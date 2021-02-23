AmeriFreight: Reviews, Car Shipping Services, and Costs (2021)

AmeriFreight reviews are some of the best in the auto transport industry, with most customers praising the broker's timeliness, affordability, and range of services. But with all the car shipping companies available, is AmeriFreight the right car shipper for your needs?
In our 2021 review of the industry's best car shipping companies, we recognized AmeriFreight for having the Best Discounts. Read on to learn more about the provider's costs, services, expert ratings, and customer feedback. To see how much you would pay to transport your vehicle with AmeriFreight, get a free price estimate by clicking below or calling (678) 821-2669.
Established in 2004 and headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, AmeriFreight is a popular broker for auto shipping. Auto brokers connect customers with motor carriers from their shipping network and negotiate prices. As of 2021, AmeriFreight works with about 10,000 carriers nationwide, each of which is vetted based on insurance coverage and customer ratings.
AmeriFreight provides a wide range of services. The broker ships cars, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), recreational vehicles (RVs), and other alternative vehicles.
Although AmeriFreight is not the cheapest car shipping company we've reviewed, it does offer the largest selection of potential discounts. Most discounts apply to military personnel, students, and medical workers, but there are some available to loyal customers and those shipping multiple vehicles. AmeriFreight quotes are only available by phone, but a car shipping rate calculator is available on the company's website.
AmeriFreight Pros:
AmeriFreight Cons:
AmeriFreight's prices are affordable for most car owners. The quotes we received from the company for an operable 2018 SUV traveling about 1,500 miles averaged out to $1,300. Your own AmeriFreight costs will vary depending on multiple factors, so we recommend using this as a starting estimate.
For example, AmeriFreight offers open and enclosed transport as well as different delivery priorities: Economy, Priority, and First Class. Economy takes one to seven days to deliver your vehicle, Priority takes one to four, and First Class takes one to two. Here are a few sample prices:
Most AmeriFreight reviews mention low car shipping costs, which are thanks to the company's large carrier network and available discounts. More carriers means more competition, which drives down costs for car owners.
AmeriFreight discounts include:
Aside from the Early Bird discount, multiple discounts cannot be applied to the same shipment.
Car shipping costs are highly variable, but you can control some of the factors that affect your final quote.
AmeriFreight offers auto shipping in all 50 states. Services include:
Car owners will need to provide AmeriFreight with the following information during the initial quote process:
AmeriFreight does not provide drivers with instant quotes. After receiving your information, the broker will offer multiple carrier options from its network. Your final quote will depend on which carrier you choose. AmeriFreight encourages customers to research carriers before committing to a shipment. You'll also need to decide if you want to purchase additional guaranteed asset protection (GAP) coverage from AmeriFreight.
The carriers that AmeriFreight works with provide shipping insurance. You can get additional protection directly from AmeriFreight called AF Total Assurance (AFta). This is not insurance, but a protection plan that covers any gaps in vehicle protection not covered by the carrier's insurance policy. Coverage is available in three tiers: Comprehensive, Standard, and Basic.
To ensure you're not paying extra for coverage you don't need, we recommend reviewing your carrier's insurance policy. If you already carry comprehensive car insurance, you may not need AmeriFreight's gap coverage, as you'll likely be covered for any losses or damage.
AmeriFreight reviews are largely positive. The company holds an accredited A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) alongside a 4.86 out of 5-star customer rating. The BBB rates companies on an A+ through F grading system, scoring a company's ability to effectively resolve customer issues. The auto broker has fielded fewer than 10 complaints in the past three years.
AmeriFreight holds similarly high ratings on Google. With over 2,600 AmeriFreight reviews, the broker has a 4.8-star rating. Customers frequently mention AmeriFreight's timeliness and competitive pricing.
To give you a better idea of AmeriFreight's customer experience, we detailed positive and negative reviews from previous customers below.
"My three trips (with a fourth in a few months—I snowbird from the Northeast to Florida) have been with the nicest drivers. So accommodating, communicative, friendly, helpful, safe… AmeriFreight also has highly competitive rates, and they work to get you the best price possible." - Lynn J. via BBB
"The whole team was fantastic. Very helpful and thoughtful customer service. The reps at AmeriFreight explained [the] whole process and helped to put me at ease about car shipping. Would highly recommend to a friend." - Kwame B. via BBB
"On the negative side, the original quoted price was for $1,155, and the agent warned me that it might be as high as $1,600. The final cost after being posted for 11 days was $2,550, which is more than twice the original quote." - J.M. via BBB
"Ultimately their original quote wasn't honored because the sub-contractor required a higher fee. The price was … fine, but frustrating to have the actual price end up being higher than the quote. The other issue was that the delivery date was outside the expected window, as was the pickup." - Scott via BBB
While it can be frustrating, it's common in the industry for a final quote to be higher than the initial quote received from a broker.
We rate AmeriFreight 4.5 out of 5.0 stars and recognize it for having the Best Discounts on the market. The auto transporter works with vetted carriers, offers many auto shipping services, and has competitive pricing. AmeriFreight reviews are above average, as are the company's industry ratings.
AmeriFreight Ratings
Get a free, personalized price estimate from AmeriFreight by clicking below or calling (678) 821-2669.
Even though AmeriFreight is an excellent option for transport services, it's a good idea to get car shipping quotes online from several companies before signing a contract. Other reputable auto transporters include Montway Auto Transport and Sherpa Auto Transport.
Montway Auto Transport is another auto broker with multiple shipping options. It offers open, enclosed, door-to-door, expedited, Hawaii, and international shipping. Montway provides low-cost rates for many customers—our quotes averaged to $1,097 for its services. The company only works with vetted carriers and offers free insurance coverage with any shipment.
Learn more in our Montway Auto Transport review, and click below or call (844) 601-0286 to receive a free, no-obligation quote from Montway.
Sherpa Auto Transport is best for customers who want to know their car shipping costs upfront. With Sherpa Auto Transport, you won't pay more than the amount you're quoted, as the company has a price-lock guarantee. Sherpa offers open, enclosed, and door-to-door delivery services in 48 states (Hawaii and Alaska are not available destinations).
Read more about the company in our Sherpa Auto Transport review, and click below or call (877) 805-0686 to get a free quote from Sherpa.
Is AmeriFreight a broker?
Yes, AmeriFreight is a Department of Transportation (DOT) licensed auto shipping broker.
Which car shipping company is the best?
Montway Auto Transport, AmeriFreight, and Sherpa Auto Transport are three of the best car shipping companies. In our comprehensive industry review, each earned a 4.0-star rating or above. We considered reputation, cost, services, and customer experience when rating each company.
Should I ship my car open or enclosed?
It depends on your budget and car. If you're looking for a low-cost shipping option, it's better to go with open shipping. If your car is a classic or luxury vehicle, it's probably better to opt for enclosed transport, as it won't be exposed to the elements during shipping. You should also consider enclosed shipping if your vehicle has a ground clearance of fewer than four inches.