Released Value coverage only covers $0.60 per pound per article.
The company does not offer online quotes, but you can find some pricing information on its moving cost page. Based on the average cost of similar moves, American Van Lines approximates that a move from Greensboro to Dallas for a two-bedroom apartment (or 6,000 pounds) would come out to around $4,706.
American Van Lines stands out from other moving companies because of its binding estimates. Though you will likely have to make a larger deposit up front, the fixed-price model eliminates unforeseen expenses related to hourly labor or mileage that may arise on moving day.
Our Take on American Van Lines
American Van Lines is an excellent company to use if you want transparency about pricing. Its binding estimates are designed to prevent confusion surrounding the cost of your move. In addition, the company's experienced, reliable movers provide a wide range of full-service and partial-service options. Get a free and personalized quote from American Van Lines by completing this online form.
Best for Financing: JK Moving
Since its founding in Sterling, Virginia in 1982, JK Moving has become the largest fully licensed and insured independent mover in the U.S. It provides customizable full-service options for cross-country moves in all 50 states as well as internationally. However, the company does not assist with local moves outside of Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.
JK Moving offers packing/unpacking, loading/unloading, and transportation services as well as special assistance during commercial moves, like document and data destruction. The company's moving crews are drug-tested, undergo background checks, and get trained in a fully furnished practice home.
What makes JK Moving unique is its mission to help customers navigate financial pain points during a move. A moving coordinator works with you to create a plan that's tailored to your needs and budget, and they'll also provide financing options.
Pros & Cons
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Customer service available 24/7
|
Does not provide sample pricing online
|
Partnered with Enhancify to offer financing options
|
Local moves are only available in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.
|
Customizes packages based on a customer's specific needs and budget
|
-
Service and Cost
JK Moving offers a long list of moving services, including:
- Packing and unpacking
- Transportation
- Loading and unloading
- Long-term and short-term storage solutions
- Specialty services for difficult items like pianos
- Corporate relocation services
- Government moves
- Freighting
- Crating
- Archive services
- Car relocation services
- GPS tracking through smartphone app
JK Moving's contents protection plan, the Replacement Value (Full Replacement Cost) option, allows you to determine the value of your belongings and select a deductible. For example, a $90,000 policy with a $250 deductible will cost you $630. A moving coordinator can help you determine the right amount to select for your home.
Because JK Moving customizes its moving packages for each customer, it does not provide sample pricing online. The quote process requires an in-depth discussion and a virtual walk-through with a moving coordinator. We were able to get an estimate for a two-bedroom home moving from Atlanta to Chicago. The requested services included furniture disassembly, wrapping and padding, loading, unloading, and full-value protection. The quote came out to $7,521.
Thanks to its partnership with Enhancify, JK Moving also allows you to finance your move. Within minutes of submitting an application through Enhancify's user-friendly website, you are matched with lenders and can compare their loan terms and interest rates. Depending on your credit rating, these interest rates may be as low as 0% for the specified loan period.*
*Subject to credit approval
Our Take on JK Moving
We recommend JK Moving for customers who are interested in premium, full-service options. The company tailors each package to the client and its financing options are uncommon in the moving industry.Fill out this short form online to get a quote from JK Moving.
Easiest Quote Process: U-Pack
Founded in 1997, U-Pack is a nontraditional moving company that falls between full-service and DIY. This door-to-door mover exclusively provides portable storage containers and transportation of belongings for residential properties. Packing/unpacking and loading/unloading are not included.
U-Pack's equipment-and-shipment model allows for a transparent quote process. You only pay for the space you use. As of July 26, 2021, the company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
U-Pack handles interstate moves in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico, and the company has a 150 mileage requirement for use of its services.
Pros & Cons
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Available in all 50 states
|
Minimum mileage requirement of 150 miles
|
Offers a cost-effective pay-for-what-you-use policy
|
No on-site storage facility access
|
Provides liability coverage
|
Allows only three days for loading and unloading
Services and Cost
True to its name, U-Pack drops off a trailer or ReloCube moving container at your home that you then pack yourself. You have three business days to load the container, and once you're finished, the company returns to pick it up and drive it to your new home.
ReloCubes are roughly 6'x7'x8', which translates to about 308 cubic feet. According to U-Pack, you should plan to get one cube for each room in your home, though rooms with less furniture can likely be combined into a single container. This is a great option for urban moves since the cubes are designed to fit into one parking space and are made of steel and aluminum for durability and security. Alternatively, you can reserve space in a larger moving trailer. U-Pack offers these additional services:
- Long- and short-term storage
- Moving labor via third-party companies
- GPS tracking
- Liability insurance
The company can generate an instant online quote based on the origin and destination of your move, your move date, and the number of rooms in your current home. We received a moving estimate from U-Pack for 13 feet in a moving trailer going from Greensboro to Dallas. The quote, which included the cost of equipment, driving labor, transportation, and mileage, was $2,752. Two ReloCubes going to the same place cost $3,761.
With U-Pack, customers automatically get liability coverage. Catastrophic liability coverage is $3 per pound per piece, and refers to damages caused by a catastrophic loss (e.g. the trailer catches on fire or is overturned). This option locks at a maximum of $60,000 per trailer and $7,500 per ReloCube. Carrier negligence liability coverage starts at $0.10 per pound per piece, and refers to loss or damage caused by the person transporting your belongings.
Our Take on U-Pack
If you're looking to book a self-service mover as quickly as possible, then U-Pack might be your ideal company. It's also a great choice for anyone who's on a budget and needs transportation support since it's one of the cheapest options on this list. To get a speedy quote from U-Pack, fill out the company's online form.
Best for Storage: PODS
Founded in 1998, PODS may be the most recognizable name on this list. The company helps with local and long-distance moves and also provides long-term and short-term storage options.
Though PODS caters to all 50 states, it does not have a physical branch in Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, or Wyoming.
Pros & Cons
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Available in all 50 states
|
The quote process can feel lengthy
|
Offers flexibility in your moving schedule
|
Packing and unloading is only available via third parties
|
Quotes provide plenty of details
|
Discounts are just for military members
Services and Cost
PODS will deliver a portable steel-framed container to your home that you're responsible for loading and unloading. The rental fee allows you to keep the container for 30 days at each location. The company's list of services includes:
- Moving the portable storage containers
- Packing and unpacking (through a third party)
- Loading and unloading (through a third party)
- Storage solutions
- Commercial moving services
- Moving supplies (e.g. small, medium, and large moving boxes, wardrobe boxes, TV box kits, textile blankets)
- Protection plans
PODS offers three container sizes: 7 feet, 12 feet, and 16 feet, but the 12-footer is only available for local moves. For an additional cost, you can keep your container at a PODS storage center. These facilities boast climate-controlled units and 24/7 security.
For a 16-foot container traveling from Greensboro to Dallas within a month's time, we received a pre-tax quote of $2,780. PODS utilizes a pay-as-you-go model, so the first payment covers the initial delivery of the container, the first month's rental fee, and contents protection (for which PODS offers two options). The second fee includes the cost of transportation to a PODS storage center near your destination and the third payment covers the final delivery to your new home and picking up the container.
Our Take on PODS
Portable containers are a useful feature when it comes to long-distance moves, and you can count on PODS for excellent storage solutions if the need arises. Looking for a little flexibility in your moving schedule? The company offers plenty of time for loading and unloading and is transparent about costs during the quote process. For more service and pricing details, fill out PODS's online form.
Best Tools and Resources: 1-800-PACK-RAT
1-800-PACK-RAT is known for its all-steel weatherproof portable storage containers. The company started with just three locations in North Carolina but has since grown to more than 50 across 30 states and Washington, D.C., providing moving and storage services within a 100-mile radius of each one.
The user-friendly website is chock-full of good content, including informative videos, a moving checklist, a space calculator, how-to guides, a weight calculator, location guides, and activity books for kids. 1-800-PACK-RAT also maintains a moving blog that offers helpful tips and tricks.
Pros & Cons
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
$10,000 of protection for cross-country moves
|
Service is limited to 30 states and Washington, D.C.
|
Wide selection of online resources and tools
|
Bookings must be made over the phone
|
Weatherproof containers that are easily accessible
|
-
Services and Cost
1-800-PACK-RAT offers a similar setup to U-Pack and PODS. It delivers your choice of container(s) to your home, and you have 30 days to load it up before the company transports and delivers your belongings to your new place. 1-800-PACK-RAT advertises the following services:
- Provides and transports portable storage containers
- Short-term and long-term storage
- Moving labor via HireAHelper (for an additional cost)
- Moving supplies (e.g. small, medium, large, and extra-large moving boxes, wardrobe boxes, kitchen dish boxes, frame boxes, bubble wrap, packing paper)
- Auto transportation services
The company offers three container sizes: 8 feet, 12 feet, and 16 feet. Each all-steel container sits on the ground for easy loading.
We requested a quote for a 16-foot container moving from Greensboro to Dallas that included transportation from the current residence to the new residence, delivery and pickup, a no-cut security lock for the container, and contents protection coverage for up to $10,000. The estimate we received was $2,522.40.
Our Take on 1-800-PACK-RAT
If you value a user-friendly experience and customer support, then 1-800-PACK-RAT is a good choice for your move. The company provides various online tools to help make the process easier, and though its availability is a bit more limited than competitors', it offers high-quality containers. To get more information on 1-800-PACK-RAT, fill out this questionnaire.
Best Customization: Bellhop
Bellhop is not like the other companies on this list. Instead of supplying you with trucks or containers, the online service connects you to movers and drivers who charge by the hour. Customers are able to customize their moving packages based on what they need.
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Provides custom packages through its hourly labor model
|
Does not offer specialty services
|
Allows users to schedule assistance quickly
|
Only available in 26 states
|
Website features various tools to help you manage your move
|
-
Services and Cost
Bellhop customers determine what services they need, allowing you to hire a pro for a variety of tasks. Here's what the company can do for you:
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Driving and delivery
- Providing moving supplies (e.g. medium, large, and extra-large moving boxes, bubble wrap, mattress bags, utility knives, picture and mirror boxes)
- Clean-up services
- Protection plans
Bellhop provides third-party insurance options for customers to choose from, but they also offer a complimentary $0.60 per pound policy.
To give you an idea of Bellhop's pricing, we asked what it would cost to hire two Bellhop Pros for two hours in Dallas. The estimate we received was $258, and the booking required a $12.90 reservation deposit.
Our Take on Bellhop
If you only need professionals to help with one part of your move, like loading the truck, then Bellhop is a solid option. The company provides plenty of flexibility thanks to its hourly labor modeland the quote process is user-friendly.If you're interested in learning more about Bellhop's services, complete this short form.
How Much Does a Move Cost?
The cost of moving depends on a number of different things, but a moving truck rental company is typically the cheapest option.
Most moving companies factor in the following details when calculating prices:
- Location of your former home
- The date and time frame of your move
- The distance of your move
- The overall size/weight of your items
- The number of moving containers or truck size needed
- The parking situation
- Hourly labor
- Fuel costs
- Contents protection plan/insurance costs
- Additional services purchased
For a local move, expect to pay around $1,000 for a professional moving company. If you plan to hire a long-distance mover, that number will jump up to $4,000 or $5,000.
Other Services for Your Move
Packing and means of transportation aren't the only things to worry about when you're moving. If you're a homeowner, you'll need home insurance, and a home warranty will ease the financial burdens that come with repairing or replacing a home's systems and appliances. Here are a few resources to help make the transition smoother.
Rating Methodology
BH&G's Home Service Research Team strives to provide unbiased and objective reviews to readers by compiling relevant information and rating providers on a number of different factors.
Here's what our review process looks like for moving companies:
- We examine each provider's website to identify the services offered, including the availability of full-service, self-service, and customizable service options. We also speak with company representatives and moving coordinators to get more insight into the process.
- We simulate the online and over-the-phone quote process, providing a complete sample home inventory to get a cost estimate for both local and long-distance moves in different states.
- We read at least 100 third-party customer reviews for each moving company to determine the real-life benefits and drawbacks of each provider.
- We revisit each company's offerings on a seasonal basis, ensuring that we include the most up-to-date information in our reviews.
We also created a 100-point rating system to score companies in the following categories:
|
Category
|
What it means
|
Moving Services
|
The number and types of services offered to customers
|
Additional Perks
|
Options for add-on services, such as short- and long-term storage, GPS tracking, vehicle relocation, packing supplies, and online planning tools
|
Quote Process
|
The time it takes to get a cost estimate online or over the phone and whether or not it was difficult to obtain
|
Availability
|
The number of states and international locales a mover serves
|
Payment Process
|
The number of payment options available, if there are any required deposits, and whether or not the process is convenient
|
Reputation
|
A company's years in the industry and how it's perceived based on Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I check to make sure my moving company is properly licensed?
All companies on this list are fully licensed, bonded, and insured. If you have a company's USDOT number, you can check that it's registered on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's website.
How much should I budget for moving expenses?
If your move is local, prepare to shell out between $500 and $1,500 for professional movers. If your move is long-distance, that number will likely increase to $4,000 or $5,000.
Is there anything a mover won't move?
Check with your moving company if you're unsure whether or not something can be moved, but most movers will not transport:
- Perishable foods
- Fertilizer
- Plants
- Paints
- Aerosols
- Propane and fuel tanks
- Loaded guns
- Motor oil
- Batteries