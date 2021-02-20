Montway Auto Transport: Reviews, Cost, and Services (2021)

Whether you're moving across the county, dropping off your student at college, or need a new vehicle delivered to your door, you've probably come across Montway Auto Transport. In this Montway Auto Transport review, we'll help you decide if the broker is right for you.
Transporting your vehicle can be expensive and time-consuming, so it's worth taking the extra time to find the right auto transporter for your needs. It's also a good idea to reach out to a few of the best car shipping companies, Montway included, to ensure you're getting the best price. Visit Montway.com or call (844) 601-0286 to get a free, no-obligation quote from the company right away.
Established in 2007, Montway Auto Transport is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois. In the auto shipping industry, there are carriers and brokers. Montway Auto Transport is a broker, meaning it negotiates shipping deals between customers and a network of motor carriers. Currently, the company works with over 15,000 auto carriers nationwide, which it individually vets and checks for proper insurance credentials.
The broker only offers carriers for auto and motorcycle transportation, but it does have a variety of services within this niche. Beyond the standard open and enclosed auto transport options, Montway Auto Transport offers door-to-door delivery, expedited shipping, Hawaii transports, international auto shipping, and military privately owned vehicle (POV) shipping.
Montway Auto Transport is well-regarded in the industry. It holds an accredited A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which indicates its ability to effectively communicate with customers and resolve any issues, and a 4.3-star customer rating on Trustpilot. Most customers have a positive car shipping experience, and reviews mention the broker's timeliness, prompt communication, and affordability.
Pros:
Cons:
Montway offers affordable pricing for most of its shipping services and regularly gives lower quotes than competitors. Based on quotes we received, Montway Auto Transport services cost an average of $1,097 per transport.
Here are a few examples of prices we received from Montway Auto Transport for an operable 2018 Honda CR-V using the door-to-door delivery service:
We also reached out for a quote for an operable 2018 Lexus ES 350 using the door-to-door delivery service. This luxury vehicle came out to $1,159 for enclosed transport across 1,489 miles.
Montway gives discounts to military members, returning customers, and car owners who pay in cash.
Though Montway Auto Transport offers cheap car shipping options to most customers, there are a few factors that will impact your quote, including:
Montway Auto Transport services include standard auto shipping options—open, enclosed, door-to-door—as well as a few add-on services. The company also offers guaranteed pickup dates and international shipping at an additional cost.
Here’s an overview of Montway Auto Transport’s auto shipping services:
Montway Auto Transport does not ship RVs or personal watercraft, but it does offer motorcycle shipping services. With any vehicle transport, Montway Auto Transport will allow one suitcase or box of personal items (weighing less than 100 pounds) to be stored in the trunk during transport at no additional cost. However, this is not available for any over-water shipments.
Montway Auto Transport does not have a mobile app for delivery tracking, but you can monitor your vehicle via email or phone call.
To ship a vehicle through Montway Auto Transport, you'll first need to provide the broker with a few key details, including:
Using these details, Montway Auto Transport connects customers with an available carrier. Customers can then decide on a pickup and dropoff date with the carrier and, depending on the delivery option chosen, meet the carrier at or near their home to receive their shipment.
The auto broker does charge a $199 cancellation fee for any shipments that have been accepted by a carrier. Any cancellations before that point are free of charge.
For on-land shipments, your vehicle is covered under "an Inland Marine Cargo Insurance policy of up to $100,000," according to Montway Auto Transport. This coverage is provided by the carrier, comes at no additional cost, and protects you from any damages or losses that may occur during shipping. Personal items are not covered.
However, it's a good idea to check with your insurance company about your existing auto insurance coverages before shipping your vehicle. If you have comprehensive coverage, you should be covered against any potential damages.
Montway Auto Transport reviews are largely positive. With over 1,200 customer reviews on the BBB, the company holds a 4.39 out of 5-star consumer rating as well as an accredited A+ rating from the BBB itself.
Customers praise Montway Auto Transport's timely communication, easy shipping process, and delivery date flexibility. The company also has a 4.3-star rating on Trustpilot backed by more than 850 customer reviews.
Some drivers have reported difficulty reaching Montway Auto Transport during the shipping process, while others have had issues dealing with late carriers used by the company. However, these reviews are in the minority.
Here are a few examples of Montway Auto Transport reviews:
"Montway did everything they said they would for a great price! They picked up the car within three business days and delivered it across the country four days later." - Jonathan via Trustpilot
"Montway exceeded my expectations from the excellent communication throughout the process to the timely delivery of my car (even though it was just days before Christmas). A reliable, professional, reasonably priced service." - Laurel via Trustpilot
"Poor excuse for customer service. Getting to speak with a human after a deal is brokered is impossible. I had to cancel because they did not respond to repeated inquiries about picking up my vehicle. I waited two weeks. Their only offer was to get it within two hours from me." - Chris M. via BBB
"Very poor customer service. Took over a month to ship my vehicle from California to New York, during which time my highly customized Jeep sat, not being driven, and exposed to the elements." - Charles via Trustpilot
We give Montway Auto Transport a 4.5 out of 5.0-star rating as well as the award for Best Availability. The auto shipping company offers low-cost rates to most drivers and holds decent customer satisfaction ratings thanks to its timely communication and easy-to-use shipping process.
We also like its add-on coverage options for door-to-door, expedited, and Hawaii shipping. However, we wish the company offered GPS tracking with its services.
Montway Auto Transport Ratings
You can get a free quote by visiting Montway.com or by calling (844) 601-0286.
As mentioned, it’s a good idea to get quotes from several car shippers before deciding what service to use. While Montway Auto Transport is a reputable auto shipping company, we also recommend reaching out to uShip and Sherpa Auto Transport too.
Unlike other auto shipping companies, uShip acts as a marketplace for customers and carriers to connect. It is neither a traditional broker nor a carrier. After providing information about their shipping needs, customers are connected with several carriers that bid on the customer’s business. uShip currently holds an A+ rating from the BBB and a 4.6 out of 5.0-star rating on Trustpilot.
Learn more about the company in our uShip review, and get a free quote by visiting uShip.com.
Established in 2018, Sherpa Auto Transport is a licensed auto broker with positive customer service reviews and a wide range of auto shipping services. The company holds a 4.88 out of 5-star customer rating on the BBB as well as high ratings across other customer review sites. We like Sherpa Auto Transport’s Price Lock Promise, which guarantees that the quotes offered will be the final price you pay.
To see how much you would pay for coverage, get a free quote by visiting SherpaAutoTransport.com or calling (877) 805-0686.
Is Montway Auto Transport a broker?
Yes, Montway Auto Transport is a registered and licensed broker. The company works with carriers nationwide to ensure safe, timely auto shipments for its customers.
What is the best auto transport company to use?
In our 2021 review of the best auto shipping companies, we awarded Montway Auto Transport the "Best Availability" based on its affordability, high customer service ratings, array of services, and guaranteed pickup dates. It earned 4.5 out of 5.0 stars overall.
Where is Montway Auto Transport located?
Montway Auto Transport is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.
Who owns Montway Auto Transport?
Montway Auto Transport is owned by Mihail Mihailov.