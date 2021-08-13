Guardian Auto Transport: An In-Depth Review (2021)
A newcomer to the shipping industry, Guardian Auto Transport is a reputable auto broker praised by customers for its excellent customer support and range of services. But with so many transportation services to choose from, is Guardian Auto Transport your best option?
Our team reviewed and ranked the top car shipping companies based on reputation, cost, services, and customer experience. Read our full review of Guardian Auto Transport to see how it compares to other auto shipping companies. You can also click below to get started with free quotes from top auto transport companies.
About Guardian Auto Transport
Established in 2018 and headquartered in Wheeling, Illinois, Guardian Auto Transport is a highly rated auto broker. Auto brokers connect customers to their auto carrier network, negotiating prices on their behalf. All carriers that work with the company are vetted and licensed.
Guardian Auto Transport provides car shipping services for sedans, motorcycles, and recreational vehicles (RVs). The broker offers a variety of shipping options, including open and enclosed shipping, door-to-door delivery, and expedited shipping. Guardian Auto Transport also offers terminal-to-terminal shipping in some cases.
For a relatively new company, Guardian Auto Transport has established itself as a reputable transport service. It holds an accredited A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 4.9-star customer rating on Google Reviews. In addition, most customers have a positive experience and highlight the broker's great customer service, timeliness, and pricing in reviews.
Guardian Auto Transport Pros:
- Affordable pricing
- Many positive customer reviews
- Vets all carriers in its network
- Guaranteed pickup dates
Guardian Auto Transport Cons:
- No real-time tracking or mobile app
- No instant quotes online
Guardian Auto Transport Shipping Costs
Guardian Auto Transport offers competitive pricing for most of its services. The estimate you receive from the company includes all fees, taxes, and insurance coverage costs. Based on car shipping quotes we received, Guardian Auto Transport services cost $1,420 on average.
Here are a few examples of estimates we received from Guardian Auto Transport for an operable 2018 Honda CR-V using door-to-door delivery:
- 520 miles, open transport: $925
- 1,489 miles, open transport: $1,305
- 1,489 miles, enclosed transport: $2,025
Guardian Auto Transport offers $0 down payments when booking. Customers have the choice to either pay the full amount up front once a driver has been assigned or opt to split the payment for a discounted rate. In this case of a split payment, customers pay a partial deposit upon driver assignment and the rest of the balance to the driver upon delivery.
Guardian Auto Transport also gives discounts to military service members and customers who ship multiple vehicles.
What Affects the Cost of Auto Shipping?
Auto shipping costs are highly variable, but there are a few key factors that affect your overall price with Guardian Auto Transport, including:
- Miles traveled: Long-distance shipments have better rates per mile than shorter-distance trips but cost more overall.
- Transport service: Enclosed carrier transport service costs more than open carrier transport service because your car is shipped in a trailer or shipping container to prevent damage.
- Time of year: Auto shipping is more expensive during the summer and in January due to higher demand.
- Price of fuel: Depending on the economy, car shipping companies charge more to compensate for carriers' fuel costs.
- Vehicle operability: Inoperable cars take more effort and resources to move, making them more expensive to ship.
- Vehicle size: The type of vehicle you ship affects how much you'll pay. Larger vehicles, like SUVs and trucks, cost more to ship than a standard sedan.
Guardian Auto Transport Shipping Services
Guardian Auto Transport offers a variety of car transport services, including:
- Open transport: This is a more affordable car shipping option, though your vehicle is exposed to the elements.
- Enclosed transport: While enclosed transport is more expensive, your vehicle is protected from inclement weather and road debris.
- Door-to-door: If you're moving from one location to another, you may prefer the convenience of door-to-door transport. Your vehicle is picked up and dropped off as close to your home as possible.
- Terminal-to-terminal: Your vehicle pickup and drop-off occurs at a predetermined location along with other auto shipments. Budget-conscious drivers with some flexibility may choose this type of car transport.
- Expedited: Drivers with time constraints may choose expedited shipping for an additional cost. Vehicles can usually ship within one to two business days.
Guardian Auto Transport provides transportation services to 49 states, excluding Hawaii. The auto broker's most popular shipping destinations are California, Florida, Texas, and Arizona.
How Does Guardian Auto Shipping Work?
Car owners will need to provide Guardian Auto Transport with the following information to receive a free quote:
- Starting location and destination
- Vehicle year, make, model, and operability
- First available pickup date and type of transport
- Name, email address, and phone number
After you provide your information, Guardian Auto Transport will provide you with a quote by email. The estimate you receive covers all associated costs, including taxes, insurance coverage, and door-to-door service. If you prefer terminal-to-terminal service, speak with a Guardian Auto Transport representative to determine if it's available in your pickup and delivery locations.
Related: How to Ship a Car in 2021
Does Guardian Auto Transport Provide Vehicle Shipping Insurance?
All carriers that Guardian Auto Transport works with are fully licensed and insured. Each carrier's insurance policy must cover $100,000 at minimum. This insurance covers any form of accidental damage or driver error.
Anything that is considered an act of God—such as weather, hail damage, or rock chips off the highway—is not covered by carrier insurance. You will need to go through your own insurance policy in these instances.
All items stored in your car during transport are not covered by carrier insurance.
Guardian Auto Transport Reviews
Guardian Auto Transport reviews are mainly positive. With over 100 customer reviews on the BBB, the company holds a 4.97 out of 5-star rating and an accredited A+ rating. Guardian Auto Transport also has a 4.9-star rating on Google, backed by more than 1,000 reviews.
Most customer reviews praise Guardian Auto Transport's timely communication, easy shipping process, and flexibility. Customer service representatives we spoke with presented all of our shipping options with ease and answered our questions.
However, some drivers reported difficulty working with Guardian Auto Transport during the shipping process, while others had communication issues with the carrier during transport.
Here are a few examples of Guardian Auto Transport reviews:
Positive Guardian Auto Transport Reviews
Negative Guardian Auto Transport Reviews
Final Thoughts on Guardian Auto Transport: 4.0 Stars
We give Guardian Auto Transport a 4.0 out of 5.0-star rating. The auto transport company offers affordable pricing and holds great customer service ratings thanks to its timely communication and ease of use.
We also like Guardian Auto Transport's variety of shipping services, including open and enclosed transport, door-to-door service, and expedited delivery. However, we wish the company offered real-time tracking services and Hawaii car shipping.
Guardian Auto Transport Ratings
- Reputation: 4.0
- Cost: 4.0
- Services: 4.0
- Customer Experience: 5.0
- Overall Rating: 4.0
Top Recommendations for Car Shipping
If you're looking for other car shipping options besides Guardian Auto Transport, we recommend Montway Auto Transport and Easy Auto Ship. We rated both of these companies highly in our review of the best auto shipping companies.
Montway Auto Transport: 4.5 Stars
Montway Auto Transport currently works with over 15,000 carriers nationwide, which is why we recognized it for having the Best Availability. The broker usually offers below-average quotes for shipments and provides additional services, including door-to-door shipments, expedited transport, and Hawaii car shipping. Montway Auto Transport holds an accredited A+ rating from the BBB with nearly 1,600 customer reviews.
Learn more about the company in our Montway Auto Transport review. Click below to get a personalized quote from Montway Auto Transport.
Easy Auto Ship: 4.5 Stars
Easy Auto Ship is a licensed auto broker with positive customer reviews and a wide range of auto shipping services. The company holds a 4.62 out of 5-star customer rating from the BBB, and is highly rated on other review websites, including Google Reviews. We like Easy Auto Ship because it provides a price guarantee, full insurance coverage, and no money down to book your transport.
Click below to get a free, no-obligation quote from the auto transport company.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best auto transport company to use?
When shipping your car, it's important to choose the right auto transport company for your needs. We've researched and reviewed the five best car shipping companies based on reputation, customer experience, and services. Montway Auto Transport, Easy Auto Ship, and Sherpa Auto Transport are three reputable choices.
Is Montway Auto Transport a legitimate company?
Yes, Montway Auto Transport is a licensed and insured auto shipping broker. In our 2021 review of the best auto transport companies, we awarded Montway Auto Transport the Best Availability designation based on its affordability, array of services, and guaranteed pickup dates. It earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5.0 stars.
What's the cheapest way to transport a car?
One of the cheapest car shipping methods is open transport, terminal-to-terminal shipping. However, many auto transport providers only offer door-to-door shipping.
How much does it cost to air ship a car?
Shipping a car by plane is more expensive than shipping it with an auto carrier. It typically costs between $2,000 and $4,000 on average.
Methodology
Auto shipping ratings are based on a comprehensive comparison between every major car transport company in the industry. We rate providers based on cost, available services, company reputation, and the customer experience. Each auto transporter receives scores in these individual categories and an overall score out of 5.0 stars.
To formulate rankings, our review team considers a company's offerings compared to competitors, ratings from experts like the BBB, and customer reviews. We also collect sample quotes across a variety of shipping routes, distances, and transport types to measure pricing against the industry average.