Should I Ship a Car by Train?
When you think about shipping a vehicle, the image of a truck and trailer with multiple cars strapped into place probably comes to mind. However, there is another option that doesn't use the highway: shipping a car by train. The process is different from standard car shipping, but it may be better suited for some customers on the move.
We'll look at the ways you can ship a car by train, top companies that provide the service, and how much it costs. Our research team has ranked and reviewed the best car shipping companies for your long-distance move. Click below to get started with free quotes from our recommended car shipping providers.
Can You Ship a Car by Train?
Shipping a car by train is fairly straightforward. The vehicle is loaded onto a train and taken to its destination while the vehicle owner rides along in one of the passenger cars.
The concept sounds simple enough, but transport via truck is a much more popular option for customers for several reasons. First of all, shipping by train is usually reserved for commercial customers—not the general public. The service is also limited to where rail companies do business, which means your vehicle may not be able to be shipped to your exact destination.
Who Ships Vehicles by Train?
Many railway freight transportation companies have experienced economic downturn and revenue losses in recent years, as the Washington Post reported in 2019. And on top of industry-wide trends, freight companies that specialize in shipping cars by train are limited. CSX, a rail-based freight transporter, does not ship personally owned vehicles. Union Pacific says it offers personal auto shipping but doesn't provide many details on its website.
Amtrak
The main option for the general public to ship a car by train is Amtrak's Auto Train. It's rail service covers a substantial part of the East Coast, running from Lorton, Virginia, to Sanford, Florida. Amtrak allows customers to ship their cars for roughly $200 to $300, plus the price of a passenger ticket.
The catch to Amtrak's car shipping service is that you're limited to only two pickup and drop-off locations: one near Washington, D.C., and the other outside Orlando, Florida.
Amtrak offers shipping for three types of vehicles:
- Standard: Cars up to 16 feet long
- Extended: Cars up to 18 feet long
- Two-wheeled motorcycles: Up to 102 inches long
Vehicles other than motorcycles can have a maximum height of 85 inches and a maximum width of 84 inches (including mirrors), and they need a ground clearance of at least 4 inches. Amtrak also states that small trailers, limousines, jet-skis, and other "special vehicles" may be accepted.
How Much Does It Cost to Ship a Car by Train?
Auto transport companies aren't inexpensive, so finding one that fits your budget is important. One quote we received for transporting a vehicle via Amtrak in June came to $351 before taxes, which included the price of a passenger ticket. Our research team found the average cost of vehicle transport to be around $1,200.
Here's an overview of Amtrak's vehicle shipping costs:
|Vehicle Type
|Average Vehicle Shipping Cost*
|
Standard Vehicle
|
$208 per car
|
Extended Vehicle
|
$239 per car
|
Motorcycle
|
$146 per motorcycle
|
Priority Vehicle Offloading
|
$60
*Prices were obtained in June 2021 and do not reflect the added cost of a passenger ticket.
Car shipping costs vary based on factors like the cost of fuel and the time of year, as well as whether you're shipping your vehicle cross country and opting for services like door-to-door transport or enclosed transport.
Why Ship by Train?
If you need auto transport services, there are several advantages to shipping your car by train.
Packing
Unlike truck-based car shipping services, auto transport by rail allows you to leave personal items in your vehicle. Amtrak says you may "pack your car like your suitcase," but also advises to pack a carry-on bag for the train ride.
Cost
If you're looking for an affordable auto transport method, railway transport offers a highly cost-effective option. The prices we received for shipping a car by train were notably less expensive than shipping by truck. For context, AmeriFreight—a top-rated auto transport company—estimates on its website that professional service from Buffalo, New York, to Orlando, Florida, costs around $750.
Logistics
In addition to being more cost-effective, shipping by train means you arrive at the same time as your vehicle. Amtrak requires Auto Train customers to be a passenger when their vehicle is being shipped. You get the benefit of staying with your vehicle, though the train ride itself may take longer than just driving.
If you need to be in your new destination quickly and don't need your car right away, then you may want to look at more conventional car carriers.
By Train or by Truck?
The issue with auto transport by train is that your options are limited if you need service outside the East Coast. Amtrak doesn't offer vehicle transport service to places like California or outside the continental U.S., so you'll need to consider more traditional auto transport companies if you're shipping a car to Hawaii or the West Coast.
It's also important to note that open transport is usually the only option available with Amtrak, so your car will be exposed to the elements during shipment. Some of the more traditional auto shipping companies offer perks like cleaning services or door-to-door delivery. Another factor to consider is that railway transport can limit your destination options based on the location of the nearest train station, which may be more of a hassle than more traditional methods.
Related: How to Ship a Car in 2021
Our Recommendations for Auto Shipping
In our 2021 industry review, we highlighted Montway Auto Transport and Sherpa Auto Transport as two of the top auto shipping companies. If you're considering transporting a vehicle and shipment by train doesn't seem like a good fit, we recommend comparing shipping quotes from top-rated traditional providers to find the best choice for your needs.
Montway Auto Transport: Best Availability
Montway Auto Transport is a great choice for cost-effective and reliable car shipping services. Our research shows the average cost of transport with Montway is around $1,100, and the company offers the option of a guaranteed pickup date. It maintains a network of over 15,000 carriers nationwide and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
See our Montway Auto Transport review to learn more or click below to get started with a free quote.
Sherpa Auto Transport: Best for Locked-In Prices
If securing cheap car shipping is important to you, Sherpa Auto Transport keeps it simple by locking in the quote you receive and avoiding hidden fees. Similar to Montway, the company has an A+ rating from the BBB and promises your car will arrive at its destination clean with its Clean Car Guarantee. Military, students, and medical workers are also eligible for discounts.
You can learn more in our Sherpa Auto Transport review. Use the button below to get a free quote.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can you ship a car via train?
Although options are limited for non-commercial customers, shipping by train is available in certain parts of the U.S.
Is it cheaper to ship a car by train or truck?
Shipping a car by train is generally less expensive than traditional auto transport, though there are significantly fewer railway options available. We received a quote from Amtrak for around $350 to ship a standard vehicle, including the price of a passenger ticket. The drawback is that Amtrak only offers a single route along the East Coast.
How much is it to ship a car with Amtrak?
Our research shows that shipping a vehicle with Amtrak costs around $200 to $300, plus the price of a passenger ticket. In comparison, companies like AmeriFreight estimate that shipping a car along the entire Eastern Seaboard costs around $750.
What is the cheapest way to ship a car across the country?
Auto shipping prices depend on factors like the season, the price of gas, your vehicle, and shipping distance. Shipping a car by train is a cost-effective option, though location availability is limited. We recommend getting quotes from multiple shipping companies to find the best price.
Methodology
Auto shipping ratings are based on a comprehensive comparison between every major car transport company in the industry. We rate providers based on cost, available services, company reputation, and the customer experience. Each auto transporter receives scores in these individual categories and an overall score out of 5.0 stars.
To formulate rankings, our review team considers a company's offerings compared to competitors, ratings from experts like the BBB, and customer reviews. We also collect sample quotes across a variety of shipping routes, distances, and transport types to measure pricing against the industry average.