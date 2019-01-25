Moving

Moving to a new home can be a daunting yet exciting task. Moving requires careful planning and attention to detail -- from staging your home to help make the sale to packing up all of your stuff to settling into your new place. Take the guesswork out of planning your next move and make the transition smooth sailing for the entire family using our expert tips and tricks.

Most Recent

3 Minor Repairs That Have the Most Impact When Selling Your Home

3 Minor Repairs That Have the Most Impact When Selling Your Home

These might seem like small details, but buyers will definitely notice.
6 Things You Need to Know Before Buying a Foreclosure

6 Things You Need to Know Before Buying a Foreclosure

Real estate professionals weigh the pros and cons of scoring a deal on your next property investment.
Buying a Home? 7 Essential Tips for Getting the Most from Virtual Home Tours

Buying a Home? 7 Essential Tips for Getting the Most from Virtual Home Tours

Make it feel just like you're seeing your prospective home in person.
Here's How to Safely Move During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Here's How to Safely Move During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Moving professionals and real estate experts weigh in and share how you can ensure a safe, secure, and seamless move.
The Top 5 Real Estate Trends Reveal What Home Buyers Really Want Now

The Top 5 Real Estate Trends: What You Should Look for When Buying a Home

Forget fixer-uppers; move-in-ready homes are trending.
Build Your Own Backyard Office with These 8 Tiny House Kits You Can Buy on Amazon

8 Tiny House Kits You Can Buy on Amazon and Build Yourself

Make your work-from-home dreams come true in just a few days.

More Moving

The Scott Brothers Reveal the 4 Staging Mistakes They See Most Often

The Scott Brothers Reveal the 4 Staging Mistakes They See Most Often

These common faux pas can make or break the sale of your home. (Psst: Put the life-size portraits in storage!)
The 'Property Brothers' Share the Makeovers You Absolutely Must Do Before Selling Your Home

The 'Property Brothers' Share the Makeovers You Absolutely Must Do Before Selling Your Home

Beware of the "ick" factor.
The Best Places to Live in the U.S. Have Been Revealed—Did Your Hometown Make the Cut?

The Best Places to Live in the U.S. Have Been Revealed—Did Your Hometown Make the Cut?

This Is the Best Time to Buy and Sell a House

This Is the Best Time to Buy and Sell a House

Your Complete Guide to Buying a Tiny Home

Your Complete Guide to Buying a Tiny Home

Everything You Need to Know Before Buying a Condo

Everything You Need to Know Before Buying a Condo

Everything You Need to Know When Buying a Townhouse

Buying a townhouse has convenience, location, and price perks. But there are a few important factors to consider before moving in.

All Moving

12 Low-Cost Tricks to Help You Sell Your Home Fast

12 Low-Cost Tricks to Help You Sell Your Home Fast

10 Sneaky Ways to Hide all the Clutter

10 Sneaky Ways to Hide all the Clutter

Staging Tricks from the Pros

Staging Tricks from the Pros

13 Biggest Moving Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

13 Biggest Moving Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Packing Secrets from the Pros

Packing Secrets from the Pros

How to Survive a DIY Move

How to Survive a DIY Move

Making the Sale Before They Walk in the Door

Making the Sale Before They Walk in the Door

Countdown: 12 Weeks to Moving Day

Countdown: 12 Weeks to Moving Day

Why Neutral is the Magic Word

Why Neutral is the Magic Word

The Painless Way to Move With Kids

The Painless Way to Move With Kids

The School Changing Blues

The School Changing Blues

How to Stage Your Home to Sell

How to Stage Your Home to Sell

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com