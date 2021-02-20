5 Best Car Shipping Companies of 2021

Car shipping companies make most long-distance moves easier. Whether you need to ship a car across the country, to your new university, or to a military base, choosing the right auto transport company can make the process simple and hassle-free.
In this guide, we'll discuss the five best car shipping companies available. For each auto transporter, we'll go over services, state availability, average costs, industry standing, customer service ratings, and overall pros and cons. Our goal is to provide you with the information you need to choose the right car shipping company for your vehicle.
To ensure you get the best price, we recommend reaching out for quotes from multiple car shippers. Many factors play into car shipping costs, and no company is a one-size-fits-all solution for every vehicle owner. To see how much you would pay for shipping, get free quotes from top-rated car shipping companies below.
When narrowing down a list of the best car shipping companies, we reviewed every major provider in the industry with attention to reputation, cost, available services, and customer reviews. Based on our research, the top five auto shipping companies include:
Keep reading to learn more about each provider, including average costs based on our secret shopper analysis.
Type of Company: Broker
Services: Open, enclosed, door-to-door, expedited, Hawaii, and international shipping
State Availability: 50
Additional Cargo Insurance Coverage: Yes
Average Cost: $1,097
Montway Auto Transport is one of the most popular auto transporters on the market. The company provides standard shipping services—open and enclosed transport—and several optional services like door-to-door transport, expedited shipping, and Hawaii shipping for an additional cost.
Montway Auto Transport guarantees pickup dates for all auto shipping services and works with over 15,000 vetted carriers nationwide. The shipping company has above-average customer service ratings, holding an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), a 4.38 out of 5-star BBB customer rating, and a 4.3-star rating from customers on Trustpilot.
During any on-land shipment, Montway includes insurance coverage up to $100,000 through Inland Marine Cargo. This protection comes at no additional cost.
You can read more in our complete Montway Auto Transport review. To see how much you would pay for shipping, get a free quote from Montway Auto Transport below or by calling (844) 601-0286.
Type of Company: Broker
Services: Open, enclosed, door-to-door, terminal-to-terminal, alternative vehicle, and expedited
State Availability: 50
Additional Cargo Insurance Coverage: Guaranteed asset protection (GAP) coverage available at an additional cost
Average Cost: $1,300
AmeriFreight provides several discounts to auto shipping customers including military personnel, students, senior citizens, first responders, and more. The auto transporter ships vehicles to all 50 states and provides services for alternative vehicles like all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and RVs as well.
AmeriFreight holds an accredited A+ rating from the BBB alongside a 4.86 out of 5-star customer rating. It also has a 4.8-star rating based on over 2,500 Google reviews. Customers mostly praise the company's timeliness and competitive pricing. Though AmeriFreight car shipping quotes are average compared to competitors, the available discounts help drive down the price.
All car carriers are vetted by AmeriFreight—the company not only checks that its auto transporters have full coverage insurance, but also that they've received high satisfaction ratings from customers. The broker does offer add-on coverage called AF Total (AFta), which covers any gaps in protection that the carrier's policies won't cover. These plans come in several customizable tiers.
Get a free quote from AmeriFreight to see how much you would pay for shipping.
Type of Company: Broker
Services: Open, enclosed, and door-to-door
State Availability: 48
Additional Cargo Insurance Coverage: Yes
Average Cost: $1,720
Unlike other car shipping companies on this list, Sherpa Auto Transport includes lock-in pricing with all its car shipping services. If you receive a quote from Sherpa, it will be the final price you pay, so you don't need to worry about hidden fees. The auto broker holds a 4.88 out of 5-star customer score on the BBB as well as an accredited A+ rating from the organization itself.
Sherpa Auto Transport ships standard sedans as well as SUVs, classic cars, and vans. It offers door-to-door shipping but not terminal-to-terminal transport. Sherpa also includes a Clean Car Guarantee with all auto shipments, which reimburses customers for car washing services upon delivery.
Carriers working with Sherpa Auto Transport must carry a minimum of $75,000 liability coverage and $100,000 in cargo insurance coverage.
To see prices for your vehicle, get a personalized quote from Sherpa Auto Transport below or by calling (877) 805-0686.
Type of Company: Marketplace
Services: Open, enclosed, door-to-door, expedited, international, and single-car shipping
State Availability: 50
Additional Cargo Insurance Coverage: At an additional cost
Average Cost: $1,472
uShip is neither a motor carrier nor an auto broker. Instead, the company acts as an auto shipping marketplace for carriers to bid on customer shipment requests. uShip is a great option for drivers looking to reduce research time, as you're offered multiple quotes at once. However, uShip prices tend to be higher than the industry average if you opt for instant quotes. Increased carrier bidding on uShip may provide lower-cost options to many car owners.
It's important to be aware of uShip's relationship with carriers. Unlike standard brokers, uShip does not vet carriers' insurance information or licensing before connecting them with customers. While uShip complaints are uncommon, they largely deal with late auto carriers or difficult communication with carriers.
You can read more in our full uShip review. Get a free instant quote from uShip or post your job for bidding below.
Type of Company: Broker
Services: Open, enclosed, and door-to-door
State Availability: 48
Additional Cargo Insurance Coverage: Yes
Average Cost: $1,000
Bargain Auto Transport offers budget-friendly options for drivers looking to ship their vehicles. After explaining the various factors that affect the cost of auto shipping, Bargain Auto Transport allows customers to choose a price that best suits their budget. From there, the auto shipper works with customers to find the right carrier for their needs and wallet.
Bargain Auto Transport currently holds an accredited A+ rating from the BBB and a full 5.0 stars on Yelp. Customers like the company's easy coordination and affordability—the auto transporter often has some of the lowest quotes in the industry. However, be aware that you'll pay a non-refundable $100 service fee with each shipment.
You can get a free quote from Bargain Auto Transport below or by calling (877) 801-0855.
While some car shipping companies tend to offer lower prices than others, there are many factors that affect the overall cost of an auto transportation service. To give you a better idea of what your shipment might cost, we've broken down each of these factors below.
Insurance and service fees also play a role in determining your auto transport costs. Depending on the car transport company, you may need to pay for additional insurance to protect against any losses or damages, as well as a $50 to $100 service fee per transport. Some car shipping companies set fees according to the shipment, but others charge a flat rate.
As we mentioned, certain types of auto shipping cost more than others. Additionally, certain car shipment services are better suited to specific types of vehicles, making additional charges more or less beneficial.
Here are the types of auto shipping services you will likely come across in your research:
High-quality car shipping companies are insured or work with vetted and insured motor carriers. Seek out a cost-effective company that has positive customer service ratings, offers quick quotes, and provides additional insurance coverage for any losses or damages. You may also want to consider the company's years in business, industry ratings, and vehicles shipped per year. This ensures that a car shipping company is reputable and trustworthy.
To make sure you choose the best car shipping company for your situation, you'll want to get quotes from several car transporters. As mentioned, there are many factors that can affect your total shipping costs, so it's a good idea to seek out multiple options and compare pricing between companies. To start getting free quotes from our top recommended car shipping companies, click below.
What is the difference between a carrier and a broker?
A carrier physically ships your vehicle, while an auto broker connects customers with available carriers.
What is the best company to ship a car?
Based on our research, Montway Auto Transport, AmeriFreight, Sherpa Auto Transport, uShip, and Bargain Auto Transport are the best car shipping companies available. Each scored highly in our reputation, cost, shipping services, and customer experience rating categories.
Does AAA offer car shipping?
AAA Discount Auto & Truck Transporters works with vetted carriers and offers open transport and enclosed shipping services nationwide. However, this company is not affiliated with the AAA that's known for roadside assistance.
Who is the cheapest car shipping company?
Based on the quotes we received, Bargain Auto Transport has the cheapest car shipping for most drivers. On average, the company costs about $1,000 per shipment. However, your own car shipping quote from the company may vary.