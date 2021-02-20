uShip: Reviews, Cost, and Car Shipping Services (2021)

uShip reviews often praise the company's ease of use, mobile tracking features, and variety of available motor carriers, but is the auto marketplace the best option for your next car shipment?
In this uShip review, we'll discuss the company in depth, including costs, services, industry ratings, and customer feedback. We'll also provide a few other top-rated auto transporters to consider.
We researched and ranked the best car shipping companies in the industry based on reputation, costs, services, and customer experience. Based on these criteria, we named uShip the Best Auto Transport Marketplace. You can see how much it would cost to transport your car by visiting uShip.com for a free quote.
Established in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, uShip is a unique player in the shipping industry. uShip is not a carrier, nor is it an auto broker. The company directs customers to potential carriers based on their needs. Carriers bid on the shipment, and the customer ultimately decides on the company they'd like the use. Beyond auto shipping, uShip also facilitates shipping for household items, heavy equipment, freight loads, animals, recreational vehicles (RVs), and more.
Though uShip's instant rates can be more expensive than standard carriers and auto brokers, you have the option to list your shipment and have independent carriers bid for your business, which can greatly reduce your costs and research time. Since uShip works with almost 800,000 carriers globally, it's a good option for customers looking for flexibility and choice.
When you ship through uShip, you're also backed by the company's "Ship with Confidence" guarantee. If your shipment sustains any damage or is lost under uShip's supervision, the company will compensate you up to $500.
Although uShip works with many carriers, it doesn't vet them thoroughly. Any company can make a free profile, and uShip recommends—but does not require—that carriers add their Department of Transportation certification number and insurance registrations to appeal to more customers. In short, no company listed on uShip has been vetted before it ships your car.
Pros:
Cons:
Though competition between motor carriers should drive car shipping costs down for uShip customers, the company's instant quotes are slightly higher than other auto transport companies. Bidding quotes, however, tend to be lower. Many uShip reviews mention customer satisfaction with low shipping rates.
uShip pricing includes the shipment itself as well as the cost of add-on insurance (which is optional) and a service fee. Based on the quotes we received, these additional fees added between $60 and $170 to the final cost.
Here are a few examples of prices we received from uShip for an operable 2018 Honda CR-V using the door-to-door, open transport delivery service:
Keep in mind that we received these prices using the instant quote option rather than submitting jobs for bids.
Along with whether you list your shipment for bidding or go with uShip's instant price, there are a few key factors that affect the cost of auto transport, including:
Unlike other shipping companies, uShip acts as an online marketplace for other carriers to connect and bid on customer shipping jobs. Customers list their vehicle, choose from a wide selection of bidding companies, and coordinate the delivery and payment using contact information provided through uShip.
uShip provides the following shipping services:
During the listing process, you will need to provide your location, vehicle make and model, and vehicle operation status before connecting with carriers. From there, uShip provides two ways to receive quotes: instant and bidding.
Instant quotes: uShip asks car owners for the information above and provides quotes from highly rated service providers within your specified timeframe and location.
Bidding quotes: Customers can list a shipment on uShip’s marketplace and allow different carriers to bid. The higher competition drives costs down, but the customer is largely responsible for negotiating the deal.
Cancellations and subsequent fees are not handled directly by uShip, but you may be subject to them based on the carrier you choose. A number of uShip reviews mention cancellation fees, so be sure to check with any potential carriers before agreeing to their service.
Based on requirements from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, all motor carriers must have liability insurance. However, as mentioned, uShip does not mandate transporters to prove they carry this insurance and recommends customers check with companies independently.
It's also a good idea to see if your chosen carrier provides cargo insurance. If your vehicle is damaged during shipping, this coverage should protect you. uShip offers cargo insurance through a third-party, which is available as an add-on purchase during checkout. You can check with your own insurance company as well to see if your policy currently covers auto transport.
uShip reviews are mostly positive—many customers like the company's easy-to-use online platform, mobile app tracking service, and ongoing communication throughout the shipping process. Common customer complaints address the carriers uShip provided, rather than uShip itself.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives uShip an accredited A+ rating, meaning the company has a proven track record of resolving customer issues in a timely manner and using good business ethics. However, the BBB's customer reviews are less positive—uShip currently holds a 1.79 out of 5-star rating. On Trustpilot, uShip has a much higher rating at 4.6 stars.
To give you a better idea of the company's customer experience, we detailed positive and negative uShip reviews from previous customers.
"Very pleased with uShip. It opened up our shopping ability for a used [utility terrain vehicle] to the entire country, and we were able to get a much better deal than we could even find regionally." - Scott via Trustpilot
"Great service! [I] very quickly received five offers. After reviewing them, I chose my preference (not the least expensive). Once chosen, I was able to communicate directly with the carrier to make final arrangements … I would, without hesitation, use uShip again." - A.R.V. via BBB
"I was lied to about shipping destinations by the driver. I had to meet him at a location of his choice when he was supposed to deliver the car to my residence. uShip did nothing to help." - Steven W. via BBB
"[uShip] clearly makes no effort to help distinguish between those legitimate (licensed and insured) carriers [versus] brokers who bid low to get contracts and leave you stranded when they can't find truckers with cargo insurance." - Rick H. via Trustpilot
We designate uShip the Best Auto Transport Marketplace and give it 4.0 out of 5.0 stars. The company is ideal for customers looking to cut down on their research time, choose from many auto transporters, and have access to real-time car shipment tracking.
However, we are concerned with the lack of carrier vetting and high-cost instant quotes some customers report in uShip reviews. Overall, uShip is best for drivers looking to own their car shipping process.
uShip Ratings
You can get a free quote for your vehicle by visiting uShip.com.
If you're looking to compare uShip to other transportation service providers on the market, we recommend Montway Auto Transport and Sherpa Auto Transport. Both auto brokers performed well in our recent review of the best car shipping companies.
Montway Auto Transport works with over 15,000 motor carriers nationwide, making it our top choice for availability. The broker often offers below-average quotes for shipments and has a few add-on services including door-to-door shipments, expedited transport, and Hawaii shipping. While Montway Auto Transport doesn't have the highest customer service ratings in the industry, many customers still praise its timely communication and ease of use.
Learn more about the company in our Montway Auto Transport review. You can also get a personalized quote by visiting Montway.com or calling (844) 601-0286.
Established in 2018, Sherpa Auto Transport is a licensed auto broker with positive customer reviews and a wide range of auto shipping services. The company holds a 4.88 out of 5-star customer rating on the BBB as well as high ratings across other customer review sites. We like Sherpa Auto Transport's Price Lock Promise, which guarantees that the quotes offered will be the final price you pay, with no fees added on at the end of the service.
To see how much you would pay for coverage, get a free quote by visiting SherpaAutoTransport.com or by calling (877) 805-0686.
Is uShip legitimate?
Yes, uShip is a legitimate marketplace for customers to connect with potential auto shippers. The company works with about 788,000 carriers globally. However, uShip does not vet the carriers on its site, so it may be possible to encounter an illegitimate carrier using uShip's services.
What is the uShip fee?
With each service, uShip includes a service charge based on what you are shipping—vehicles, boats, household items, pets, freight loads. The fee is not set, but it will appear on the total amount charged when you're ready to checkout.
How long does it take to get bids on uShip?
According to uShip, "Initial bids from providers can arrive anywhere from 10 minutes to two days after listing, depending on the item, schedule, and location."
Are there other companies like uShip?
There are no other auto shipping marketplaces available, but we recommend reaching out to providers like Montway Auto Transport and Sherpa Auto Transport, both of which are reputable.