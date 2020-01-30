5 Outdoor Lighting Styles to Brighten Your Yard

Make the most of your outdoor spaces with these fabulous lighting ideas.

By Editors of Lighting Magazine
Palisades, Kichler Lighting

1. Add a glow from above.

A gentle glow hidden in trees or above a structure such as a pergola can help to mimic a bright moonlight glow.

Atlantis, Hinkley Lighting

2. Light a path—organically.

There’s no rule about placement of lights along a sidewalk or hardscape path. Add lights to help provide a gentle illumination as people walk, especially at curves or turns.

Design: Toll Brothers
Westport, Progress Lighting

Design: Toll Brothers

3. Highlight water.

Lighting is a good complement to outdoor water, from a small fountain to a large pond.

4. Focus on structure.

Columns, arches, and doorways are natural spots to include lighting outside.

Elpha, LBL Lighting

5. Include sensors.

Ask your lighting showroom about motion or photovoltaic sensors, which can provide the light you need, when you need it.

  • By Editors of Lighting Magazine
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com