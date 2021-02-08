4 Best Interstate Moving Companies (2021) 

PODS is considered our Best Overall option for a long-distance mover. It is a company that offers a nontraditional approach to cross-country moving, as you are able to load-up a moving container at your residence for however long you need it. If you don't want to take an entirely DIY approach to packing, PODS refers you out to services in your area. PODS then handles the challenge of transporting your items across the country for you. If anything goes wrong with moving into your new residence and you need your items held for a longer period of time, PODS stores them at one of their many storage facilities across the country.