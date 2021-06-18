7 Neon Signs That Make This Throwback Trend Feel Fresh

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Bring bright color to your walls with these nostalgic lights. Neon signs are back and bigger than ever in modern phrases and funky shapes starting at just $6.

Neon lights might bring to mind the flashy signage of tourist destinations like the Las Vegas Strip and Times Square, but these glowing fixtures are now popping up inside living rooms, home offices, bedrooms, and more. Colorful, incandescent signs bring a bit of nostalgia and an unexpected edge to interiors, and they're one of the buzziest home trends this year. According to its 2021 trend report, Pinterest has seen a threefold increase in searches for LED light signs compared to last year, and search interest for "neon room" grew 800% over the same period. Although neon sign technology has been modernized since its inception a century ago, the appeal of these vibrant lights is timeless.

neon party sign playroom open shelving counter space jars Credit: Edmund Barr

After its invention in France, neon signage landed on U.S. soil in the 1920s, initially providing showy outdoor advertising for car dealerships before it was adopted by a range of other businesses. Throughout the following decades, elaborate neon displays lit up big cities and small towns all across the country, welcoming customers toward diners, bars, roadside motels, and other establishments. Neon signs originally used gases like neon and argon to produce their vivid glow and often contained harmful metals like lead and mercury. Today, LED lights, which are more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, are most commonly used to create the rainbow of luminous color seen in neon signs.

You can now find neon signs sporting a wide variety of shapes, phrases, and colors at affordable retailers including Amazon, Target, Wayfair, and more. Additionally, custom options from sites like Etsy allow you to create custom designs that reflect your personal style. You can typically select the sign's size, color, and font and request a specific word or phrase. Think favorite song lyrics, a quirky saying that makes you smile, or a name that represents your family or household.