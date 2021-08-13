How Long Does It Take to Ship a Car in 2021?
You typically don't receive a guaranteed time frame when shipping a car because a lot is left up to chance. Several external factors can influence how long a truck driver spends on the road. However, when you're planning to ship your car, it's important to know what time frame to expect. So, how long does it normally take to ship a car cross country?
We'll break down the factors that impact shipping times and what you can expect when shipping your car.
What to Expect from the Car Shipping Process
There are many factors involved in the shipping process that can impact the length of time it takes to get your car from point A to point B. Once a car carrier picks up a vehicle, it typically takes one to seven days to arrive at its destination, depending on shipping distance and barring any unexpected delays.
We've outlined the auto transport process step by step below. However, it's important to note that some car shippers may require additional information, so use this as a starting guide of what to expect.
#1 Choose a car shipping company. When selecting an auto transport company to ship your car, you can choose between two main types of companies: brokers, which connect customers with carriers in their network, and carriers, which transport vehicles from one location to another. It's best to start searching for an auto shipping company at least two weeks in advance.
Whether you choose a broker or a carrier, ensure the company you choose is fully licensed and insured.
#2 Provide your information. Auto transporters will ask for details about your vehicle, pickup location, and destination to determine which service is best for your needs. Most companies ask for:
- Vehicle make, model, age, and operability
- Pickup location and drop-off location
- Preferred time frame for shipment
- Name, email, and phone number
Using this information, the company will offer you a quote for your car shipment. Your final car shipping cost will likely be higher than the original quote you receive, as initial quotes often do not include service fees, additional carrier charges, or insurance costs.
#3 Select your auto transport service. When shipping your car, you can choose from service options such as open and enclosed transport as well as door-to-door shipping. Note that enclosed transport may take longer than open transport because there are fewer carriers available. In addition to these services, some companies also offer specialty services like expedited shipping, international shipping, guaranteed pickup dates, and single-car shipping.
#4 Book your shipment. After you've selected a service, time frame, and location, you can book your car shipment. Depending on the company, you may pay the full amount for the service up front, or pay part of the balance up front and the rest once your vehicle has been delivered.
#5 Remove all personal items from your car. Most vehicle shipping companies do not let you ship personal items inside the car. This ensures your valuables are kept safe, and since some companies weigh your vehicle before shipping, lowers your auto transport costs.
#6 Inspect your vehicle. A car hauler will typically be dispatched within 10 days of booking. Before the carrier picks up your vehicle, they will inspect your vehicle with you to account for any existing damage. Make sure you take photos of your car in case any damage occurs during shipping.
#7 Check in with the car shipping company. Many companies provide GPS tracking information through an app, website, or phone service. This helps keep you informed about any delays that could affect the pickup date or drop-off location.
#8 Pick up your car. Depending on the service you choose, your vehicle will be delivered to either your door or a predetermined terminal. You should always inspect your vehicle upon arrival for any signs of damage, then sign a bill of lading to verify that your car was delivered. If necessary, you'll pay your remaining balance at this time.
Factors That Affect the Auto Transport Process
Certain factors can affect shipping times, including:
- Distance: The longer the distance between pickup and drop-off locations, the more time it will take for your car to arrive. Shipping your car a few hundred miles will typically only take a day or two, but a cross-country trip can take between seven and 10 days.
- Time of year: Bad weather can affect transportation timelines, especially during winter when there is ice and snow on the road. Car haulers are also busier during the summer months due to demand, so it may be more expensive and harder to find a truck driver to transport your car.
- Vehicle type: It may take longer to find a carrier that offers enclosed transport or ships oversized vehicles, like RVs or ATVs. These types of transports require a driver who specializes in hauling these vehicles.
- Road conditions: Road conditions can either help or hinder shipping times. If your trucker experiences major construction on a freeway and slower speed limits, it will slow down their time and possibly delay your vehicle's drop-off date.
If you don't experience delays due to any of the factors above, you can expect your entire shipment to take no more than six to 12 days when shipping across the continental U.S. When shipping a car to Hawaii or Alaska, it can sometimes take up to three weeks to receive your car as there are different shipping rules and regulations involved.
Our Recommendations for Auto Shipping
In our 2021 best car shipping review, Montway Auto Transport and Sherpa Auto Transport were our top picks.
Montway Auto Transport: Best Availability
Montway Auto Transport is a popular auto broker that works with a vetted network of over 15,000 car carriers. The company is known for its wide range of services, including guaranteed pickup dates, expedited shipping, and open, enclosed, and door-to-door transport. Montway Auto Transport holds an accredited A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Read more about the car shipper in our Montway Auto Transport review.
Sherpa Auto Transport: Best for Locked-In Prices
Unlike most auto transport companies, Sherpa Auto Transport offers locked-in prices, meaning you'll never pay more than the price you're initially quoted. The company provides open, enclosed, and door-to-door shipping services. Sherpa currently holds an A+ BBB rating and a 4.9-star customer rating.
Frequently Asked Questions
How long does it take to transport a car across the country?
Auto transport carriers typically take seven to 10 days to ship your car across the country. However, time estimates typically depend on numerous factors, including weather conditions, road conditions, and transport type.
How long does it take to ship a car from the West Coast to the East Coast?
The estimated shipping time from the West Coast to the East Coast is about seven to 10 days.
How long does it take to ship a car 1,200 miles?
In most cases, the transit time for a car being transported 1,200 miles is four to six days.
Methodology
Auto shipping ratings are based on a comprehensive comparison between every major car transport company in the industry. We rate providers based on cost, available services, company reputation, and customer experience. Each auto transporter receives scores in these individual categories and an overall score out of 5.0 stars.
To formulate rankings, our review team considers a company's offerings compared to competitors, ratings from experts like the BBB, and customer reviews. We also collect sample quotes across a variety of shipping routes, distances, and transport types to measure pricing against the industry average.