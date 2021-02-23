Sherpa Auto Transport: Reviews, Costs, and More (2021)

"[I] hired Sherpa to transport my BMW 650 coupe from New York to Washington state for my son in the Army. A week later, I got a call from the driver that he damaged the roof. He offered $1,100 for the repairs. Sherpa's agent promised to pay the difference after the repairs were completed. Four months later, I'm out the deductible [and] the car rental expenses while Sherpa's insurance company denies its responsibility." - Geo via Google Reviews