RoadRunner Auto Transport: What You Need to Know (2021)
RoadRunner Auto Transport is an auto shipping broker known for its affordability and wide range of services. But with so many car transport options available, is RoadRunner Auto Transport the right car shipper for your needs?
Our team reviewed the best car shipping companies in the industry based on reputation, costs, services, and customer experience. See how RoadRunner Auto Transport stacks up against the competition, or click below to start getting free quotes from our top recommended providers.
About RoadRunner Auto Transport
Headquartered in Bethpage, New York, RoadRunner Auto Transport is a fully licensed, bonded, and insured broker. Auto shipping brokers connect customers with auto carriers from their shipping network and negotiate prices on their clients' behalf. RoadRunner Auto Transport currently works with 14,000 carriers nationwide.
The company mainly ships cars, recreational vehicles (RVs), and boats. It provides shipping services including open and enclosed transport, door-to-door delivery, real-time tracking, and Hawaii car shipping. The auto broker provides basic liability coverage for all car shipments.
RoadRunner Auto Transport is not as highly regarded as other car shipping companies. It holds an unaccredited D+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), with customer complaints focused on unreliable customer support and last-minute scheduling problems with carriers.
RoadRunner Auto Transport Pros:
- Affordable pricing
- Basic liability coverage
- Real-time tracking services
- Ships to all U.S. states and the Caribbean
RoadRunner Auto Transport Cons:
- Many negative customer reviews
- No terminal-to-terminal shipping
RoadRunner Auto Transport Cost
RoadRunner Auto Transport's prices are affordable for most of its car shipping services. The initial quote you receive is an estimate of what you can expect to pay to transport your car. Based on car shipping quotes we received, RoadRunner Auto Transport charges $1,300 on average for a 1,500-mile trip.
Here are a few sample prices we collected to ship an operable 2018 SUV:
- Open transport, 1,500 miles: $1,035
- Enclosed transport, 1,500 miles: $1,604
RoadRunner Auto Transport does not charge you until the day your vehicle is scheduled for pickup. You can pay by credit card, electronic funds transfer, postal money order, or check.
Related: How to Ship a Car in 2021
What Affects the Costs of Auto Shipping?
When it comes to car shipping with RoadRunner Auto Transport, there are a few key factors that influence costs, including:
- Miles traveled: Cross-country shipments will have better rates per mile than shipments traveling shorter distances, but they'll cost more overall.
- Transport service: Enclosed car transports are more expensive than open transports due to carrier availability. Door-to-door shipments, which are the only type this auto broker provides, are also more costly than terminal-to-terminal shipments because your car is delivered right to your home.
- Shipping seasonality: It is more expensive to ship your car if your delivery date is in the summer or January due to higher demand.
- Carrier competition: The more competition between car carrier bids, the lower the shipping costs.
- Vehicle operability: Inoperable vehicles take more time and resources to move, making them more expensive to ship.
- Vehicle size: Cars with lower clearance may need to use enclosed transport instead of open transport, meaning it is costlier to ship.
Roadrunner Auto Transport Services
RoadRunner Auto Transport offers auto shipping services in all 50 states and the Caribbean. Transport options through RoadRunner include:
- Open vehicle transport: This is the most common cheap car shipping method, though your vehicle is exposed to the elements during transport.
- Enclosed transport: This option is more expensive than open vehicle transport, but it protects your car from inclement weather and road debris.
- Door-to-door shipping: With this vehicle shipping method, your car is picked up and delivered as close to your home as possible.
- Hawaii auto shipping: You can have your car shipped to or from any of the main Hawaiian ports and have it picked up from or delivered to your home on the mainland.
- Alaska auto shipping: Car shipments are sent to and from Alaskan ports once a week, with delivery available to your home in the lower 48 states.
- Caribbean auto shipping: RoadRunner Auto Transport services ports in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, the Virgin Islands, Guatemala, Haiti, St. Maarten, and more islands.
- Real-time tracking: The auto transport company offers real-time tracking, so you can see how far your car is from being delivered.
RoadRunner Auto Transport provides oversized transportation for RVs and boats of any size. It also allows you to place personal belongings inside your trunk during transport, though they cannot weigh more than 100 pounds.
How to Ship a Car with RoadRunner Auto Transport
Since RoadRunner Auto Transport is an auto shipping broker, you'll need to provide your vehicle's information so it can connect you with a carrier. To get a quote, you'll need your car's:
- Starting location and destination
- Year, make, and model
- Shipment date
The auto broker will provide you with an instant car shipping quote using these details. You can then discuss a pickup and dropoff date with the company, which will confirm carrier availability. On the day of delivery, the carrier will drop off your vehicle at your home, and you'll sign a bill of landing to confirm the delivery.
RoadRunner Auto Transport Reviews
RoadRunner Auto Transport reviews are largely negative. The company holds a 2.25 out of 5-star rating on the BBB with about 130 customer reviews. The auto broker has fielded and responded to nearly 80 complaints within the past year.
RoadRunner also holds similar ratings on Trustpilot. Although only two customers have weighed in, the company has a score of 2.9 out of 5.0 stars. Customer complaints frequently mention issues with customer service and carrier availability.
A few positive reviews do exist on RoadRunner Auto Transport's BBB page. Customers mainly highlight the auto broker's convenient scheduling and real-time tracking system.
To give you a better understanding of the customer experience, here are a few examples of positive and negative reviews:
Positive RoadRunner Auto Transport Reviews
Negative RoadRunner Auto Transport Reviews
Final Thoughts on RoadRunner Auto Transport: 3.5 Stars
We give RoadRunner Auto Transport a 3.5 out of 5.0-star rating. The car shipping company offers competitive rates compared with other providers and has a variety of services. While its negative customer reviews are somewhat concerning, keep in mind that these reflect only a small percentage of RoadRunner's customer base, so you may have a more positive experience.
RoadRunner Auto Transport Ratings:
- Reputation: 3.0
- Cost: 4.0
- Services: 4.5
- Customer experience: 2.5
- Overall rating: 3.5
Top Recommendations for Car Shipping
When it comes to car shipping, it's always a good idea to get quotes from multiple auto transport companies before you make any decisions. While RoadRunner Auto Transport provides good services and affordable prices, we recommend considering uShip and Sherpa Auto Transport as well.
uShip: Best Auto Transport Marketplace
uShip is different from other car transport companies because it does not act as a traditional broker or carrier. Instead, it serves as a marketplace where carriers compete for your business. The company currently has over 41,000 carriers in its network that provide services nationwide. uShip holds an A+ rating from the BBB and a 4.5 out of 5.0-star rating.
Learn more about the company in our uShip review, or get a free quote by clicking below.
Sherpa Auto Transport: Best for Locked-In Prices
Sherpa Auto Transport is a licensed auto broker praised by reviewers for its locked-in prices. With Sherpa Auto Transport, you won't pay more than the amount you're quoted, thanks to the company's Price Lock Promise. The auto broker offers many services, including open, enclosed, and door-to-door delivery across 48 states (Hawaii and Alaska are excluded).
Read more about the company in our Sherpa Auto Transport Review. To see how much you would pay for car transport, click below.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is RoadRunner Auto Transport a legitimate company?
Yes, RoadRunner Auto Transport is a legitimate auto broker connecting customers with carriers. The company currently works with over 14,000 carriers who provide services throughout the U.S. and Caribbean.
What's the best auto transport company to use?
If you're looking to ship your car, it's important to choose the right auto transport company for your needs. We've reviewed the five best car shipping companies based on reputation, customer experience, and services. To find the best option for you, it helps to compare quotes from a few providers.
What's the cheapest way to transport a car?
One of the cheapest ways to transport your car is through open-transport, terminal-to-terminal auto shipping. We've narrowed down the top four most affordable companies to choose from.
How can I ship my car to another state?
If you're looking to transport your car to another state, the first thing you should do is find a reputable car shipping company. We recommend getting car shipping quotes online from multiple auto shipping companies to find the price and services that work best for your situation.
Methodology
Auto shipping ratings are based on a comprehensive comparison between every major car transport company in the industry. We rate providers based on cost, available services, company reputation, and the customer experience. Each auto transporter receives scores in these individual categories and an overall score out of 5.0 stars.
To formulate rankings, our review team considers a company's offerings compared to competitors, ratings from experts like the Better Business Bureau, and customer reviews. We also collect sample quotes across a variety of shipping routes, distances, and transport types to measure pricing against the industry average.