The most classic of all living room lighting fixtures is the chandelier. Generally positioned in the center of the room directly over the main seating area, these elaborate lighting fixtures are at once the room's main source of illumination and works of art. Their sculptural shapes fill the void between the ceiling and the living space, and their twinkling, often candle-shape bulbs provide a multipoint illumination that softens shadows and makes the room's highlights sparkle.

Dimmer switches in the chandelier's lighting circuit allow varying light levels. Click here to learn how to install a chandelier and dimmer switch.