SGT Auto Transport: Reviews, Costs, and Services (2021)

"They quoted me a price of $985 for a shipment of a car and that I had seven days to proceed. On day six, I called in to proceed, and they told me the car could not be delivered for that price, and it would instead be at least $1,240, and they couldn't honor their [one to four] day timing. Do not use this carrier for transport as they have a known history of baiting and switching their prices when people need them in a timely manner."