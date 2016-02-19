Let's say you're watching TV on the couch and left an upstairs light on, or you're going on vacation and don't want the house to look vacant. Or maybe you want to turn on the living room lamps before you get home so you’re not walking into a dark house. With the help of today's easy-to-use smartphone and tablet apps, you can control your home's lighting, window treatments, temperature, and more. Many apps also have settings you can define, so with the touch of a button, your lights can be set to “dinner party” or “wake-up time.”