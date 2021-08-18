SGT Auto Transport: Reviews, Costs, and Services (2021)
SGT Auto Transport hasn't been in business long, but its price match, guaranteed pickup, and express shipping help it stand out from competitors. With so many options available, is it the right fit for your needs?
Our team researched and reviewed the best car shipping companies based on reputation, costs, services, and customer experience. Read on to learn more about SGT Auto Transport and see how it compares with our top recommendations.
About SGT Auto Transport
Established in 2014, SGT Auto Transport is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. The company is a licensed, insured, and bonded auto broker connecting customers with its network of auto carriers. SGT Auto Transport currently works with 25,000 carriers nationwide, which it vets and checks for proper insurance credentials.
SGT Auto Transport's biggest draw is its price matching. The broker allows you to present written quotes from direct competitors to see if it can match the price. The caveat is that the broker must have at least as good a rating as SGT Auto Transport does on review sites like Google, Yelp, and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). In instances where the broker's rating is lower than SGT Auto Transport, the company may still work with you to lower the original price.
The company ships sedans, SUVs, classic cars, pickup trucks, motorcycles, and recreational vehicles (RVs) to 49 states, including Hawaii. It also offers military car shipping services. You can choose between open and enclosed auto transport with door-to-door delivery. You can't have your vehicle shipped terminal to terminal with SGT Auto Transport.
SGT Auto Transport Pros:
- Price match
- Guaranteed pickup dates
- Available in 49 states
- 24/7 customer support
SGT Auto Transport Cons:
- No terminal-to-terminal shipping
- No real-time tracking or mobile app
SGT Auto Transport Shipping Costs
Unlike most car shipping companies, SGT Auto Transport offers customers two different payment options. The broker offers a discounted price if you make a deposit when a carrier is assigned to your vehicle, with the final balance due at delivery. You can also pay your total in full when a carrier is appointed, but no discount is applied.
Based on car shipping quotes we received, SGT Auto Transport charges a $1,450 discounted price and a $1,540 regular price on average for a 1,660-mile trip. Here are a few sample estimates for an operable 2018 SUV:
- Open transport, 1,660 miles, discounted price: $1,229
- Open transport, 1,660 miles, regular price: $1,305
- Enclosed transport, 1,660 miles, discounted price: $1,679
- Enclosed transport, 1,660 miles, regular price: $1,770
You can cancel your car transport services with SGT Auto Transport any time before a carrier has been assigned.
What Affects the Cost of Auto Shipping?
Many factors affect the cost of car shipping services with SGT Auto Transport, including:
- Miles traveled: Cross-country shipments will have better rates per mile than shorter trips, but they'll cost more in total.
- Transport type: Enclosed auto transport is more expensive than open auto transport because fewer carriers are available.
- Shipping seasonality: Transportation services cost more in January and summer due to higher demand.
- Carrier competition: The higher the competition between carrier bids, the lower the shipping cost.
- Vehicle operability: Inoperable vehicles are more expensive to ship because they require more effort and resources to move.
- Vehicle size: Larger vehicles, like trucks and SUVs, cost more to ship than a standard sedan.
SGT Auto Transport Shipping Services
SGT Auto Transport provides various auto shipping services for its customers, including open, enclosed, and door-to-door options. The company also guarantees pickup dates and offers expedited shipping at an additional cost.
Here's a look at the services SGT Auto Transport offers:
- Open transport: This is the cheapest car shipping option, though your vehicle is exposed to all elements and road debris.
- Enclosed transport: This transport method is more expensive than open transport since your car is shipped in an enclosed container or trailer for protection. It's best for luxury and classic car owners.
- Door-to-door: With this transport service, your car is picked up and delivered as close to your home as possible.
- Express shipping: Vehicles can usually ship within one to two business days for an extra fee.
- Hawaii auto shipping: SGT Auto Transport offers door-to-port and port-to-port shipping options between the mainland U.S. and Hawaii.
SGT Auto Transport also ships motorcycles, RVs, ATVs, and military vehicles. With any vehicle shipping, the broker allows you to store a suitcase or one box of personal items (weighing less than 100 pounds) in the trunk of your car at no additional charge. However, this does not apply to any over-water shipments.
The auto transport company does not have a mobile app for delivery tracking, but you can monitor your vehicle via email, phone, or chat.
How to Ship a Car with SGT Auto Transport
Car owners will need to provide SGT Auto Transport with the following details to receive an instant quote:
- Starting location and destination
- Open or enclosed shipping preference
- Year, make, model, and condition of your car
- Your email, phone number, and available pickup date
Using these details, SGT Auto Transport will provide you with an instant quote, including a discounted and regular price. Customers can then decide on pickup and drop-off dates and meet the carrier at or near their location for transportation. Once the vehicle is delivered to its destination, customers will be asked to sign a bill of lading to verify delivery.
Does SGT Auto Transport Provide Vehicle Shipping Insurance?
The carriers that work with SGT Auto Transport are fully insured. The company pre-screens every car shipping carrier to ensure they meet all insurance requirements under the Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations. How much your vehicle will be insured for depends on its value, the type of trailer used, and the company.
Typically, an open car transport carrier will offer cargo insurance coverage between $100,000 and $150,000, while an enclosed carrier will offer between $250,000 and $3,000,000. All insurance coverage fees are included in your initial estimate from SGT Auto Transport.
The coverage includes bumper-to-bumper protection from the time of pick-up to the time of delivery.
SGT Auto Transport Reviews
SGT Auto Transport reviews are overwhelmingly positive. The broker holds a 4.74 out of 5-star consumer rating as well as an accredited A rating from the BBB.
Customers praise SGT Auto Transport's variety of car shipping services and timely communication. The company also has a 4.7-star rating on Google, backed by more than 1,000 reviews.
The auto transport company's negative reviews mention scheduling issues with carriers and last-minute price changes.
Here are a few examples of SGT Auto Transport customer reviews:
Positive SGT Auto Transport Reviews
Negative SGT Auto Transport Reviews
Final Thoughts on SGT Auto Transport: 4.0 Stars
We rate SGT Auto Transport 4.0 out of 5.0 stars. The auto transport company offers affordable pricing options and has a solid customer reputation across multiple organizations.
We also like SGT Auto Transport's price matching and add-on services like express shipping and guaranteed pickup dates.
SGT Auto Transport Ratings
- Reputation: 4.5
- Cost: 4.0
- Services: 4.0
- Customer Experience: 4.0
- Overall Rating: 4.0
Top Recommendations for Car Shipping
Shipping your car can be a costly and time-consuming process. It's important to do your research and compare companies to find the best choice for your needs. While SGT Auto Transport is a reputable service provider, we also recommend reaching out to Montway Auto Transport and Sherpa Auto Transport for free, no-obligation quotes.
Montway Auto Transport: Best Availability
The No. 1 company in our best car shipping review, Montway Auto Transport is an auto broker that works with 15,000 carriers nationwide and internationally. The company provides standard shipping services, open and enclosed transport, and several optional services like door-to-door transport and expedited shipping for an additional cost. Montway Auto Transport holds an accredited A+ rating from the BBB and a 4.48 out of 5-star rating backed by over 1,500 customer reviews.
Learn more in our Montway Auto Transport review and click below to receive a free, no-obligation quote.
Sherpa Auto Transport: 4.5 Stars
Unlike most car shipping companies, Sherpa Auto Transport includes locked-in pricing for all of its shipping services. The quote you receive is the final price you'll pay, meaning you don't have to worry about any hidden fees. Sherpa holds a 4.9 out of 5-star consumer rating as well as an accredited A+ rating from the BBB.
Read more about Sherpa Auto Transport in our in-depth review, and click below to receive a free quote from the company.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is SGT Auto Transport legitimate?
Yes, SGT Auto Transport is a licensed and insured auto broker. Its US DOT broker license number is 2521690. SGT Auto Transport has been in business since 2014 and is accredited by the BBB with an A rating.
What are the best car shipping companies?
In our 2021 review, we named Montway Auto Transport, AmeriFreight, Sherpa Auto Transport, Easy Auto Ship, and uShip as the best auto transport companies in the industry. We considered reputation, cost, services, and customer experience when rating each company. Each company earned a 4.0-star rating or above.
How much does auto transport cost?
Car shipping costs are highly variable. Several factors affect the cost of auto transport, including miles traveled, the type of transport service (enclosed or open), time of year, and vehicle size and operability.
What is an auto transporter?
An auto transport broker specializes in the shipping and transportation of vehicles. Most vehicles shipped in the U.S. are sedans and trucks, though many brokers also ship oversized vehicles, RVs, and boats.
Methodology
Auto shipping ratings are based on a comprehensive comparison between every major car transport company in the industry. We rate providers based on cost, available services, company reputation, and the customer experience. Each auto transporter receives scores in these individual categories and an overall score out of 5.0 stars.
To formulate rankings, our review team considers a company's offerings compared to competitors, ratings from experts like the BBB, and customer reviews. We also collect sample quotes across a variety of shipping routes, distances, and transport types to measure pricing against the industry average.