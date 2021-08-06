Complete Guide to Mercury Auto Transport (2021)
Mercury Auto Transport is recognized by customers for its ease of use, affordability, and wide range of services. But with so many other car transport options available, is it the right choice for you?
We've researched and ranked the best car shipping companies in the industry, and we'll compare Mercury Auto Transport's costs, services, expert rankings, and customer feedback.
About Mercury Auto Transport
Established in 2007 and headquartered in Davie, Florida, Mercury Auto Transport is an experienced car transport broker that's shipped over 186,000 vehicles nationwide. The auto shipping company is a licensed, insured, and bonded broker connecting customers with its network of motor carriers for different shipping needs.
Mercury Auto Transport has a business model that differs from most other transport companies. The broker posts your vehicle on its in-network and national dispatch boards. Licensed auto carriers can then see that your car is available for shipping and make you an offer.
The company ships sedans, SUVs, classic cars, pickup trucks, boats, and recreational vehicles (RVs) nationwide, including shipping cars to Hawaii and Alaska. You can choose between open or enclosed vehicle shipping. All transports are door-to-door, allowing for easy pickup and delivery.
Mercury Auto Transport Pros:
- Guaranteed pricing
- Auto carriers are licensed and insured
- Many positive Mercury Auto Transport reviews
- Available in all 50 states
Mercury Auto Transport Cons:
- No terminal-to-terminal shipping
- No real-time tracking or mobile app
Mercury Auto Transport Cost
While Mercury Auto Transport is not the cheapest car shipping option available, its prices are still affordable for most car owners. The quotes we received from the company for an operable 2018 SUV traveling 1,500 miles averaged out to $1,550. Car shipping costs vary depending on the type of transport, vehicle, and distance.
Here are a few samples prices we collected for open and enclosed transport:
- Open transport, 1,489 miles: $1,200
- Enclosed transport, 1,489 miles: $1,900
The free quotes you receive from Mercury Auto Transport and its carriers include all fees, taxes, and insurance, so there should be no surprises after you book.
Once you sign a contract with one of Mercury Auto Transport's carriers, you're required to pay a $175 deposit with a credit card. The remaining balance is not charged until the vehicle is delivered to your designated destination.
All carriers associated with Mercury Auto Transport are licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).
What Affects the Cost of Auto Shipping?
Car shipping costs with Mercury Auto Transport fluctuate depending on multiple factors, including:
- Miles traveled: Cross-country shipments tend to have better rates per mile than shorter-distance shipments, but they'll cost more in total.
- Transport type: Open carrier car transport is less expensive than enclosed carrier transport service. Door-to-door shipments, which are solely what this car shipping company provides, are also more costly than terminal-to-terminal shipping because the service is more personalized.
- Time of year: Vehicle shipping services are more expensive in the summer months and January due to higher demand.
- Carrier competition: When auto transport carriers use a marketplace-style service, it creates higher competition between car carriers, driving down auto shipping costs.
- Price of fuel: Auto shipping companies will charge more to compensate for carriers' fuel costs depending on the economy.
- Vehicle size: The type of vehicle you own affects how much you'll pay to transport your car. Larger vehicles, like SUVs and trucks, will cost more than a sedan. This also applies to oversized vehicles like RVs and ATVs.
Mercury Auto Transport Shipping Services
Mercury Auto Transport offers auto shipping services in all 50 states. Services include:
- Open vehicle transport: This is the most common car shipping service, but it leaves your vehicle exposed to the elements and road debris during transport.
- Enclosed vehicle transport: With this type of transport, your car is shipped in an enclosed trailer or shipping container to prevent damage. It usually costs more than open transport and is a good option for luxury and classic car owners looking for peace of mind.
- Door-to-door delivery: Mercury Auto Transport offers door-to-door transport, in which the vehicle is picked up and dropped off as close as possible to your home.
Mercury Auto Transport does not guarantee delivery dates since unforeseen circumstances happen, such as inclement weather or closed roads.
How Does Mercury Auto Transport Work?
Car owners will need to provide Mercury Auto Transport with the following information for a free, no-obligation quote:
- Starting location
- Destination
- Year, make, model, age, and operability
- Contact information, including your name, email address, and phone number
Mercury Auto Transport's representatives will reach out to you to provide an estimate. Your final quote will depend on the carrier you choose.
Your auto carrier will contact you before your pickup and delivery dates to schedule a time for loading and unloading. Once your vehicle reaches its destination, you will conduct a final inspection of your car and pay the driver the remaining balance in cash or with a money order. You and the driver will also both sign a bill of lading after your vehicle is delivered that confirms the job is complete.
Mercury Auto Transport Reviews
Mercury Auto Transport's customer reviews are mainly positive. Many customers praise the shipper's high level of communication and timeliness. Common customer complaints address Mercury Auto Transport's network of carriers, not the company itself.
Mercury Auto Transport holds an unaccredited B rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with a 4.76 out of 5-star customer score. On Google Reviews, Mercury Auto Transport has a rating of 4.6 stars.
To give you a better understanding of the Mercury Auto Transport experience, we detail positive and negative customer reviews below.
Positive Mercury Auto Transport Reviews
Negative Mercury Auto Transport Reviews
Final Thoughts on Mercury Auto Transport: 4.0 Stars
We rate Mercury Auto Transport 4.0 out of 5.0 stars. The car transport company works with licensed auto carriers, provides transparent pricing, and has multiple carrier options. Mercury Auto Transport's reviews are also above average, with most customers recommending the company.
Mercury Auto Transport Ratings:
- Reputation: 4.0
- Cost: 3.5
- Services: 3.5
- Customer Experience: 4.0
- Overall Rating: 4.0
Top Recommendations for Car Shipping
Even though Mercury Auto Transport is a good option for car transport, you should consider getting multiple car shipping quotes online from several auto transport companies before signing a contract. Other reputable vehicle shipping companies include Montway Auto Transport and Sherpa Auto Transport.
Montway Auto Transport: Best Availability
Montway Auto Transport ranked No. 1 in our best car shipping review. The company works with over 15,000 auto carriers nationwide and internationally, which it individually vets and checks for proper insurance credentials. Montway Auto Transport is backed by an accredited A+ BBB rating with about 1,500 reviews that give it an average of 4.43 out of 5 stars.
Read more about the auto transport broker in our Montway Auto Transport review, or click below to receive a free, no-obligation car shipping quote.
Sherpa Auto Transport: Best for Locked-In Prices
Established in 2017, Sherpa Auto Transport is a licensed, bonded, and insured auto broker with positive customer reviews and a wide range of auto shipping services. The company holds an accredited A+ rating from the BBB with a 4.88 out of 5-star customer rating. Sherpa Auto Transport has a Price Lock Promise for customers, which promises that the quotes offered will be the final price you pay, with no extra or hidden fees.
Learn more in our complete review of Sherpa Auto Transport and click below to get a free quote.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best auto transport company to use?
In our 2021 review of the best auto shipping companies, we named Montway Auto Transport, AmeriFreight, Sherpa Auto Transport, Easy Auto Ship, and uShip as the best car companies available. Each company scored highly in our reputation, cost, shipping services, and customer experience rating categories.
What is the cheapest car transport service?
Based on the car shipping quotes we received, Montway Auto Transport has the cheapest car shipping methods available for most drivers. Car transport costs $1,000 on average per shipment. However, your car shipping quote may vary depending on mileage and transport type.
Is Elite Auto Shipping legitimate?
Elite Auto Shipping is a legitimate auto broker that provides open transport for vehicles, motorcycles, boats, and RVs. The company is not accredited with the BBB and currently holds an F rating with a 4.32 out of 5-star customer review score.
Is Ultimate Transport 123 legitimate?
Yes, Ultimate Transport 123 is a legitimate car transport broker that works with a network of auto carriers. It holds a non-accredited B- rating from the BBB with a 1.32 out of 5-star customer review score.
Methodology
Auto shipping ratings are based on a comprehensive comparison between every major car transport company in the industry. We rate providers based on cost, available services, company reputation, and the customer experience. Each auto transporter receives scores in these individual categories and an overall score out of 5.0 stars.
To formulate rankings, our review team considers a company's offerings compared to competitors, ratings from experts like the Better Business Bureau, and customer reviews. We also collect sample quotes across a variety of shipping routes, distances, and transport types to measure pricing against the industry average.