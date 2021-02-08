4 Best Interstate Moving Companies (2021) 

Moving can be a stressful and challenging experience. Moving across the country can be even more difficult and stressful. Long distance moving companies are an excellent tool to make this transition simpler, easier, and stress-free. Investing in a moving company can help you when it comes to packing, transportation, upacking, storage solutions, and more. Many moving companies help by providing protection plans on your household goods, allowing you to relocate without worrying about any unexpected events that may occur.
In this round-up, our research team will compare some of the most reputable companies' cost, services, availability, and customer reviews. We will also list the pros and cons of each company, and make recommendations on which professional movers may be right for you and your specific moving needs.
PODS is considered our Best Overall option for a long-distance mover. It is a company that offers a nontraditional approach to cross-country moving, as you are able to load-up a moving container at your residence for however long you need it. If you don't want to take an entirely DIY approach to packing, PODS refers you out to services in your area. PODS then handles the challenge of transporting your items across the country for you. If anything goes wrong with moving into your new residence and you need your items held for a longer period of time, PODS stores them at one of their many storage facilities across the country.
As stated earlier, PODS' services provide an entirely self-service moving experience. The company delivers moving containers to your residence, allowing you to keep them there for however long you need to pack them. It then transports the loaded containers to your destination. You are then able to take as long as you need to unload everything.
This is the primary service offered by PODS, but you can also receive packing and unpacking services via third-party providers. You are also able to order as many moving containers as you need. It is worth mentioning that PODS is well-regarded for its customer service.
PODS offers three different containers:
Another great feature about PODS is that the company is transparent about its cost. For a long-distance move, the company's website estimates it would cost $1,237 to $2,999 using just storage pods. For a full-service move, it estimates a cost of $4,890. Some factors that PODS considers when pricing a move include:
We recommend that you get a free quote from PODS to make sure you have the most accurate pricing information when it comes to a long-distance move.
PODS' website states it is able to assist in moving to any location in the United States. However, the company does not have a physical location in every state. The states in which PODS does not have a physical location are:
Superlative: Best Overall
PODS is an excellent option, and we consider it the best overall choice for interstate moves because of its flexibility in not only scheduling but also the process of the move itself. PODS is upfront about its cost, which many other competitors are not. PODS also works to make sure that its services fit into your specific moving needs, allowing you to choose either handling your items your way or paying for professional movers to handle everything.
We highly recommend visiting PODS online to get a free estimate and see how they can help with your upcoming interstate move.
U-Pack is a moving service similar to PODS in that it also allows you to self-pack and load a moving container, while it handles all the transportation. U-Pack can also refer you out to a third-party company that can help you with packing and unpacking if you need it. The moving service also has generally high customer satisfaction, as it holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
U-Pack allows you to choose between two different types of equipment:
U-Pack bases its cost on the linear footage you need for a moving trailer or the number of ReloCube containers you request. It also factors in the distance of the move, amount of fuel used, driving hours, and taxes.
For a 2-bedroom home/apartment move from Atlanta, Georgia, to Austin, Texas, taking a total of 1-2 months, U-Pack estimated a cost of $1,718 including fuel and taxes.
As your quote may vary greatly depending on the different factors that go into U-Pack's costs, we highly recommend that you get a quote from U-Pack by filling out a few questions briefly online. The company will then provide you with an estimate right after you input your information.
U-Pack can assist with moves in all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico and some parts of Canada.
Superlative: Best Flexibility
U-Pack is a solid option for someone looking to save money if they opt for the company's self-pack option. The company also offers wonderful flexibility given the amount of control you have in the arrival and departure of your moving containers. Its nationwide availability also saves a lot of headaches.
To easily compare U-Pack's cost with other companies you are considering, visit its website to obtain a free quote.
International Van Lines is an excellent, more traditional choice for interstate moves. It can assist you with packing services, as well as some specialty services for customers with unique items like pianos or pool tables. The company has a positive reputation with its customers overall, though customer experience does appear to vary according to location.
International Van Lines is a full-service company that offers packing, crating, transportation, storage, and other specialty moving services. Included in the company's services are the disassembly and reassembly of basic furniture, moving supplies like blankets and protective pads, mileage, fuel, and any tolls passed through during travel. You can also receive up to $10,000 worth of liability coverage. You can opt for either a partial packing experience or a full-service pack depending on your budget.
A summary of some of the services you can choose with International Van Lines include:
Like many other moving companies, International Van Lines' overall cost varies from customer to customer. Some factors that go into its overall pricing include:
An estimate for moving a two-bedroom apartment/house from Atlanta, Georgia, to Austin, Texas, in two months comes out to somewhere in the range of $2,015 to $3,445. You can utilize the company's Moving Cost Calculator to determine what you might pay in a move as well.
We recommend getting a more detailed and accurate quote by visiting International Van Lines.
International Van Lines is available in all 50 states and over 180 countries.
Superlative: Best Full-Service
International Van Lines is a great option for anyone looking for a full-service moving experience. If you prefer a more traditional approach to moving, International Van Lines can meet your moving needs and expectations. If you also require special services for unique items you may have, like expensive artwork or antiques, then International Van Lines might be a good option.
We suggest that you get more information about what International Van Lines can do for you by getting a free quote from the company's website.
Handled is not a traditional moving company like International Van Lines, nor is it similar to PODS and U-Pack. Instead, it is a service that helps connect you with some of the top-rated moving companies near you for your move. Though it matches you with local movers, it can also connect you with long-distance moving companies through its partnerships, such as Mayflower Transit. Handled utilizes data-driven solutions and artificial intelligence to assist you in finding the right moving company for you and your family.
Handled acts more like a personal moving assistant than a moving company. It can connect you with companies across the United States that offer full-service moving. Because of how Handled works with these local professionals, it can offer a flat-rate price for personalized moving plans. Some of the services you can obtain for a long-distance move with Handled include:
Other services that can be added to your package include:
One stand-out feature of Handled is that it offers a fixed, flat rate that it promises will not change throughout the entirety of your moving experience with the service. While many moving companies require in-home visits before providing a fixed rate, Handled can do it without an in-home visit because it pulls data from thousands of moves to determine overall cost.
We encourage you to complete this form to obtain a detailed quote from Handled.
Handled can offer moving assistance in the following states:
You can find out which cities Handled is specifically located in by visiting the Locations page on its website.
Superperlative: Best Online Platform
Handled is a unique service and excellent choice for anyone hoping to receive a flat-rate for their move. If you prefer simplicity, transparency, and the utilization of user-friendly technology, we encourage you to look into Handled as an option.
Visit Handled online and fill out this easy-to-use form to receive more information about how the company can help with your upcoming interstate move.
There are a variety of factors to consider when planning a long-distance move. With so much to worry about during a move, some significant factors might slip by you. Here are some major factors to keep in mind and plan for:
When choosing a mover, it is important to take some time to consider what is most important to you about your upcoming move. Is it full-service packing? Is it having a flexible schedule? Is it having useful online tools for organization? Once you have an understanding of what you value most in a move, find a company that has a focus on those same values, ensuring that your move will be more satisfactory.
It is typically a good idea to receive an in-house estimate. This way, the mover has a better idea of what kind of move they are dealing with. You can choose to receive an estimate online as well, and if you choose to self-pack like you can with PODS and U-Pack, there is no need to worry about the mover seeing your belongings.
You may receive a non-binding or ballpark estimate when dealing with a moving company. This is what the moving company believes you will pay for their services. Eventually, you will receive a binding estimate after further discussion and evaluation. This estimate is the exact cost for the moving company's services, which may or may not be different from its original ballpark estimate.
A good rule of thumb for planning a long-distance move is to start planning it anywhere from 30 days to two months away from the day you want to move. This will not only give you time to plan for the move, but it can help any moving company hire prepare as well.