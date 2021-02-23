Shipping a Car to Hawaii: What to Know (2021)

Moving to a new state can be a hassle, but moving from the mainland to Hawaii, or vice versa, comes with even more considerations. You'll likely need your car to move with you, but do you know what shipping a car to Hawaii entails?
Not every shipping company provides service to Hawaii, but there are several top-rated car shipping companies that can transport your vehicle across the Pacific. Before you go, make sure to compare shipping costs and properly prepare your car for the journey. You can get free, no-obligation quotes from our top picks for Hawaii shipping below.
Several car shipping companies transport vehicles from Hawaii to the mainland and vice versa. We recommend Montway Auto Transport, AmeriFreight, and uShip for shipping a car to Hawaii based on their superior ratings in our industry-wide car shipping review. Each of these companies has a positive reputation, offers affordable shipping, has many available services, and has high customer experience ratings.
Montway Auto Transport was the No. 1 pick in our review of the best car shipping companies. The auto broker holds an accredited A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 4.3 out of 5.0-star rating on Trustpilot. Montway currently works with a network of more than 15,000 motor carriers, each of which has been carefully vetted.
Montway Auto Transport provides port-to-port and door-to-port services for shipping a car to Hawaii, and it can transport vehicles to and from Kauai, O'ahu, Maui, and the Big Island. However, door-to-port services are only available for vehicles traveling from Hawaii to the mainland. According to Montway, auto shipping to Honolulu from New York City takes between 14 and 19 days. For vehicles traveling from Los Angeles, it takes between eight and 12 days.
More details about the auto broker can be found in our comprehensive Montway Auto Transport review. You can see how much shipping a car to Hawaii would cost you by visiting Montway.com or calling (844) 601-0286.
AmeriFreight is a popular auto broker with positive ratings from customers and industry experts. It holds an accredited A+ rating from the BBB alongside a 4.86 out of 5-star customer rating and a 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot. Like Montway Auto Transport, AmeriFreight only works with licensed and insured carriers.
Shipping a car to Hawaii with AmeriFreight is a straightforward process. You'll need to provide the company with your vehicle information, pickup location and destination, and preferred shipping timeline. AmeriFreight will then reach out with a quote estimate for your Hawaii shipment.
Read more about the broker in our full AmeriFreight review, and visit AmeriFreight.net or call (678) 821-2669 to receive a free, no-obligation quote from the company.
uShip is an online marketplace where customers list their vehicle transport needs and carriers bid against each other to take on shipments. The carrier that offers the lowest price "wins" your business. uShip also offers an instant quote option that lets you skip the listing and bidding process. Instead, you're connected with a few available carriers and can book your shipment instantly. Note that these instant quotes are much higher than you'd pay if your shipment was bid on.
uShip offers Hawaii shipping services for cars, motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and trailers. Based on the company's listing process, you should be able to find a carrier that services Hawaii's main cities. If you're looking to use a specific shipping method—open, enclosed, door-to-door—you'll need to specify this in your uShip listing.
Learn more about how the company handles shipping a car to Hawaii or other locations in our uShip review. You can also click below to receive a free quote from uShip.
Cost plays an important role in shipping a car to Hawaii. Since over-water services are needed, Hawaii car shipping costs are higher than standard on-land transportation. According to Montway Auto Transport, shipping a car to Hawaii costs between $1,500 and $2,100. However, this price will likely increase if your vehicle is larger than the standard sedan. According to AmeriFreight, shipping a car to Hawaii can easily cost $1,000 more than standard shipments.
We reached out to each of the companies above for Hawaii shipping quotes. The cost estimates below are based on an operable sedan traveling from New York City to Honolulu.
Montway Auto Transport
AmeriFreight
uShip
Transporting your vehicle over water takes additional preparation. Below, we’ve detailed a few tips for shipping a car to Hawaii.
How much would it cost to ship a car to Hawaii?
Based on car shipping quotes we received for an operable sedan traveling from New York, New York, to Honolulu, Hawaii, it would cost between $2,231 and $8,256 to ship a car to Hawaii.
Can I ship my car to Hawaii with stuff in it?
All personal items and household goods must be removed from your vehicle if you choose to transport it via ship. If you ship your car using a container, then some items can be transported.
What companies ship cars to Hawaii?
Montway Auto Transport, AmeriFreight, and uShip are our top choices for shipping cars to Hawaii. It can be difficult to find cheap car shipping when traveling so far, but these companies have competitive rates and reliable service.
What documents do I need to ship my car to Hawaii?
You’ll need your vehicle title, registration, and a photo ID to ship your car to Hawaii.