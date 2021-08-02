Easy Auto Ship: Reviews, Services, and Costs (2021)
When it comes to shipping a car, it's important to find a provider that can accommodate your needs but also fit your budget. We've reviewed the best car shipping companies on the market and determined that Easy Auto Ship has the most appealing add-ons of the bunch.
It's easy to find positive customer ratings for Easy Auto Ship. The company offers affordable car shipping across all 50 states and also arranges international moves. Scroll down to see why we're recommending Easy Auto Ship to readers, and visit the company's website or call 800-616-7690 to get a free quote today.
About Easy Auto Ship
Founded in 2013, Easy Auto Ship provides car shipping services to drivers across the country. The company is an auto shipping broker, which means it connects customers to a large network of vetted shipping carriers. Drivers can ship a variety of vehicles, including cars, trucks, boats, RVs, and motorcycles.
Based in Youngstown, Ohio, Easy Auto Ship (also known as DIY Transport) has largely positive reviews from customers on Better Business Bureau (BBB), Trustpilot, and Google. This is due, in part, to the company's strong customer service as well as its affordable rates compared to other providers in the industry.
Easy Auto Ship also offers some unique add-ons for customers. These include a car wash and detailing service after the shipment and rental car coverage if the shipment takes longer than 14 days.
Easy Auto Ship Pros:
- Affordable rates
- Service in all 50 states and internationally
- Positive customer reviews across a variety of sites
- Ships non-standard vehicles, like RVs
Easy Auto Ship Cons:
- Must pay a fee to secure a guaranteed pickup or delivery date
- No real-time tracking or mobile app
Easy Auto Ship Car Shipping Costs
Many satisfied customers mention Easy Auto Ship's cheap car shipping rates in their reviews. According to our research, the company charges about $950 for a shipment of 1,500 miles, which is cheaper than the industry average of $1,024 for that same distance.
Like many providers, Easy Auto Ship offers a discounted cash price of up to $150 off. With this arrangement, you pay a deposit when the carrier is dispatched, then you pay the rest to the driver at drop-off with cash or a debit card. If you'd prefer to use credit instead, you pay the full amount when the carrier is dispatched.
Below are a few sample quotes we received for Easy Auto Ship's open transport service:
- $718 for a 520-mile shipment
- $947 for a 1,489-mile shipment
- $1,362 for a 2,445-mile shipment
And here are two quotes we received for enclosed shipments of 1,489 miles each:
- $1,435 to ship a Honda CR-V
- $1,379 to ship a Lexus ES 350
It's slightly cheaper to ship a Lexus ES 350 due to it being a smaller vehicle than the Honda CR-V. Generally speaking, smaller and lighter cars are less expensive to transport because they allow the carrier to fit more vehicles on the trailer but still maintain a safe weight.
Easy Auto Ship Discounts
Easy Auto Ship offers two main ways to save. First, the shipper has a military discount for active and retired service members. Second, you can get a discount for shipping multiple vehicles at the same time. In order to get either of these savings, you need to call the company directly.
What Affects the Cost of Car Shipping?
Different carriers compete with one another to secure shipping contracts, so it's always a good idea to shop around for the best deal. Overall, car shipping costs vary depending on multiple factors:
- Service type: You'll pay more for enclosed transport than open trailer transport.
- Operability: If the shipper needs to winch (aka pull) your car to get it on the trailer (rather than drive it on), you'll pay extra.
- Time of year: Car shipping during the summer months and January is more expensive since they're popular times for people to move.
- Distance: Longer shipments cost more in total but less per mile.
- Price of fuel: Carriers factor fuel prices into the overall cost, so you'll pay more if gas prices are high.
Easy Auto Ship Services
Easy Auto Ship works with thousands of carriers nationwide to provide a variety of car shipping services. You can ship any type of car or truck as well as many non-standard vehicles. Here's what the company offers:
- Open and enclosed shipping
- Door-to-door transport
- Expedited car shipping
- Shipping to all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii
- International shipping
- Standard car and truck shipping
- Alternative vehicle shipping (boats, motorcycles, RVs, golf carts, heavy equipment, and more)
For a standard shipment, Easy Auto Ship provides a five-day pickup window. There's an extra fee to secure a specific date and delivery time. If you need to ship your car within a short time frame, you can also pay more for expedited shipping.
Easy Auto Ship Add-Ons
Easy Auto Ship offers a couple of perks that set the company apart from its competitors. These include:
- Car wash and detail: If you choose open vehicle transport, there's a good chance your car will arrive to its destination dirty. Easy Auto Ship covers the cost of a car wash and detail if your vehicle gets covered in grime during the journey.
- Rental car: Shipments sometimes get off track due to bad weather or mechanical issues. If your vehicle doesn't arrive at its destination within 14 days of the pickup date, Easy Auto Ship will pay for a rental car.
Easy Auto Ship Reviews
Easy Auto Ship has a 4.66-star rating out of 5 from customers on the BBB, plus an A+ rating with accreditation from the bureau itself. It also has a 3.8-star rating on Trustpilot and a 4.6-star rating on Google.
Positive Easy Auto Ship reviews mention the quick service, affordable car shipping quotes, and knowledgeable staff. On the other hand, negative reviews touch on a lack of communication and shipping times that don't match the estimates. Keep in mind that Easy Auto Ship is a broker, so many customer complaints are directed toward the individual carriers that provide the auto transport services.
Positive Easy Auto Ship Reviews
Negative Easy Auto Ship Reviews
Final Thoughts on Easy Auto Ship: 4.5 Out of 5 Stars
We're giving Easy Auto Ship 4.5 out of 5 stars for its affordable prices and wide-ranging services. We also recognize the auto transport company as having the best add-ons in the industry, including car detailing and rental coverage for delayed shipments.
Get a free, customized quote from Easy Auto Ship's website or call 800-616-7690 to talk to a transport specialist.
Top Recommendations for Car Shipping
Whether you're shipping a car to Hawaii or need help moving between towns in the same state, there are a variety of car shipping options available to you. After conducting a thorough review of the auto transport industry, we're highlighting a couple of other providers that are top of the class.
Montway Auto Transport: Best Availability
Montway Auto Transport works with a network of 15,000 vetted carriers to provide service across the country and it's transported cars for over 600,000 customers. The company currently has a 4.38-star rating on BBB and a 3.8-star rating on Trustpilot. You can learn more about Montway in our detailed review.
AmeriFreight: Best Discounts
AmeriFreight is another nationwide provider with a solid reputation. The company has an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB as well as a 4.86-star rating from customers. While AmeriFreight doesn't have an instant quote form, it makes up for that by providing the best discounts in the industry. These include military, student, senior, first responder, and medical personnel discounts. Find out more in our AmeriFreight review.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Easy Auto Ship legit?
Yes, Easy Auto Ship is a legitimate car shipping company. There are more positive reviews than negative ones, and the company offers some of the most affordable rates we've seen in the industry. Drivers can ship their cars to any state and internationally.
Is Easy Auto Ship a broker?
Yes, Easy Auto Ship is a car shipping broker. That means it connects customers with a network of vetted auto shipping carriers across the country and internationally. Once your shipment is assigned and dispatched, you'll work with the carrier to coordinate drop-off and pickup.
Does AAA offer car shipping?
If you're thinking of the national roadside assistance organization, then no, AAA does not offer car shipping. However, a company called AAA Transporters does specialize in car shipping. The company is a broker with a network of 4,000 carriers.
What is the cheapest way to ship a car across the country?
The cheapest way to ship cross-country is to use an open car transport service and book at least a month in advance. This is also the most common way to ship vehicles on land since 10 or more cars can fit on one transport trailer and share the cost.
Methodology
Auto shipping ratings are based on a comprehensive comparison between every major car transport company in the industry. We rate providers by looking at cost, available services, company reputation (ratings from experts like the Better Business Bureau say a lot), and customer experience. An auto transporter receives scores in each individual category as well as an overall score out of 5 stars. We also collect sample quotes across a variety of shipping routes, distances, and transport types to measure pricing against the industry average.