Basic Guide to Working with Molding

-- Stain-Grade: Clear lumber suited to translucent finishes that show the grain -- relatively free of knots and other imperfections. Pine, maple, and red oak are the most commonly available wood species.

-- Paint-Grade: Lumber intended to receive an opaque finish, which conceals imperfections. Lesser grades of pine are typically used here, including finger-jointed moldings that consist of multiple short lengths of stock pieced together.

-- Engineered: Compressed fiberboard profiles covered with vinyl or wood veneers or primed to accept paint are readily available. High-density polyurethane profiles feature a smooth primer-coated skin and are stable and lightweight.