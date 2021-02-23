How to Ship a Car in 2021

Do you need to move but don't know how to ship a car? Whether you're moving internationally, across the country, or just a few hundred miles away, it's important to consider your car shipping service options, key factors that impact shipping costs, and top-rated transporters to ensure your shipment is easy and hassle-free.
We've researched and ranked the best car shipping companies for every situation. Car shipping can be costly, so it's best to reach out to multiple auto transporters before booking a shipment. Click below to get free, non-committal quotes from our top picks.
To better explain how to ship a car, we've outlined the auto transport process step by step. However, some car shippers may require additional information or steps, so use this as a guide rather than a checklist.
#1 Select a car shipping company. In the auto transport industry, there are two main types of companies: brokers and carriers. Brokers connect customers with carriers in their network based on the individual's shipping needs. A reliable broker should be licensed through the Department of Transportation (DOT) and insured. Carriers transport the vehicles from one place to another. High-quality carriers should also be insured.
#2 Provide your information. Auto transporters need to know details about your vehicle, pickup location, and destination to provide the right service. Most companies will ask for the following:
Using this information, the company will offer you a quote for your car shipment. Be aware that your final car shipping cost will likely cost more than the original quote you receive. Initial quotes often do not reflect service fees, added carrier charges, or insurance costs. These quotes are also best estimates, and the carrier may charge more.
#3 Choose your auto transport service. Most companies offer open transport and enclosed transport as well as door-to-door shipping. Others offer specialty services like terminal-to-terminal, expedited, international, and single-car shipping. We'll explain each type of service in detail in the next section.
#4 Book your shipment. After you've selected a service, timeframe, and location you're happy with, you can book your shipment. You will either pay in full upfront or make a partial initial payment and pay the balance once your vehicle is delivered.
#5 Remove all personal items. Once you've chosen a motor carrier either directly or through a broker, you'll need to prepare your vehicle. Most car shipping companies do not let you ship personal items inside the car. This makes sure your valuables are kept safe, and since some companies weigh your vehicle before shipping, lowers your auto transport costs.
#6 Inspect your vehicle. On shipping day, you and the carrier will inspect your vehicle to account for any existing damages before shipping begins. Take photos of your car in case of any subsequent damage or loss.
#7 Touch base with the car shipping company. Most companies provide GPS tracking information through an app, website, or phone service. By checking in on your car, you'll also know about any delays that could affect the pickup date or location.
#8 Pick up your car. Your vehicle will either be delivered to your door or to a predetermined terminal. You should inspect your vehicle again in case of any damage, then sign the bill of lading, which states that the vehicle was delivered. If necessary, you'll pay your remaining balance at this time.
When choosing how to ship a car, you'll likely come across a number of options that can enhance the shipping process. Here are a few car shipping services you may be able to select depending on the company, your budget, and your vehicle:
Open shipping is cheaper than enclosed shipping, but it exposes your vehicle to the elements. We recommend open auto transport for budget-conscious drivers, while enclosed transport is better suited for classic or luxury vehicle owners.
If you live far from a terminal or are simply moving to a new home, it's nice to choose door-to-door shipping. Terminal-to-terminal shipping is less expensive, but terminals can sometimes be two or more hours from your destination, depending on where you move to. Not every provider is equipped for terminal-to-terminal shipping.
If you're wondering how to ship a car, you may also be curious about how much it costs. Based on our research, auto shipping costs an average of $1,200. This factors in dozens of car shipping quotes we received from top carriers for an operable 2018 Honda CR-V and an operable Lexus ES 350 being shipped anywhere from 200 to 2,500 miles during January, a peak shipping month.
One popular auto transport marketplace, uShip, estimates that on average, it costs $2.92 per mile to ship a car less than 200 miles and 78 cents per mile to ship a car 1,000 miles or more. However, car shipping costs are highly variable and can be influenced by many factors.
Before reaching out for a quote, it's good to know what impacts your car shipping prices.
In our 2021 best car shipping companies review, Montway Auto Transport, AmeriFreight, and Sherpa Auto Transport were our top picks. It's a good idea to get several free car shipping quotes before booking your shipment. That way, you have a better chance of finding cheap car shipping.
Montway Auto Transport is a hassle-free auto broker with competitive prices and a pickup date guarantee. The company shipped over 100,000 vehicles in 2019 alone and works with a vetted network of 15,000 motor carriers. With Montway, you can choose between open, enclosed, door-to-door, expedited, Hawaii, and international shipping.
Montway Auto Transport holds an accredited A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and while its customer service ratings are slightly below the industry average, they're still above 4.0 stars.
Read more about the car shipper in our Montway Auto Transport review, and click below or call (844) 601-0286 to get a free quote from Montway.
Holding the No. 2 spot in our best car shipping companies review, AmeriFreight offers the best discounts in the industry. Military personnel, seniors, students, returning customers—all can take advantage of AmeriFreight's car shipping discounts.
With AmeriFreight, customers can choose open, enclosed, door-to-door, terminal-to-terminal, alternative vehicle, and expedited shipping services. The auto transport company has an accredited A+ rating from the BBB and a 4.86 out of 5-star customer rating.
Learn more about the company in our full AmeriFreight review, and get a free quote from AmeriFreight by clicking below or calling (678) 821-2669.
Sherpa Auto Transport is best known for its Price Lock Promise. This ensures you won't be surprised by any hidden fees—all quotes from the company are guaranteed and include additional costs upfront.
The company has an accredited A+ BBB rating and a 4.88-star customer rating. It offers open, enclosed, and door-to-door shipping services.
The company has an accredited A+ BBB rating and a 4.88-star customer rating. It offers open, enclosed, and door-to-door shipping services.

Learn the ins and outs of the company by reading our Sherpa Auto Transport review