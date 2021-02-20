How to Find Cheap Car Shipping (2021)

Finding cheap car shipping from reputable auto transporters can be difficult, especially given the high number of auto shipping brokers available. Luckily, we've narrowed down the three most affordable car transport companies for you.
In this article, we'll discuss the top cheap car shipping companies as well as ways to reduce your overall auto transport costs. We'll also review what factors affect the price of car shipping so you're well-informed before reaching out to companies for quotes.
Since there's no one-size-fits-all auto transporter, it's best to get multiple quotes when shopping around for cheap car shipping. We ranked and reviewed the best car shipping companies in the industry. Get free, non-committal quotes to see how much you would pay for your vehicle.
Car shipping costs depend on many factors, but based on quotes we received from auto transporters throughout the industry, auto shipping costs an average of about $1,200. This average reflects quotes received for an operable 2018 Honda CR-V and an operable Lexus ES 350. These quotes also reflect shipping distances between 520 and 2,445 miles during January, a peak month for auto shipping.
According to uShip, average car shipping costs in the U.S. are $2.92 per mile to ship a car less than 200 miles and 78 cents per mile to ship a car 1,000 miles or more. However, the cost of auto shipping can fluctuate day to day, which we'll explain below in more detail. There are a few ways to save on shipping services, including by choosing an affordable auto transporter.
For cheap car shipping, we recommend Montway Auto Transport, AmeriFreight, and Bargain Auto Transport. Each auto transporter received 4.5 stars or higher in our industry-wide review, which considered reputation, cost, shipping services, and customer experience. These companies also offer some of the best prices and discounts in the auto transport industry.
Ranked No. 1 in our best auto shipping companies review, Montway Auto Transport offers a wide variety of shipping services in all 50 states, including open and enclosed transport, door-to-door, expedited, and Hawaii shipping (for owners already on the West Coast). The auto transport company shipped over 100,000 vehicles in 2019 and is backed by an accredited A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Quotes we received from Montway Auto Transport ranged from $689 to $1,159, which included 520-mile, 1,489-mile, and 2,445-mile shipments for an SUV and a coupe. The broker offered below-average prices for short-distance shipments, costing about $100 less than competitors. To further lower the cost of transportation services, Montway Auto Transport offers four types of discounts: military, returning customer, multiple vehicle, and pay-in-cash.
Learn more about the company in our Montway Auto Transport review. To see how much you would pay for shipping, get a free quote by visiting Montway.com or calling (844) 601-0286.
AmerFreight is another broker that offers cheap car shipping services in 50 states. Though its pricing tends to be a bit higher off the bat, the auto broker offers the most discounts for a variety of circumstances. These discounts include:
Car owners can only qualify for one discount per shipment order, except the Early Bird discount, which can be combined with another discount.
AmeriFreight is available nationwide and can ship standard cars, trucks, and SUVs as well as all-terrain vehicles and recreational vehicles. The auto broker holds exceptional customer service and industry ratings: an accredited A+ rating from the BBB with a 4.86 out of 5-star customer score and a 4.8-star Google customer reviews rating. AmeriFreight also vets every car carrier it works with, ensuring you’re in good hands.
Click below to get a free quote from AmeriFreight.
Bargain Auto Transport offers a unique approach to auto transport services in 48 states. Instead of selecting your shipping preferences and then getting a price, you can set your own price range and Bargain Auto Transport will connect you with a representative to go over options within your budget.
Your price range may need to be flexible depending on the factors that affect the cost of auto shipping, like carrier bids, pickup location, and seasonality, but Bargain Auto Transport tries to prioritize the customer-set price range.
To give you an example of Bargain Auto Transport prices, we received these quotes for an operable SUV traveling 1,489 miles:
The company holds an accredited A rating from the BBB and a 4.5-star rating on Trustpilot, though it only has a handful of customer reviews.
To see how much a car shipment might cost you, get a free quote by visiting BargainAutoTransport.com or calling (877) 801-0855.
Comparing quotes from several companies is the best way to find cheap car shipping. However, there are a few additional ways to save money when transporting your vehicle. As you begin to reach out to auto transporters, consider these tips to reduce your overall car shipping price:
1. Leverage discounts. As we mentioned, some car shipping companies offer discounts, including Montway Auto Transport, AmeriFreight, Sherpa Auto Transport, and uShip. When contacting a company about your car shipping quote, make sure to ask what discounts you qualify for.
2. Opt for open auto transport and terminal-to-terminal shipping. These two shipping preferences are often the cheapest. Open auto transport drives costs down, as it increases the number of trucks available to transport your car. Terminal-to-terminal transport cuts down on fuel costs since your trucker only needs to travel to a hub rather than your home, which may be out of the way. Keep in mind though that not all auto transporters offer terminal-to-terminal shipping.
3. Be flexible. By having flexible pickup and dropoff dates and locations, more carriers will be able to bid on your shipment. If you work around a carrier's delivery schedule and location, you won't front the costs for convenience.
4. Plan in advance. Reach out for a quote as soon as possible. The additional time will allow for more carrier bids, giving you more options.
5. If possible, move during off-peak months. January and the summer months have noticeably higher car shipping costs, as these are popular times of the year to move. If your schedule allows, reach out for quotes during off-peak times.
6. Go with a shipping company that doesn't charge extra for insurance. Some providers may tack on additional costs for insurance coverage. While having the extra protection is smart, see if it's possible to pick an auto carrier or broker that includes coverage at no cost to you.
There are several factors that affect the cost of car transport services. By understanding these factors, you'll be better equipped to find cheap car shipping from a reputable company.
Here's what impacts the cost of shipping services:
What is the cheapest way to ship my car?
The cheapest way to ship a car by carrier is to use open auto transport and terminal-to-terminal shipping. Freight shipping, which uses trains, is very inexpensive but may subject your vehicle to more damages and is much less convenient. To find cheap car shipping, look for providers that offer discounts and make sure to get multiple quotes.
How much should it cost to ship a car?
According to uShip, average car shipping costs in the U.S. are $2.92 per mile to ship a car less than 200 miles and 78 cents per mile to ship a car more than 1,000 miles. However, the cost of car shipping depends on your vehicle, when you’re shipping it, current economic conditions, the distance of the shipment, and more.
Can you put things in your car when you ship it?
Some car shipping companies, like Montway Auto Transport, allow you to include a set weight of personal belongings with your auto shipment at no additional cost. However, most other companies will either charge you extra for shipping personal items or not allow it to begin with.
How much is it to ship a car to California?
Based on quotes we received for an operable SUV and coupe, shipping a vehicle from New York, New York, to Los Angeles, California, would cost between $1,389 and $2,775.