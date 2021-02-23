Sherpa Auto Transport: Reviews, Costs, and More (2021)

Sherpa Auto Transport hasn't been in business for as long as some of its competitors, but the car shipping company's guaranteed prices and helpful service representatives are praised in hundreds of positive Sherpa Auto Transport reviews.
Before you make a decision on transportation for your vehicle, it's smart to consider a company's costs, services, industry ratings, and customer feedback. Read on to learn why our review team named Sherpa as one of the best car shipping companies. You can also visit SherpaAutoTransport.com or call (877) 805-0686 to get a free, personalized price estimate for your vehicle.
A newcomer in the auto transport industry, Sherpa Auto Transport was founded in 2017. The auto broker is currently headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Sherpa Auto Transport is a licensed, bonded, and insured auto broker, meaning it connects customers with its network of motor carriers for different car shipping needs. All carriers that work with Sherpa Auto Transport are vetted and licensed.
Sherpa Auto Transport's biggest draw is its Price Lock Promise. With this guarantee, the price you're quoted is the price you'll pay. Many Sherpa Auto Transport reviews praise this transparency, as other transporters typically add unexpected service fees and other charges after the initial quotes process. Although Sherpa Auto Transport quotes are sometimes slightly higher than competitor prices, the total car shipping cost may actually be lower once competitors add their extra fees.
The company ships sedans, SUVs, classic cars, and vans to all states. You can choose between open, enclosed, and door-to-door transport options, but you can't have your vehicle shipped terminal-to-terminal with Sherpa Auto Transport.
Sherpa Auto Transport Pros:
Sherpa Auto Transport Cons:
Sherpa Auto Transport’s Price Lock Promise ensures that you know the final car shipping cost before you book your shipment. The quote you receive is inclusive of all fees, taxes, and insurance. If your carrier increases the cost of shipping, Sherpa Auto Transport will pay up to $300 to cover any gaps.
Based on quotes we received, Sherpa Auto Transport costs about $1,300 for a 1,500-mile trip. Here are a few sample car shipping quotes for an operable 2018 SUV:
Sherpa Auto Transport collects car shipping payments in two parts: first on the day you book your auto shipment and second on the day you pick up your vehicle. For example, the quote we received for open transport traveling 1,489 miles would require a $300 initial payment and a $675 payment on delivery day.
The auto broker offers military and medical personnel discounts as well as a $100 mail-in rebate for car shipments booked on the same day they’re quoted. Car shipping customers also receive a $20 car wash reimbursement through Sherpa Auto Transport’s Clean Car Guarantee.
There are a few key factors that affect the cost of auto transport, including:
Sherpa Auto Transport’s services are somewhat limited compared to other car shipping companies. You can choose between open, enclosed, and door-to-door shipping with service available in 50 states. Sherpa Auto Transport does not offer terminal-to-terminal or expedited shipping.
Here’s an explanation of the services Sherpa Auto Transport offers:
Sherpa Auto Transport works as a broker, meaning you’ll need to provide information to the company so that it can connect you with available carriers. To get a quote, have the following handy:
Sherpa Auto Transport does not offer instant online quotes, so you’ll receive a phone call from the company about your car shipping costs. After booking your auto shipment, you’ll need to empty your car of any personal items and make note of the vehicle’s current condition. On the day of delivery, you’ll pick up your vehicle and sign a bill of lading that confirms your delivery.
Carriers working with Sherpa Auto Transport must carry a minimum of $75,000 liability coverage and $100,000 in cargo insurance coverage.
Sherpa Auto Transport reviews are largely positive, both from customers and organizations like the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The company holds an accredited A+ rating from the BBB with a 4.88 out of 5-star customer rating. Since its founding, the company has only received a handful of complaints on the BBB's website. Sherpa Auto Transport reviews on Google are also high—with over 300 customer reviews, it has a 4.7-star rating.
Customers like the company's Price Lock Promise, Clean Car Guarantee, easy quotes process, and network of vetted carriers. Our experience with the company was equally positive. We spoke with helpful customer service representatives and received a quote within 10 minutes of calling. Though they are the minority of Sherpa Auto Transport reviews, negative customer experiences report issues with damage reimbursement from the company.
Below, we've detailed positive and negative Sherpa Auto Transport reviews to give a holistic view of the company.
"This was my second time using Sherpa to ship a vehicle between New York and California, and once again, it was a great experience. The [pickup] and delivery process was smooth, and my car was delivered in perfect condition ahead of the scheduled arrival date." - Deanne L. via BBB
"Honest from the get-go and extremely communicative. There was a delay with my car due to driver problems, and they let me know right away and kept me up to date with all developments. Most importantly, my car arrived in perfect condition." - Meghan W. via BBB
"I used Sherpa in July of 2019 to transport two vehicles across the country … My problem is when my wife met the driver in California, he was very threatening to her and strong-armed her into giving him a better tip … They need to vet their carriers much better." - Damon O. via BBB
"[I] hired Sherpa to transport my BMW 650 coupe from New York to Washington state for my son in the Army. A week later, I got a call from the driver that he damaged the roof. He offered $1,100 for the repairs. Sherpa's agent promised to pay the difference after the repairs were completed. Four months later, I'm out the deductible [and] the car rental expenses while Sherpa's insurance company denies its responsibility." - Geo via Google Reviews
We rate Sherpa Auto Transport 4.0 out of 5.0 stars and name it the Best for Guaranteed Prices, placing it third on our list of the industry's best car shipping companies. Sherpa Auto Transport is well-suited for customers looking for transparent pricing, a top-notch customer experience, and stress-free shipping.
Sherpa Auto Transport Ratings
To see how much it would cost to ship your car with Sherpa, visit SherpaAutoTransport.com or call (877) 805-0686 to get a free, personalized price estimate for your vehicle.
Car shipping costs are highly variable, so it can really pay off to get several quotes from reputable car shippers. Sherpa Auto Transport is an excellent company, but it's not your only option for cheap car shipping. We recommend getting quotes from our top two auto transport picks—Montway Auto Transport and AmeriFreight—as well.
The No. 1 company in our best car shipping review, Montway Auto Transport works with 15,000 carriers nationwide and internationally. It shipped over 100,000 vehicles in 2019 alone. Backed by an accredited A+ BBB rating and many positive reviews, Montway Auto Transport is a reputable and reliable auto transport company.
Read more about the broker in our Montway Auto Transport review, and click below or call (844) 601-0286 to receive a free, no-obligation car shipping quote from Montway.
AmeriFreight is another popular auto broker that offers low-cost shipping services. What makes it stand out against competitors is its discounts. AmeriFreight offers discounted prices to military members, students, medical personnel, seniors, and more. The company also provides services for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and recreational vehicles (RVs).
Learn more about this budget-friendly broker in our AmeriFreight review, and click below or call (678) 821-2669 to get a free, non-committal price estimate from AmeriFreight.
Is Sherpa Auto Transport legitimate?
Yes, Sherpa Auto Transport is a licensed and insured auto broker. Its US Department of Transportation (DOT) broker license number is 3053476; MC # 51106. Sherpa has been in business since 2017 and is accredited by the BBB.
Is Sherpa Auto Transport a broker?
Sherpa Auto Transport is a licensed and insured broker. It works with a network of vetted carriers to provide customers with a range of car shipping services.
What is the best auto transport company?
Based on our review criteria—reputation, cost, services, and customer experience—Montway Auto Transport, AmeriFreight, and Sherpa Auto Transport are the best auto transport companies in the industry. Each company holds a 4.0-star overall rating or higher from our review team.