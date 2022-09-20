Take a Look Inside Three Different $906K Homes Across the Country

What does an almost-million-dollar home look like? The answer to that depends quite a bit on where you live. In our fifth episode of Listing Price, we tour homes in Kansas, Massachusetts, and Florida—all listed at about $900,000.

Because location has such a big influence on the price of a home, what comes with the price tag is totally different for each home. The homes range in size from a 929-square-foot condo to a 3,588-square-foot new build, and each one has its own unique selling point. One has a pool, another has a custom wet bar, and one even comes with a country club membership.

Would you choose the 120-year-old charming Massachusetts condo or the new build with a modern aesthetic in Kansas? Take a look at what $900,000 can buy in three different cities across the country.

Overland Park, Kansas: $900,000

Square feet: 3,588

3,588 Lot size: .28 acres

.28 acres Bedrooms: 4

4 Bathrooms: 3.5

3.5 Listed by: BHGRE Kansas City Homes

This stunning home in Overland Park, Kansas—the second-most populous city in the state—is on the market for $900,000. Recently built in 2021, this gorgeous home features an open foyer and a grand staircase that leads to a second-floor balcony overlooking the living room and entry.

The two-story living room is bright and airy, with floor-to-ceiling windows, a statement fireplace, and custom built-in bookshelves that provide plenty of storage. Just off the living room is a sitting area with a stunning view of the backyard and deck.

One of the biggest selling points of this house is the gourmet kitchen, which features a large quartz countertop island, marble wall tiles, and stainless-steel appliances. There's also a walk-in pantry, large prep space, and an extra sink—perfect for anyone who enjoys spending time cooking.

Just off the kitchen is a spacious area perfect for entertaining. Along with the breakfast nook, the home also has a custom wet bar and built-in fridge. For hosting, the first floor also holds a formal dining room and a multipurpose room that can be closed off with a pair of French doors.

Up the grand staircase, you'll find the home's four bedrooms. The primary bedroom features an ensuite bathroom with dual vanity sinks, a freestanding soaking tub, a seamless glass shower, and a walk-in closet.

Cambridge, Massachusetts: $889,000

Square feet: 929

929 Bedrooms: 2

2 Bathrooms: 1

1 Listed by: Nan Shanahan and Dara Singleton, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate - The Shanahan Group

This charming two-bed one-bath condo sits north of Boston across the Charles River. The condo has many original details from 1900, including hardwood floors throughout the unit. With southwest-facing windows, the living room gets a lot of natural light through the three bow windows.

While many of the home's elements are original, the previous owners updated the kitchen with new granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The primary bedroom also has bow windows that are original to the home and two large closets that hold most of the condo's storage space. The second bedroom also has original windows and a closet.

The condo's single bathroom is gorgeous, with a marble-tiled bathtub, marble double-sink vanity, and an in-unit laundry room that's rare for the area.

Davie, Florida: $929,900

Square feet: 2,472

2,472 Lot size: .28 acres

.28 acres Bedrooms: 3

3 Bathrooms: 2

2 Listed by: Colleen Brennan-Russo, BHGRE Florida 1st

This charming home is located in the middle of the Florida suburbs near Fort Lauderdale, with palm trees all around the property. The main floor of the three-bed, two-bath home has an open concept floor plan that combines the living and dining areas. The kitchen was recently updated with custom maple cabinets, quartz countertops, and a large island.

The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom complete with a freestanding bathtub and a separate shower. The laundry room is conveniently located just off the primary bedroom and has plenty of storage space in place of a linen closet. There are two other bedrooms in the home, with a second bathroom located between them.

Right off the living room is a spacious screened-in patio with a built-in grill that's ideal for entertaining. The grill overlooks a Tuscan marble patio and an in-ground pool with a waterfall. The home also features a two-car garage and comes with a yearly HOA fee of $359, as well as an annual clubhouse fee of $350.